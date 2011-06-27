  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(46)
2000 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and handling, improved content and options.
  • Styling that is still bland, shortage of horsepower.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A bland, bread-and-butter sedan that's not big enough for families and not sporty enough for enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda 626 has been somewhat of a wallflower these past few years, watching the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry receive the most attention from people looking to buy a four-door sedan. That's a bit unfortunate, as the 626 harnesses some solid attributes, especially in 2000. All models this year receive updated styling, revised interiors, and added content.

The Mazda comes in four trim levels: LX, LX-V6, ES, and ES-V6. The exterior has been altered this year by adding a new five-point grille with a large Mazda symbol, new headlights and taillights, and revised front-end styling. LX and ES models now have 15-inch wheels as standard, and the ES-V6 gets 16-inch wheels. It looks better, but the 626 still doesn't stand out very much.

Mazda prides itself on building cars that are fun to drive. For 2000, the 626 receives changes to further this characteristic. The body structure is stiffer than before, with strengthened front and rear suspension towers. The actual suspension design is still MacPherson struts up front and Mazda's Twin-Trapezoidal Link (TTL) at the rear, but there are now thicker front and rear antiroll bars. Mazda says these changes improve handling, and NVH has been reduced to improve comfort.

The steering, braking, and overall road feel of the 626 are better and more responsive than last year. The steering system has been altered to more closely feel like the Mazda Miata's, and the brake system benefits from revised components.

For power, the LX and ES feature a more powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 130 horsepower and 130 foot-pounds of torque. LX and ES cars fitted with the 2.0-liter engine now qualify as ultra-low-emission vehicles. The V6 puts out 170 horsepower and 163 foot-pounds of torque. While both engines are competent, they do lack power when compared to the engines found in the Accord, Camry or Galant. Both 626 engines are available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

The interior is still the same as it was when this 626 generation debuted in 1998, but 2000 brings minor updates. The big news is optional side airbags. But there's also a new center console, cloth or leather covers for the center armrest, chrome-plated door handles, different cloth and leather seat patterns, and illumination for more buttons and switches. Additional interior changes include a new rear-seat armrest, rear-seat heater ducts, and new gauge graphics.

The 626 (built in Flat Rock, Mich.) was the first Japanese-branded sedan to be called a true domestic by government agencies. With an upscale image and nimble handling manners, our favorite model is the ES V6 with a five-speed manual transmission. Though the 2000-year changes probably won't push the 626's sales past the Accord or Camry, they certainly make Mazda's mid-priced four-door sedan a much more attractive purchase for people looking for something a bit different.

2000 Highlights

Improvements in styling, handling, steering, interior content and options are the highlights of the 2000 626.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mazda 626.

5(46%)
4(37%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.2
46 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's been a GREAT Car!
csousa48,05/13/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
I bought my 626 (5 speed) used in 2003. It had 58K miles on it. Today, I've racked up 293,000 miles on it. Yes, 293K miles, and the only major repairs were: replaced the clutch ($400), replaced front right axle ($80 part), and did other regular maintenance, like battery, tires, oil changes etc. The rear spoiler did seperate about 10K miles ago and the headliner inside the car ripped and is sagging. But the car is 15 years old. This has been the BEST car I've ever owned. It is still my daily driver. It is still fast and fun. I don't what I'm gonna do when and if it ever fails me. It's been a super great car!
2000 mazda 626
lorgan,12/17/2010
hi, i had a 1993 mazda 626 a few year ago, i have to say it was a brilliant car, i had it 2 years and i never had any trouble with it. I recently purchased a 2000 mazda 626 , which is about 10 year old. I didn't expect to get a perfect car second hand , i knew it needed some work, i got a set of spark plugs, rear right hand brake caliber and an altenator belt. I feel the same about this car as i did about my first one, its like a big tank, a big bird on the road, u really get noticed in it. lol. Its quiet, comfortable, and reliable. I always wanted another 626 after my first one.
Defective Auto Transmission Design Flaw
Dumb ___,02/08/2016
LX 4dr Sedan
What's sad, I bought this car relying on Edmunds to be fair and impartial, providing a well rounded representation of actual experiences, and therefore an accurate rating. Overall Edmunds gave it 4 stars..... The car didn't deserve a star, and that's considering an ASE certified mechanic had inspected and replaced, where necessary, every conceivable part he could. It still has a new head on it, a re-manufactured engine with under 90k miles on it, newer CV axles, new; radiator, water pump, thermostat, serpentine belt, etc., etc., etc. down to the tires, and even though it had the same transmission that was mated to the re-manufactured engine from the factory, that automatic transmission is GARBAGE!!! And once faced with that reality, and extensively researching it, that seems to be a rather consensus opinion of all the forums dedicated to the car. The automatic transmission is such an issue in that generation of 626's people have tried to call for recalls, truly feel it's defective, and say the only way to salvage this car at all, should it have the automatic transmission, convert it to a manual transmission, which would cost more than the car should nearly be worth these days, and that would be even if you're doing it yourself. I truly hate it for anyone who bought one of these things in a pickle, someone struggling with finances, in need, an elderly person. They might as well just go ahead and shoot themselves in the head. And if they don't catch on real quick they could be out thousands in other repairs, on top of what they paid initially, just to have the transmission fail going down the Interstate like I did. I don't even care to go into how much money thrown away at this point, with no way I'll come off a penny more. Fortunately someone will get it from me with the truth behind what they're getting, knowing short of a manual transmission swap it's essentially worthless, which means I will get maybe a few hundred dollars out of it, and will have lost several thousands at this point, enough I could have bought a quality used car that was allot newer, and in allot better shape mechanically. Thanks Edmunds, I'll never seek your opinion on a vehicle again, but at least I now know that the overall star amount on your "reviews"/"consumer rating" page is totally irrelevant, that's got to be worth..................... Priceless to know up front.
Too bad for wind noise!
pcannon,05/03/2002
Rented 626 and thrilled to drive so bought one. Very elegent driftwood color and alloy wheels makes car look classy. So fun to drive hard to believe it's a sedan. Drives great and perfect for mid lifers. Get the V6 for today's driving. However, the actual vehicle I took delivery of had an annoying and unrepairable wind noise from rear upper cornet of driver's side window. Dealer did not spend a great deal of time and dismissed or minimized condition so I had to unload it and get another unit. Must have been a Monday or Friday car. Averaged 21 mpg. Caution, remote keyless entry will not unlock door if keys in ignition with vehicle running! Snowbirds beware!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

When our road test editor handed over the keys to our Mazda 626 tester, my first thought was "Great, another week in a boring, Japanese-designed, made-in-the-US-of-A family sedan." Traveling a mile below the surface of the Earth to the Edmunds.com editorial parking area, I walked right past the 626 not once, but twice, before I dropped my briefcase and camera bag to stand in surprise at Mazda's latest iteration of the 626 nameplate.

Gone were the boring, after-thought front and rear fascias and blasé wheels, replaced by sharpened front and rear styling and modern six-spoke rims that give the 626 a sportier and more upscale look over previous generations. Immediately, all preconceived notions were thrown out the window. We had some pavement to pound.

With a twist of the key, the 626's 175-horsepower, 2.5-liter V6 engine growls to life, and when we say growl, we mean growl. Depress the accelerator pedal and 24 valves sing the sweet song of DOHC power. And how sweet it is. From 2,500 rpm through redline, the powerband is strong and linear, similar to the Ford 2.5 Duratec. While we'd swear that these were the same powerplant, that isn't the case. Similar as it might seem from the driver's aspect, it's pure Mazda design and build from the engine block to the intake runners.

Stabbing the throttle on mountain roads returns a swift torque-steer jab to the steering wheel that reminds the driver that the 626 isn't a toy to be taken lightly. Developing its maximum 163 pounds of torque at 5,000 rpm, the powerplant feels like it delivers more torque than it's rated. During zero-to-60 trials, we had to hang on tight as the 626 launched us to highway speeds in only 7.7 seconds, but left our wrists aching in the process.

While the powerplant is the swooning aria of the 626, the five-speed manual transmission is more like a backyard grunge band in Death Valley. While we applaud Mazda for keeping a manual tranny in the lineup, shifting chores were more like cutting Spam with a spoon with long throws between gates and vague feel. More than once, we were left to wonder if we were really in the gear we wanted, slowly releasing the clutch pedal and watching the tachometer to be sure we weren't about to send the valvetrain into the stratosphere. Once engaged, the gear ratios were well-matched to the powerplant's torque curve, but left us wondering why Mazda didn't make fifth gear a true overdrive gear - traveling at 75 mph left us at nearly 4,000 rpm - and halfway to redline.

With the optional ABS/traction-controlled four-wheel disc brakes, the 626 slammed the pavement in 134 feet. Tracking was arrow-straight with moderate ABS "kick" through the brake pedal and was confidence-inspiring even after numerous hard stops. We found ourselves remarking on how the 626 would make a great base for a FIA GT championship car, especially since the steering was rather sharp, thanks in part to new smoother steering gear. However, moderate input was required, making driving the 626 a lot like taking pictures with an instamatic camera - point, shoot and go.

We were enamored by the responsiveness of the suspension package, revamped this year with a new, more rigid body structure and larger sway bars front and rear. On the twisties, the 626 hunkered down and begged for more throttle input, while out on the highway, the suspension readily soaked up nearly every pothole without jolting the passengers into instant kidney failure.

Inside, passengers are treated to one of the cleanest interior packages in the industry, with the driver perfectly centered in front of the wheel and gauges. All controls are positioned for easy reach, with the exception of the rear defrost and traction control buttons, which are hidden behind the steering wheel. HVAC controls are easy enough for a 4-year-old to use, with two large knobs for fan speed and temperature, and two rows of push-buttons to control venting, air circulation and A/C. As with previous 626 models, the front air vents feature Mazda's signature oscillating "swing vents," which we liked for distributing air throughout the cabin evenly, but cursed when trying to individually direct air when not in the swing mode.

Similarly, the AM/FM/cassette with in-dash, six-disc CD changer was simple to use with large buttons and knobs that made station or CD changes a snap while fighting rush-hour traffic. Seating is spacious for its class, but front passengers will be disappointed with the lack of lumbar support and headroom. Try as we might, getting comfortable was a chore with the seat track lacking our desired rearward travel and seat height. After a 280-mile stint behind the wheel, we were looking for a winch to help extract ourselves from the cockpit and a masseuse to work out our aching muscles.

Rear-seat occupants have a better deal, with good headroom and width for two, a set of cupholders, extra storage in the fold-down center armrest and magazine pockets in the back of the front seats. Tucking a third person in the back requires a shoehorn, with the unlucky soul having to sit on a "humped" center section of the rear bench.

Interior materials are well-matched, but the quality was more on par with bar room materials than a family sedan. The leather felt like 1970s naugahide, and the airbag cover on the steering wheel was roughly finished on the back side. On the other side of the coin, fit and finish was on par with the Jaguar S-type, with the underdash panel scoring higher points than England's finest.

At our tester's fully loaded $24,220 price point, the 626 ES is a good deal, but a bit pricey compared to its corporate cousin, the Ford Contour SE (at $18,485), though well under a similarly equipped Toyota Camry XLE ($28,032).

Given our druthers, we'd like to see the 626's body work and interior wrapped around Ford's SVT Contour platform and awesome powertrain. Then you'd see a vehicle that not only swiveled heads at the grocery store, but as the streetlight turned green as well. Since that won't happen any time soon, we'd rather opt for the 200-horsepower SVT Contour and save the $970 for the first year of fuel.

Used 2000 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 2000 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX V6 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, and ES V6 4dr Sedan.

