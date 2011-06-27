  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 626
  4. Used 1999 Mazda 626
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(86)
Appraise this car

1999 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unlike the Accord or Camry, the 626 offers a five-speed manual even in the upscale ES trim level.
  • The Accord and Camry offer substantially more horsepower when equipped with a V6.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda 626 for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$729 - $1,766
Used 626 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The 626 has been Mazda's bread-and-butter car for over 10 years but, unlike most sedans in it's class, the 626 offers more than just people-moving utility. In typical Mazda fashion, the company has injected a bit of soul into the 626 that helps make it a blast on twisty roads while still providing excellent interior accommodations and roominess.

This mid-priced sedan has seen a number of upgrades with the most recent coming last year. Changes included a larger interior, a more powerful engine, an improved transmission, and standard traction control on V6 models. In size and price, the 626 competes with a wide range of cars in the U.S. market, but offers more solid engineering and sporting performance than most.

Buyers can select from three trim levels: entry-level LX, uplevel LX V6, or top-of-the-line ES. A 125-horsepower four-banger motivates the LX, while higher trims get a 170-horsepower V6 engine. Either motor can be mated to your choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

A CD player is standard on all models. Other goodies include antilock brakes, fade-out interior lighting and engine-speed sensing rack-and-pinion steering gear.

The 626 (built in Flat Rock, Mich.) was the first Japanese-branded sedan to be called a true domestic by government agencies, yet it remains as reliable as a Timex. With an upscale image and nimble handling manners, our favorite model is the ES V6 with a five-speed manual transmission. Order the ES Luxury Package and you get 15-inch alloy wheels with 205-60R 15 tires, a power moonroof, map lights with a sunglass holder, six-way power driver's seat, and an anti-theft alarm with engine immobilizer. It's the perfect grocery getting/entry-luxury/sports sedan for those who like to drive, but require the talents of a mid size car for day-to-day living.

1999 Highlights

After a major makeover in '98, the 626 slides into '99 with only one major change: a new height-adjustable seat for the driver.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mazda 626.

5(36%)
4(42%)
3(16%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.1
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
salty1211,12/03/2011
I bought my 1999 Mazda back in May , It has 207,000 Plus miles all I have done to it is Oil Change and Lub . I like all the extra features which are to many to disribe . After owning a Ford -150 4 X 4 I enjoy the Gas Milage I get on The Mazda .
Great Car
Ruth,03/11/2002
Adequate Room. Love the oscillating vents...love the electric roof. Extremely reliable...never a moments problem.
More than what I bargained for
impressed,07/03/2009
We bought this demo car in 2000. I liked the leather seats and deserts colors.It has a very roomy back seat. Lots of head room. We were concerned after the purchase that the transmission seemed to snap. After several visits to the dealer we ended up having the motor mounts replined, which was under warranty. The radio quit working under warranty. The anntena has failed not under warranty and we have replaced a visor. Other than that the car just keeps going now at 138,000 miles. We replaced the brakes, tune ups, the timing belt at the right mileage, recently a new battery. The car feels solid and strong. Can't believe it didn't fall apart after warranty. I'll drive it until it dies.
Falling Apart
ann,09/08/2009
My 626 was my first vehicle. This was a great started car, very reliable. However, as soon as it neared 80,000 miles things started snowballing. I had belt problems causing acceleration problems, to the point that it was unsafe to drive. This was a minor repair compared to the transmission I had to replace at 95,000 miles. It was running smoothly then just gave out one day. I was told by a local mechanic this is a very common issue. Mine was the third '99 Mazda 626 the shop had seen this year for the same issue. Since the transmission was replaced I've had major problems with the a/c and battery. The car just shut off going 40 mph down the highway today. I am officially retiring this vehicle
See all 86 reviews of the 1999 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1999 Mazda 626

Used 1999 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1999 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX V6 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, ES V6 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Mazda 626?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Mazda 626.

Can't find a used 1999 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,032.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,529.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,074.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,729.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 626 lease specials

Related Used 1999 Mazda 626 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles