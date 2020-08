Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax for Sale Near Me

Boch Chevrolet - Norwood / Massachusetts

Chevrolet Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 11,023! REDUCED FROM $16,277!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO with 7' diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo voice pass-through technology, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (STD). iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Serviced here A GREAT TIME TO BUY 172-Point Inspection by Chevrolet factory-certified technicians. 3-Month Trial Of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, $0 Deductible, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee , CarFax Vehicle History Report, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty Was $16,277.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNCJNSB9JL383390

Stock: C200735B

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-14-2020