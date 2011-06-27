Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Consumer Reviews

Very impressed! MC , 04/30/2017 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 135 of 138 people found this review helpful I was debating between the 2017 Honda CRV and 2017 Mazda CX-5. I test drove both and the CX-5 was the clear winner. The CRV was nice and had great features, but just felt a bit boring. Also, it was very apparent when driving the CRV that it is much larger than my current Mazda 3 hatch. Out of curiosity I tried driving the Honda HRV. The exterior if the HRV is super cute, but it was missing many of the tech features I wanted and had a super whimpy engine. I then drove the CX-5. Despite being about the same size as the CRV, the CX-5 was much more car-like in its handling. With the sport mode on, it is very peppy and responsive. On paper, the CRV and CX-5 look very similar in terms of features, quality, and price. But getting behind the wheel made all the difference. While I don't think you could go wrong with either the CRV or CX-5, I'd recommend the CX-5 for anyone who prefers a more sporty, car-like ride. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

More zoom-zoom than your typical compact SUV Jeff B , 06/02/2017 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 130 of 133 people found this review helpful If money was no object, I'd be driving a Porsche Cayenne S. But since my current car budget did not have room for a $90K SUV (and the associated high maint costs), I feel I did the next best thing and got a Mazda CX-5 GT with prem pkg. No, it's not nearly as fast as a Cayenne, but for about a third the the price, this little SUV acts a lot like that Swabian icon of the road. This is my second CX5. I had a 2013 as well. The 2017 is a HUGE upgrade from the 2013 model. I got my new one in Soul Red Crystal, and it literally glows! Love it. The 2017 is MUCH quieter inside than the earlier model, and compared to even a new Honda CRV, or a Ford Escape, the Mazda is quieter and more composed on the road, and handles much better than those rivals. Although the stability control is a little too aggressive for my taste, you can still toss this thing around like a sports sedan and not worry about the suspension getting flabby & floppy on you. It just tracks beautifully and handles mid corner bumps with aplomb (just like the Cayenne). If your main goal is having a lot of interior room & cargo space, go for the CRV (which is MUCH roomier) but in every other aspect I can think of, the Mazda scores higher. The Honda is more like a nice mini-van, disguised as an SUV. Sure it's roomy and peppy, but it in no way rewards the enthusiast driver like the Mazda. The parchment leather interior is just gorgeous, and looks much nicer than (for example) the interior in a BMW X3 or X5. Mazda obsessed over every little detail in this car. I was a bit concerned that I might not like all the "active safety" features, but they are so well done and so well integrated into the operation of the vehicle, that it was easy to get used to, and now I miss them in my other cars. With about 1100 miles on the clock I am averaging 26.9mpg. I do not do much urban driving, but still I am very happy with that result. I expect this result will improve as the engine breaks in. (Over 4 years I averaged 28.4mpg in my 2013 CX5). In short, if you want a "driver's car" but need the room and practicality of an SUV get the CX5 -- unless of course you can spring for the Cayenne :) Performance

Huge upgrade from the 2016 model---LOVE MY 2017 RL , 05/05/2017 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 82 of 84 people found this review helpful This is the best car I ever bought. Period. I said similar things about the 2016 CX-5, but They have completely re-designed the 2017 model. The interior upgrades are SO luxurious, the drive is ultra quiet, and Mazda's can definitely HANDLE the road. You will read some complaints about lack of power, but I find my CX-5 to be pretty peppy. I have driven the CR-V and the Rav-4 and they don't hold a candle to the CX-5. You owe it to yourself to get into one of these machines and give it a go! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun to drive Premium SUV Raam , 07/26/2017 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 62 of 64 people found this review helpful I test drove CRV-EXL(Turbo), Ford Titanium (2.0L Ecoboost) , Jeep Chrokee (V6) and Mazda GT(Skyactiv). I liked engine response of Ford escape and Fun and premium feel of Mazda. Finally chose CX-5 over Escape. CX-5 Performance is adequate,It matches 0-45 against my traded in V6 Altima. Out of these four cars CRV was the boring one. My only problem with Mazda is its driver memory positions does not set side mirrors. Navigation and blind spot alert is integrated with HUD and it is awesome. I love the turning headlights. Overall very satisfied. Update after 18 months ----------------------------------- In Long weekend heavy traffic , radar cruise control drove the car most of the part. My 7 hours drive became more fun Middle seat folding was helpful to haul my ski gears and accommodate 4 passengers Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value