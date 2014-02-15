Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale Near Me

I have a website dedicated to my year 2000 Mazda B2500 SX, and the reason is because this truck is simply unbeatable in terms of reliability, affordability, and durability. I've put some money into getting things fixed, but I've largely been able to do all the fixes myself, from a clutch to U-joint, to an alternator, to a starter. At this point, if I had to put $1500 into it to get the transmission rebuilt, for instance (which I won't have to because it's 5-speed tranny is bulletproof), I'd spend the money. Sure I could buy a new vehicle at that point, but why? I have one of the best little trucks the world has ever seen!

