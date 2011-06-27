Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned
I have a website dedicated to my year 2000 Mazda B2500 SX, and the reason is because this truck is simply unbeatable in terms of reliability, affordability, and durability. I've put some money into getting things fixed, but I've largely been able to do all the fixes myself, from a clutch to U-joint, to an alternator, to a starter. At this point, if I had to put $1500 into it to get the transmission rebuilt, for instance (which I won't have to because it's 5-speed tranny is bulletproof), I'd spend the money. Sure I could buy a new vehicle at that point, but why? I have one of the best little trucks the world has ever seen!
B2500 Mazda pu SE
Purchased this new in 1999 and it has been a perfect utility vehicle. No problems at all and has been in shop only for routine maintenance which is minimal. Still all the original systems including brakes. Just replaced the original tires. Rides smooth for a small truck and handles well in all conditions for a two wheel drive. Good gas mileage and simple systems and controls. It's a 4 cylinder (which I recommend for reliability) and a manual transmission. Paint and trim are still like new.
Fantastic vehicle
We bought our Mazda truck almost 4 years ago and the only reason the previous owner was selling it was because he had terminal cancer and could no longer drive.We have gotten so much value and dependability from our truck and it still runs strong.We could not ever sell our truck and it has been so dependable for us.Never once has it ever broken down on us and parts seem to last forever.The only part we have had to replace is things that require general upkeep .The battery is our only replacement .We service it every 3 months for oil changing and to make sure all the belts and hoses are good.Never have had to replace any yet.I strongly suggest considering a Mazda for your next vehicle.We have a 2008 Mazda 6 and she runs strong too.They build vehicles to last and last.
131k Miles - Still Running Strong
I've been under this vehicle a lot, and let me tell you, for it being a midsize truck it is built like a brick BLEEP-house. It's a V6, pulling a heavy mid size truck, this isn't one of those small pickups, it is a mid size truck that gets close to the same MPG as small pickups, esp. since I have the 4WD. For a truck that is 16 years old, it is running like a beast. I was out shooting and a full size truck (Chevy Silverado) was stuck at the bottom of a hill in some soft dirt. My little truck in 4WD was able to pull the truck out of the soft dirt, and up the dirt hill, and his truck had no power the entire time. Vehicle has great MPG, great performance (for what it is) & it's reliable
Excellent Truck
Purchased this truck in 05 it had 80000 miles when I purchased it. It has proven to be the very dependable and has only required a few repairs. I had to replace 4x4 hub on the front but as I regularly am off road this is just a minor repair. This truck is a little under powered for heavy loads that approach its weight limit but it pulls my 19 foot bass boat and camping trailer just fine. This truck is perfect for drivers who do not need a full size truck and need a daily driver.
