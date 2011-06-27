Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$3,702
|$4,680
|Clean
|$1,685
|$3,315
|$4,192
|Average
|$1,291
|$2,542
|$3,215
|Rough
|$898
|$1,768
|$2,238
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$4,001
|$5,056
|Clean
|$1,826
|$3,583
|$4,528
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,747
|$3,473
|Rough
|$973
|$1,911
|$2,418
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,614
|$2,941
|$3,654
|Clean
|$1,445
|$2,634
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,108
|$2,019
|$2,510
|Rough
|$770
|$1,405
|$1,748
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 TL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,627
|$3,349
|Clean
|$1,150
|$2,352
|$3,000
|Average
|$882
|$1,804
|$2,301
|Rough
|$613
|$1,255
|$1,602
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,924
|$2,276
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,723
|$2,038
|Average
|$873
|$1,321
|$1,563
|Rough
|$607
|$919
|$1,089
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,904
|$3,694
|Clean
|$1,283
|$2,600
|$3,309
|Average
|$984
|$1,994
|$2,538
|Rough
|$684
|$1,387
|$1,767
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$3,873
|$4,765
|Clean
|$1,983
|$3,469
|$4,268
|Average
|$1,520
|$2,659
|$3,274
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,850
|$2,279
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,177
|$2,093
|$2,587
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,874
|$2,317
|Average
|$807
|$1,437
|$1,777
|Rough
|$561
|$1,000
|$1,237
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,679
|$3,299
|Clean
|$1,367
|$2,399
|$2,955
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,839
|$2,267
|Rough
|$728
|$1,280
|$1,578
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,376
|$2,799
|$3,565
|Clean
|$1,232
|$2,507
|$3,193
|Average
|$945
|$1,922
|$2,449
|Rough
|$657
|$1,337
|$1,705
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,083
|$7,067
|$8,673
|Clean
|$3,656
|$6,329
|$7,768
|Average
|$2,802
|$4,853
|$5,958
|Rough
|$1,948
|$3,376
|$4,148
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$3,512
|$4,451
|Clean
|$1,582
|$3,145
|$3,987
|Average
|$1,213
|$2,411
|$3,058
|Rough
|$843
|$1,678
|$2,129
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$3,345
|$4,281
|Clean
|$1,437
|$2,996
|$3,834
|Average
|$1,101
|$2,297
|$2,941
|Rough
|$766
|$1,598
|$2,047
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$3,335
|$4,069
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,987
|$3,644
|Average
|$1,352
|$2,290
|$2,795
|Rough
|$940
|$1,593
|$1,946
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,710
|$2,709
|$3,245
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,426
|$2,906
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,860
|$2,229
|Rough
|$816
|$1,294
|$1,552
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$2,915
|$3,709
|Clean
|$1,289
|$2,611
|$3,322
|Average
|$988
|$2,001
|$2,548
|Rough
|$687
|$1,392
|$1,774
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$3,226
|$4,096
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,889
|$3,668
|Average
|$1,105
|$2,215
|$2,814
|Rough
|$768
|$1,541
|$1,959