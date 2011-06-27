  1. Home
2002 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and handling, simple interior design, V6 engine can be ordered with manual transmission.
  • Styling that could still use more excitement, shortage of horsepower when compared to other family sedans, silly optioning process requires an automatic transmission.
Mazda 626 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A bland bread-and-butter sedan that's not big enough for families and not sporty enough for enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda 626 has been somewhat of a wallflower these past few years, watching the Ford Taurus, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry receive the most attention from people looking to buy a four-door family sedan. Rightly so, since the 626 isn't big enough to appeal to families or sporty enough to appeal to enthusiasts.

The 626 comes in three trim levels: LX, LX-V6 and ES-V6. While by no means visually exciting, the 626 still manages to be an attractive sedan. LX models have 15-inch wheels as standard, and the ES-V6 gets 16-inch wheels. The ES-V6 also comes with leather seating, an eight-way-adjustable driver seat and heated side mirrors.

Mazda prides itself on building cars that are fun to drive. Aiding the 626's cause is a sporty suspension. Equipped with MacPherson struts up front and Mazda's Twin-Trapezoidal Link (TTL) suspension at the rear, the 626 grips confidently on twisty roads, while out on the highway, the suspension manages to soak up nearly every pothole without jolting passengers into instant kidney failure. The 626's steering and braking are also up to the task of providing a more rewarding experience than your average family sedan.

For power, the LX features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing a meager 125 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The 2.5-liter V6 puts out 165 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque, far less power than primary competitors. Mazda does offer a manual transmission for both engines, making the 626 one of few family sedans available with a V6 and a stick, but stupidly forces buyers who want options like a moonroof or Bose speakers to order an automatic. So much for that whole "zoom-zoom" philosophy.

Inside, passengers are treated to a clean interior package. It's not exactly luxurious, but most of the controls are positioned for easy reach. Climate controls are easy enough for a four-year-old to use, with two large knobs for fan speed and temperature and two rows of push buttons to control venting, air circulation and air conditioning.

Seating is reasonably accommodating, but front passengers will be disappointed with the lack of lumbar support and headroom. Rear-seat occupants have a better deal, with good headroom and width for two, a set of cupholders, extra storage in the fold-down center armrest and magazine pockets in the back of the front seats.

Next year, a larger, more powerful, dynamically redesigned 626 is expected to debut. So for now, this relatively weak effort is expected to steal buyers who might otherwise be shopping for the perennially hot Honda Accord, the redesigned Toyota Camry and the amazingly competent Nissan Altima. The only way Mazda will be able to do that is to offer heavy incentives. If the deal is something you cannot pass up, the 626 will please the same way butter might when spread on Wonder Bread. But only if you're really hungry.

2002 Highlights

This year, to get any options on the LX four-cylinder or the ES-V6 model, you must order an automatic transmission. So much for that whole "zoom-zoom" philosophy. The former budget sport sedan, the LX-V6, can't be equipped with any options at all, save a slushbox. And the ES (in V6 format only for the new year) loses standard equipment; the moonroof, cassette player and Bose speakers are part of an optional ES Premium package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda 626.

5(54%)
4(32%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
44 reviews
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The most reliable car I ever owned
mazdamom6,09/13/2011
I bought my Mazda 626 2002 used in 2003 with 1500 miles, ran the heck out of it from state to state for three years with no problems what so ever. It was such a great car that when my daughter needed a safe car I gave her my Mazda because it was safe, reliable and perfect for her. She is still driving it today with no problems other than regular maint. It has well over 100,000 and will likely last another ten years. I have looked and looked to purchase another one for myself and can not find one for sale (I suspect they have stayed in families, just like mine.) Excellent car! FYI mine was not a manual
2002 626 LX - 4 cylinder / Automatic
Dan,07/07/2006
Purchased 2002 626 in May 2006 with 57,000 miles. Car is in good to excellent shape. Getting about 23 MPG in mixed driving. Car has been very reliable and is a good comfortable road trip car for 4 people and plenty of luggage. 4 cylinder motor isn't all that powerful (the 2002 Altima has a much more powerful motor) and road noise is sometimes very noticeable.
Reliable all the way
mazdamontrealer,08/10/2010
This car was highly recommended by a consumer publication in Canada provided it did not come with the automatic transmission. My car is a 2002 with the 4  cylinder and manual transmission. The engine is definitely underpowered but if you dont mind shifting down and revving a bit, you can use the ample torque at about 3000 rpm to supply a fun driving experience. The car currently has 200,000 km (120,000 mi) on it. I keep it very well maintained, even changing the shocks and springs which give it a better ride than when new. This also helped preserve the suspension components, which take a pounding on the winter-ravaged streets in Montreal.
Much better than people think
RTG,03/09/2002
I have had several cars from compact to midsize cars not one of them could do what the 626 4 cylinder can do; drive from Raleigh NC to Philly Pa. on one tank of gas with gas to spare. I admit the car somewhat sluggish when pulling off but accelerates great after you are moving. The interior is nice but the seats could use lumbar support for longer drives.
See all 44 reviews of the 2002 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Mazda 626

Used 2002 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 2002 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

