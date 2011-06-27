Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Consumer Reviews
Very impressed!
I was debating between the 2017 Honda CRV and 2017 Mazda CX-5. I test drove both and the CX-5 was the clear winner. The CRV was nice and had great features, but just felt a bit boring. Also, it was very apparent when driving the CRV that it is much larger than my current Mazda 3 hatch. Out of curiosity I tried driving the Honda HRV. The exterior if the HRV is super cute, but it was missing many of the tech features I wanted and had a super whimpy engine. I then drove the CX-5. Despite being about the same size as the CRV, the CX-5 was much more car-like in its handling. With the sport mode on, it is very peppy and responsive. On paper, the CRV and CX-5 look very similar in terms of features, quality, and price. But getting behind the wheel made all the difference. While I don't think you could go wrong with either the CRV or CX-5, I'd recommend the CX-5 for anyone who prefers a more sporty, car-like ride.
More zoom-zoom than your typical compact SUV
If money was no object, I'd be driving a Porsche Cayenne S. But since my current car budget did not have room for a $90K SUV (and the associated high maint costs), I feel I did the next best thing and got a Mazda CX-5 GT with prem pkg. No, it's not nearly as fast as a Cayenne, but for about a third the the price, this little SUV acts a lot like that Swabian icon of the road. This is my second CX5. I had a 2013 as well. The 2017 is a HUGE upgrade from the 2013 model. I got my new one in Soul Red Crystal, and it literally glows! Love it. The 2017 is MUCH quieter inside than the earlier model, and compared to even a new Honda CRV, or a Ford Escape, the Mazda is quieter and more composed on the road, and handles much better than those rivals. Although the stability control is a little too aggressive for my taste, you can still toss this thing around like a sports sedan and not worry about the suspension getting flabby & floppy on you. It just tracks beautifully and handles mid corner bumps with aplomb (just like the Cayenne). If your main goal is having a lot of interior room & cargo space, go for the CRV (which is MUCH roomier) but in every other aspect I can think of, the Mazda scores higher. The Honda is more like a nice mini-van, disguised as an SUV. Sure it's roomy and peppy, but it in no way rewards the enthusiast driver like the Mazda. The parchment leather interior is just gorgeous, and looks much nicer than (for example) the interior in a BMW X3 or X5. Mazda obsessed over every little detail in this car. I was a bit concerned that I might not like all the "active safety" features, but they are so well done and so well integrated into the operation of the vehicle, that it was easy to get used to, and now I miss them in my other cars. With about 1100 miles on the clock I am averaging 26.9mpg. I do not do much urban driving, but still I am very happy with that result. I expect this result will improve as the engine breaks in. (Over 4 years I averaged 28.4mpg in my 2013 CX5). In short, if you want a "driver's car" but need the room and practicality of an SUV get the CX5 -- unless of course you can spring for the Cayenne :)
Huge upgrade from the 2016 model---LOVE MY 2017
This is the best car I ever bought. Period. I said similar things about the 2016 CX-5, but They have completely re-designed the 2017 model. The interior upgrades are SO luxurious, the drive is ultra quiet, and Mazda's can definitely HANDLE the road. You will read some complaints about lack of power, but I find my CX-5 to be pretty peppy. I have driven the CR-V and the Rav-4 and they don't hold a candle to the CX-5. You owe it to yourself to get into one of these machines and give it a go!
Fun to drive Premium SUV
I test drove CRV-EXL(Turbo), Ford Titanium (2.0L Ecoboost) , Jeep Chrokee (V6) and Mazda GT(Skyactiv). I liked engine response of Ford escape and Fun and premium feel of Mazda. Finally chose CX-5 over Escape. CX-5 Performance is adequate,It matches 0-45 against my traded in V6 Altima. Out of these four cars CRV was the boring one. My only problem with Mazda is its driver memory positions does not set side mirrors. Navigation and blind spot alert is integrated with HUD and it is awesome. I love the turning headlights. Overall very satisfied. Update after 18 months ----------------------------------- In Long weekend heavy traffic , radar cruise control drove the car most of the part. My 7 hours drive became more fun Middle seat folding was helpful to haul my ski gears and accommodate 4 passengers
Mazda CX-5 GT with premium package. Best in class!
2017 Mazda -5 GT, premium package. 5 STARS Searching for a mid size Crossover, I narrowed my choices down to the Mazda CX-5 and the Lexus NX 200t. I need a spare tire for long road trips. Surprisingly, many premium brands delete this. I am a long time Lexus owner, with my last 13 cars being Lexus. I currently have an ES and a GS. The NX was the easy choice, until I started researching the Mazda CX-5. Although these two vehicles are in a different price category, they are very similar in size and capabilities. What interesting is the Mazda for me was the better choice. The CX-5 is very smooth and quiet. The interior materials are actually superior to the Lexus, and the fit and finish of the Mazda is easily on par with any Lexus vehicle. Where the Mazda really shines is safety. The GT with premium package has all the latest technology with Blind Spot monitoring, Lane departure and assist, pre collision with auto braking, etc. What’s is really interesting is that this is all displayed on the HUD right in front of you. It warns you if you are too close to the car in front of you. It duplicates the blind spot monitors. It shows you your current speed and speed limit. It shows you navigation and turn directions. Its very advanced, and exceptional in this price range. The Lexus NX has none of this for $15k more. This may change for Lexus when the ‘18 model comes out. The Mazda uses regular fuel and gets better gas mileage. The Mazda rides smoother and quieter. My CX-5 has no rattles and feels very solid. The NX service loaners that I have driven, all had rattles from the rear hatch. I like the Mazda design better, but thats subjective. So what does the Lexus have for $15k more? A turbo for more power ( but uses premium fuel), parking sensors, ventilated seats, and telematics. So far I’m really happy with my CX-5. There have no problems or defects, and I actually enjoy driving it. I think this car is the best going in this category and price range. If Mazda put the turbo from the CX-9 in it, it would beat many premium crossovers costing $20k more. Maybe the diesel coming later this year will change that. A little more “zoom-zoom” would be good. Any complaints? I wish the driver’s seat would move a few more inches back ( I’m 6’2”), and it has older style tire pressure monitors that just tell you if a tire is low (as opposed to showing you the exact pressure in each tire). Thats about it. Check this car out and you will be surprised at the value here. Its an excellent vehicle that punches above its class.
