Used 2002 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me

Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey

^^^LOW MILES^^^ RUNS GREAT....SALE PRICE... The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The exterior is clean and in good condition. The interior condition is average for this vehicle. WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING LOW MILES! Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Mazda 626 ES V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVGF22D225272090

Stock: 2090

Certified Pre-Owned: No

