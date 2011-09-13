Used 2002 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 116,290 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 174,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,996
- 237,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,999
- 181,113 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$4,250
- used
1999 Mazda 626201,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
- 231,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 626 searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 626
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 626
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.444 Reviews
Report abuse
mazdamom6,09/13/2011
I bought my Mazda 626 2002 used in 2003 with 1500 miles, ran the heck out of it from state to state for three years with no problems what so ever. It was such a great car that when my daughter needed a safe car I gave her my Mazda because it was safe, reliable and perfect for her. She is still driving it today with no problems other than regular maint. It has well over 100,000 and will likely last another ten years. I have looked and looked to purchase another one for myself and can not find one for sale (I suspect they have stayed in families, just like mine.) Excellent car! FYI mine was not a manual
Related Mazda 626 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2010
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV 2013
- Used Volvo S80 2014
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2014
- Used Volvo V50 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2013
- Used Toyota 86 2015
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Speed 2010
- Used Bentley Continental GTC 2012
- Used Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed 2012
- Used GMC Savana 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-7 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Mesa AZ
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Baltimore MD
- Used Mazda 2 Spring TX
- Used Mazda CX-9 Fort Myers FL
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Marietta GA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF New Haven CT
- Used Mazda CX-30 Plano TX
- Used Mazda 5 Lincoln NE
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Minneapolis MN
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2