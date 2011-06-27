Vehicle overview

Mazda has been bleeding red ink for many years now, mostly due to home market sales woes. However, the company hasn't been igniting sales charts in the U.S. in recent years either, and we have a hard time understanding why. Mazda builds some of the most innovative, unique and fun-to-drive cars money can buy, yet they sit on showroom floors unsold.

Take the 626, for example. In size and price, it competes with a wide range of cars in the U.S. market, but offers more solid engineering and sporting performance than most. It looks good but somewhat bland, with flowing organic lines and an interesting dash layout. The 626, built in Flat Rock, Mich., alongside the Ford Probe (with whom the 626 shares its available V6 engine) and the Mazda MX-6, was the first Japanese-branded sedan to be called a true domestic by government agencies, yet it remains as reliable as a Timex. But it sits, while Altima after Accord after Lumina roll out of neighboring dealerships.

We think things are about to change for Mazda, now that Ford owns a controlling interest in the company and has trimmed fat from the model mix. This year, 626 models equipped with the 2.5-liter V6 engine get more power and torque, while basic LX models can be decked out with a new LX Appearance Package. The package includes two-tone paint, power sunroof, leather seats, chrome wheel covers, an anti-theft system and remote keyless entry. Audi systems have been revised, and two new colors (Mojave beige Metallic and Slate Blue Metallic) replace one old one (Sahara Gold Metallic).

Dual airbags, height-adjustable seat belts, and side impact protection that meets 1997 requirements are all standard on the 626. Anti-lock brakes are optional on LX and LX V6 models; they come standard on the ES. The best value is offered by the LX V6, which barely tops $22,000 when equipped with ABS and an automatic transmission. Better yet, the Mazda's V6 can be mated to a five-speed manual shifter, unlike comparable models from Honda and Chevrolet.

We like the 626's flowing interior design. Seating is comfortable, and the rear bench is roomy and supportive -- more so than that found in the Nissan Altima. Controls are well placed and highly legible. We're still debating the exterior of the 626. Some like the chrome accents and more prominent hood that debuted in 1996, while others liked this Mazda just as it was when introduced in 1993; crisp, clean and uncluttered.

We already recommend the 626 to folks who want a reliable, fun-to-drive sedan. With Accord-beating performance, Altima-beating interior accommodations, and Lumina-beating sophistication, how can you go wrong with the 626?