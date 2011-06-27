  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Consumer Reviews

25 reviews
Your basic truck

Marshall Hill, 01/15/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The only options I purchased were automatic transmission and air. Everything else was standard right down to the rubber floor mats. This truck suits me perfectly. Reliable, good gas mileage and good looks for a work truck.

A Winner

Tony, 08/09/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck is affordable, reliable, and a blast to drive. The performance is great and this little truck is powerful for its class. Exterior and interior design is fantastic and stylish. I can't say enough good things about this truck!

Reliable but thirsty

richard diggins, 12/04/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought the 4.0 litre V6 with auto transmission because it could tow 6500 lbs, 3000 lbs more than the 5 speed manual. I tow a 3500 lb RV, sometimes with a 15 ft boat in tandem. This puts me at maximum combined payload & towing capacity but the truck is up to the task, if I take it easy: about 60 mph on the flats, up to 75 mph downhill. Towing in a headwind, the tranny constantly downshifts but turning the overdrive off helps keep it in 5th gear. A manual tranny would have been better, or more power. Mileage is not the best: about 19 mpg highway, much less in the city. I drive like an old guy, easy on the gas, coasting not braking, and at the speed limit. The truck is great otherwise.

2003 B3000

Ed Meyers, 01/24/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have a 2003 B2000 model which currently only has 900 miles, so it's early to rate some things. I dislike, however, the seat belt retractor, which almost always gets tangled up and I have to undo it. Power seems good and it's easy to handle. I previously owned a Ford Ranger for 10 years and loved it, but had similiar problems with seat belt. My mpg was much better on the Ranger, although it was a 5-speed 4 cylinder, which my new truck is an automatic 6 cylinder.

LEMON

Terry W., 03/17/2007
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

The vehicle has left me stranded over and over. It is on its third fuel pump; the service dept has been appalling. The cab makes it difficult to back up because poor visibility. I would not recommend this product to anyone. As a consumer I am dissatisfied with the lack of concern Mazda corp. has shown. Can you say Lemon!

