A reviewer wrote in that this car has a transmission without a filter. It makes common sense that, to keep the selnoid valves from gumming up with dirty transmission oil, an easy and inexpensive way to keep that transmission in peak working order BEFORE it crashes is to change the oil.....a little PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE will go a long way to keeping this car on the road and out of the shop. One guy wrote that he bought the car at 113,000 miles on it and 2,000 miles later, the transmission went out. Now...ask yourself...do you think the previous owner changed the transmission oil frequently? (every 35,000 miles)

Read more