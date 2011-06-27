  1. Home
1994 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag added. LX-V6 debuts. Four-cylinder models get new Ford transmission for smoother shifting than previous Mazda unit. ABS becomes standard on ES trim level, as well as leather seats and power sunroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda 626.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.2
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car stinks
Steve,01/10/2005
We have had nothing but trouble since we bought this car. First the transmission went. Then it was the water pump. Then all 4 shocks and ball joints needed to be replaced. We only had to replace the front 2 ball joints. The engine in this car feels like a piece of junk. So far it has died twice on the highway and once at home.
Fun to Drive, good MPG
Kaka,06/16/2006
I have mine with all options, Leather, sunroof, power window, central lock, ABS, V6 2.5L, 4 wheel disc brake...and the most important...5 speed manual. This car so much better than Honda Accord. Has a lot of power but still have good MPG. My wife's car is Honda Accord 97. It's an automatic; it seems lame, bored, doesn't have power and has worse MPG even though the Honda has smaller engine (2.2L). This Mazda 626 has better suspension and better build quality compare to Accord. I bought this car based my experience with my previous car, a Mazda Protege LX 1.8L. It has all options. Has more than 200.000 miles but the engine still run like new...bravo Mazda. My next car probably will be a MazdaSpeed 6.
Common Sense
Zuke,09/02/2004
We bought this car when it already over 10 years old and about to crest 150K miles. So far we've replaced the front tires, the negative battery lead, and a headlight bulb. It has incredible pickup and a good, stiff suspension. Body and panels are still tight and well maintained. Last owner obviously took care of it. If you bought a used car that already had damage to it, do you think it will somehow be all better because you own it now? It still has years of abuse, so don't judge it on how the last owner did not maintain it well.
Solid car
vtdichard,04/07/2002
i bought this car unsed in 1997 it was a lease return and has been a very reliable vechile since I bought it. great gas mileage with the 4cyl 5 spd, and vitually maintenance free. Since I've owned it the only money I've had to put in the vechile was for a new distributor and usual item.... brakes/tires. I would recomend this vechile to anyone.
See all 36 reviews of the 1994 Mazda 626
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mazda 626

Used 1994 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include ES V6 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, and LX V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mazda 626?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mazda 626.

Can't find a used 1994 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,680.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,728.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,740.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,463.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

