Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B2300 SE Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$1,993
|$2,225
|Clean
|$1,431
|$1,810
|$2,019
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,444
|$1,606
|Rough
|$858
|$1,078
|$1,193
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,317
|$5,486
|$6,675
|Clean
|$3,015
|$4,982
|$6,056
|Average
|$2,411
|$3,975
|$4,817
|Rough
|$1,807
|$2,967
|$3,578
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,380
|$5,582
|$6,789
|Clean
|$3,072
|$5,069
|$6,159
|Average
|$2,456
|$4,044
|$4,899
|Rough
|$1,841
|$3,019
|$3,639
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,851
|$5,987
|$7,159
|Clean
|$3,500
|$5,437
|$6,495
|Average
|$2,799
|$4,337
|$5,166
|Rough
|$2,097
|$3,238
|$3,837
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,685
|$3,176
|$3,451
|Clean
|$2,441
|$2,885
|$3,131
|Average
|$1,952
|$2,301
|$2,490
|Rough
|$1,463
|$1,718
|$1,850
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,527
|$4,305
|$5,281
|Clean
|$2,297
|$3,910
|$4,791
|Average
|$1,837
|$3,119
|$3,811
|Rough
|$1,376
|$2,328
|$2,830
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,508
|$6,239
|$7,736
|Clean
|$3,188
|$5,666
|$7,018
|Average
|$2,550
|$4,520
|$5,583
|Rough
|$1,911
|$3,374
|$4,147
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,273
|$3,950
|$4,870
|Clean
|$2,066
|$3,587
|$4,418
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,862
|$3,514
|Rough
|$1,238
|$2,136
|$2,610
Estimated values
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,783
|$4,674
|$5,711
|Clean
|$2,530
|$4,245
|$5,181
|Average
|$2,023
|$3,386
|$4,121
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,528
|$3,061