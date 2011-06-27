We bought this car when it already over 10 years old and about to crest 150K miles. So far we've replaced the front tires, the negative battery lead, and a headlight bulb. It has incredible pickup and a good, stiff suspension. Body and panels are still tight and well maintained. Last owner obviously took care of it. If you bought a used car that already had damage to it, do you think it will somehow be all better because you own it now? It still has years of abuse, so don't judge it on how the last owner did not maintain it well.

Read more