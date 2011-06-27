  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,882$3,702$4,680
Clean$1,685$3,315$4,192
Average$1,291$2,542$3,215
Rough$898$1,768$2,238
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,040$4,001$5,056
Clean$1,826$3,583$4,528
Average$1,400$2,747$3,473
Rough$973$1,911$2,418
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,614$2,941$3,654
Clean$1,445$2,634$3,273
Average$1,108$2,019$2,510
Rough$770$1,405$1,748
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 TL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,627$3,349
Clean$1,150$2,352$3,000
Average$882$1,804$2,301
Rough$613$1,255$1,602
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,272$1,924$2,276
Clean$1,139$1,723$2,038
Average$873$1,321$1,563
Rough$607$919$1,089
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,433$2,904$3,694
Clean$1,283$2,600$3,309
Average$984$1,994$2,538
Rough$684$1,387$1,767
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,214$3,873$4,765
Clean$1,983$3,469$4,268
Average$1,520$2,659$3,274
Rough$1,057$1,850$2,279
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,177$2,093$2,587
Clean$1,054$1,874$2,317
Average$807$1,437$1,777
Rough$561$1,000$1,237
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,679$3,299
Clean$1,367$2,399$2,955
Average$1,048$1,839$2,267
Rough$728$1,280$1,578
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,376$2,799$3,565
Clean$1,232$2,507$3,193
Average$945$1,922$2,449
Rough$657$1,337$1,705
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,083$7,067$8,673
Clean$3,656$6,329$7,768
Average$2,802$4,853$5,958
Rough$1,948$3,376$4,148
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$3,512$4,451
Clean$1,582$3,145$3,987
Average$1,213$2,411$3,058
Rough$843$1,678$2,129
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$3,345$4,281
Clean$1,437$2,996$3,834
Average$1,101$2,297$2,941
Rough$766$1,598$2,047
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,970$3,335$4,069
Clean$1,764$2,987$3,644
Average$1,352$2,290$2,795
Rough$940$1,593$1,946
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,710$2,709$3,245
Clean$1,531$2,426$2,906
Average$1,174$1,860$2,229
Rough$816$1,294$1,552
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,440$2,915$3,709
Clean$1,289$2,611$3,322
Average$988$2,001$2,548
Rough$687$1,392$1,774
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you
Estimated values
1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,610$3,226$4,096
Clean$1,442$2,889$3,668
Average$1,105$2,215$2,814
Rough$768$1,541$1,959
Sell my 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda B-Series Pickup near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,723 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda B-Series Pickup is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,723 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,723 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup ranges from $607 to $2,276, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.