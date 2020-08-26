Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax for Sale Near Me
4,100 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Trax LS11,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,488$3,520 Below Market
- 14,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,499$2,338 Below Market
- 5,468 miles
$15,812$2,005 Below Market
- 16,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995$2,014 Below Market
- 8,228 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$3,695 Below Market
- 86,500 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$2,947 Below Market
- 12,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$2,214 Below Market
- 12,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$2,168 Below Market
- 4,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,499$1,908 Below Market
- 10,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$2,259 Below Market
- 10,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$1,897 Below Market
- 20,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,500$2,092 Below Market
- 16,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,850$1,482 Below Market
- 18,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,250$1,943 Below Market
- 34,427 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$1,738 Below Market
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Trax LS30,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$2,121 Below Market
- 28,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$2,762 Below Market
- 26,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$1,495 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Trax searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Trax
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Trax
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.520 Reviews
Report abuse
Shawn S,02/02/2018
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Look, I am a large guy and a family man. I fit behind the wheel easily and find the seats comfortable. Leg room in the back seat is tight, but hey... That's where my kids sit. I bought a compact SUV for goodness sake and I know it. To be fair, I just bought this car with 8 miles on it a few days ago and so have been "playing" in it. I am not sure what kind of acceleration people are looking for or why in God's name they think they need to get to 60mph in under 4 seconds. Go get a porche if that's your thing. So, here is my experience and opinion so far. Pros: for a SMALL SUV, this vehicle makes use of every inch. Like I said, I am a big guy, the seat belt fits fine, the seat doesn't hit pressure points that cause me to ache when driving 2+hrs. There is storage cubbies all over the interior, though I do not understand the space between the seats having 4 cup holders and then 2 more in the back seat arm rest. I wish instead of having the four up front, they would have done the two with a combined middle arm rest with storage bin inside that... but hey, you adjust! Tech inside is very nice. The info system is easy to connect to your phone. I have read previous people complaining about losing blue tooth connection, but my phone connects from 50 feet away and doesn't ever drop, to date. The sound system is crisp as is the mic for the calling aspect. The car handles like a dream. You are listening to a past pizza delivery guy. This little bugger has a tight turn radius (able to do a U turn in a 2 lane road without touching the curb). When starting from 0, I can get to 60 mph in under 7 seconds. So again, don't understand the complaining about power in this vehicle. At 60 MPH, I floored the gas and kicked the turbo enine in to hit 70 MPH in under another 3 seconds. Not bad if your looking to pass that semi. The AWD holds the road fine in snow and ice, as this Montana guy can atest. Storgae space? Again, if your trying to haul wood on a regular basis or have need of that pole vault pole all the time... why are you looking at a compact SUV? Get that hummer you had your eye on... There is ample head room for those over 6 ft, like myself. Plenty of room for groceries without folding the seats down. If you need to haul two large beasts, like my mastiff and lab/shep mix, they both fit comfortably with the seats folded down. It is also nice that the front passenger seat can fold as flat as the back seats for even more cargo space (so hey... you could haul some lengths of wood around). The controls for the heat/AC and defrost are easy to reach and super simple to use. I love how this SUV hugs the road... Years ago i used to own the Geo Tracker, and this little thing reminds me of it except not being so top heavy... and looking more stylish. Gee... wonder if the Trax is the upgraded Tracker... HMMM? The last myth I want to shut down is... road noise. This car has as much road noise as a RAV or CRV... I know as I have owned both. It is not as quiet as a Lexus or BMW, but hey... you are laying out $20k, not $40. Now for the Cons: The LS model does NOT come with cruise control. I can drive with my foot on the pedal comfortably for about 4hrs. So if you are going on a long haul? I suggest you upgrade to LT package. Visibility is good in this vehicle. If you want to know what rough rear visibility is, take a drive in a Rogue and do some backing maneuvers using that back window. The reason I am putting visibility in the negative is three fold: 1) I personally prefer having window tinting... but again I believe this is an LT feature; 2) The headlights feel weak to me. Again, as having delivered pizzas... these lights just are not bright enough on the stock to see numbers on mailboxes without driving right up on the mailbox (I will be replacing these very soon) 3: The windsheild wipers that come stock... they are just bad. I mean these are $10 blades, if that. They will remove water ok, probably for about a month... but snow or sleet... it takes a pass or two to clear it (another item that I will be replacing quickly). My average MPG is hitting at about 25, but remember, i live in the mountains and interstate travel has been done, but not serious... so for an AWD, this is not bad for in the city. I will update this in about 6 months. Update: So here I am with 5k miles on the car. A couple of issues have popped up that the dealership took care of without complaint: 1) one of the roof top weather strips came off in a car wash. Per the tech, this is common with the Trax and when repaired they use extra clips and bonding glue. No problem since. 2) The AC barely worked... this was not an issue with the car, but a failure at the plant. they put enough coolant in to test the system to ensure no leaks, then once the test was passed forgot to top off the unit. The car still handles great and is fun to drive. needs a little more storage space and oomph on take off.
Related Chevrolet Trax info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Ann Arbor MI
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt New Germany MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Clearwater FL
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Lexington KY
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier Brooklyn NY
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Fresno CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Aurora CO
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Garland TX
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Ontario CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018 Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt 2010 Lansing MI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser