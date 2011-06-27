  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 626
  4. Used 1995 Mazda 626
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

1995 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda 626 for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,776
Used 626 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

ES gets remote keyless entry, which is available on LX and LX-V6 models. New wheels and wheel covers are added across the board.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda 626.

5(34%)
4(48%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.1
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Change the Tranny Oil!
sonnyreid,08/17/2003
A reviewer wrote in that this car has a transmission without a filter. It makes common sense that, to keep the selnoid valves from gumming up with dirty transmission oil, an easy and inexpensive way to keep that transmission in peak working order BEFORE it crashes is to change the oil.....a little PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE will go a long way to keeping this car on the road and out of the shop. One guy wrote that he bought the car at 113,000 miles on it and 2,000 miles later, the transmission went out. Now...ask yourself...do you think the previous owner changed the transmission oil frequently? (every 35,000 miles)
BEST CAR EVER
ADOLFHDEZ007,06/21/2003
THIS THE BEST CAR YOU CAN BUY I BOUGHT IT FOR $7000 AND SINCE THEN I HAVEN'T PUT ANY MONEY FIXIN IT I THINK PEOPLE SOMETIMES LIKES TO BUY HONDAS BECAUSE THE TRADITION THE LAST FOREVER LET ME TELL YOU THIS CAR IN SOME WAYS IS BETTER THAN HONDA AND CHEAPER ALSO SO YOU DECIED WHAT YOU WANT TO BUY BUT TO ME THIS CAR IS THE BEST AND RIGHT NOW I'M LOOKING FOR MY 2ND ONE AND IS GOING TO BE A MAZDA MILLENIA. THANK YOU.
No Problems
DS,09/20/2009
I've had my mazda for almost 18 years now and i still haven't had any problems. I get great fuel economy and the performance is always excellent. I love my car and i always will. ZWorks well through any weather condition especially in the rain and snow.
1995 Mazda 626 4cyl automatic 145k miles
Dual Trace,10/18/2009
Bought this car new in 1996 (left over from previous year). Despite other opinions I love the way it looks and I consider it basically trouble free. Friends with Hondas and Toyotas envy me for the little trouble I had with it. Reached 145k miles and never got me stuck on the road. The only main problems I had were the oxygen sensor (changed it 3 times). I lately read Mazda 626 is known for faulty oxygen sensors. Changed timing belt twice as the book recommends. I think it was a really great car for the money, but now the catalytic converter needs some $800 repair job. I would buy Mazda again, but hate the looks of the new Mazda 6: too bulky. Will consider buying a 2007 Acura TL.
See all 44 reviews of the 1995 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mazda 626

Used 1995 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1995 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, LX V6 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and ES V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mazda 626?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mazda 626.

Can't find a used 1995 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,148.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,518.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,711.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,692.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 626 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Mazda 626 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles