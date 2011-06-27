  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B2300 SE Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,574$1,993$2,225
Clean$1,431$1,810$2,019
Average$1,144$1,444$1,606
Rough$858$1,078$1,193
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,317$5,486$6,675
Clean$3,015$4,982$6,056
Average$2,411$3,975$4,817
Rough$1,807$2,967$3,578
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,380$5,582$6,789
Clean$3,072$5,069$6,159
Average$2,456$4,044$4,899
Rough$1,841$3,019$3,639
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,851$5,987$7,159
Clean$3,500$5,437$6,495
Average$2,799$4,337$5,166
Rough$2,097$3,238$3,837
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,685$3,176$3,451
Clean$2,441$2,885$3,131
Average$1,952$2,301$2,490
Rough$1,463$1,718$1,850
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,527$4,305$5,281
Clean$2,297$3,910$4,791
Average$1,837$3,119$3,811
Rough$1,376$2,328$2,830
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,508$6,239$7,736
Clean$3,188$5,666$7,018
Average$2,550$4,520$5,583
Rough$1,911$3,374$4,147
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,273$3,950$4,870
Clean$2,066$3,587$4,418
Average$1,652$2,862$3,514
Rough$1,238$2,136$2,610
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,783$4,674$5,711
Clean$2,530$4,245$5,181
Average$2,023$3,386$4,121
Rough$1,516$2,528$3,061
