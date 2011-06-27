  1. Home
2001 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and handling, simple interior design, V6 engine can be ordered with manual transmission.
  • Styling that could still use more excitement, shortage of horsepower, side airbags not available on all models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A bland, bread-and-butter sedan that's not big enough for families and not sporty enough for enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda 626 has been somewhat of a wallflower these past few years, watching the Ford Taurus, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry receive the most attention from people looking to buy a four-door family sedan. That's a bit unfortunate, as the 626 exhibits some solid attributes.

The Mazda comes in four trim levels: LX, LX-V6, ES and ES-V6. While by no means visually exciting, the 626 still manages to be an attractive sedan. LX and ES models have 15-inch wheels as standard, and the ES-V6 gets 16-inch wheels. The ES-V6 also comes with a sunroof, leather seating, an upgraded audio system, an eight-way driver's seat and heated side mirrors.

Mazda prides itself on building cars that are fun to drive. Aiding the 626's cause is a sporty suspension. Equipped with MacPherson struts up front and Mazda's Twin-Trapezoidal Link (TTL) suspension at the rear, the 626 grips confidently on twisty roads, while out on the highway, the suspension manages to soak up nearly every pothole without jolting passengers into instant kidney failure. The 626's steering and braking are also up to the task of providing a more rewarding experience than your average family sedan.

For power, the LX and ES feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 130 horsepower and 130 foot-pounds of torque. LX and ES cars fitted with the 2.0-liter engine qualify as ultra-low-emission vehicles. The 2.5-liter V6 puts out 170 horsepower and 163 foot-pounds of torque. While both engines are competent, they are a bit down on power when compared to the engines found in the top competitors in this class. Mazda does offer a manual transmission for both engines, making the 626 one of few family sedans available with a V6 and a manual transmission.

Inside, passengers are treated to a clean interior package. It's not exactly luxurious, but all of the controls are positioned for easy reach, with the exception of the rear defrost and traction control buttons, which are hidden behind the steering wheel. HVAC controls are easy enough for a 4-year-old to use, with two large knobs for fan speed and temperature, and two rows of push buttons to control venting, air circulation and air conditioning.

Seating is spacious for its class, but front passengers will be disappointed with the lack of lumbar support and headroom. Rear-seat occupants have a better deal, with good headroom and width for two, a set of cupholders, extra storage in the fold-down center armrest and magazine pockets in the back of the front seats.

Overall, the 626 is a solid alternative in the family sedan market. It's strengths lie in its sporty nature and cult appeal (well, for a family sedan, anyway). If you are in the market to buy a new family sedan, the 626 deserves some of your attention.

2001 Highlights

The 626's interior gains a new modular audio system, a new rear deck with child safety-seat anchors and an internal emergency trunk release. Mazda has also made EZ-Kool glass standard on all models and side airbags a stand-alone option on models with a V6 and automatic transmissions. All 626s are now 50-state emission compliant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mazda 626.

5(40%)
4(34%)
3(17%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.1
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good value for the $$$
vhsmbg,03/14/2002
This one is a nice V6 4 door midsize sedan. Nice design, not too fancy, has all you need. Performance is very good with the V6. gas milage might need some improvement. Seem to be pretty reliable. You won't go wrong if you get one
Zombie car that I love.
hassef,05/20/2012
Owned this car for 11 years. I purchased car used as a dealer demo with 7K on it. At first thought I had a lemon, door trim peeled off, radio broke, O2 sensor went and a sway bar linkage broke, thankfully all under warranty. Now in its 12th year the car has given up the ghost and is a rolling zombie that refuses to die! This year had to replace the CV boot and axle (my fault regular maintenance would have spotted cracked boot and saved me $), the oil pan rusted out, front struts gone, check engine light is on, exhaust almost rusted out and engine leaking oil from a gasket. Saying all this I still loved it. Has out lived all my other cars and cost the least in maintenance.
A good car overall
Al,08/22/2009
From an appearance standpoint, this generation has the best lines compared to previous 626s, and the interior has an inviting look to it, plus it's roomy and comfortable with a great stereo. If you want a car full of high- tech toys, you'll be disappointed. The luxury/power features this model has (ES-V6) have been in luxury cars since the '80s. Reliability is good, except the radiator needed replacement @ 110K. I've heard complaints about the transmission but so far I've had no issues with it @ 156K. The V-6 runs horribly on 87 octane, it needs at least 89. I'm getting clunking from the rear suspension, most likely bushings/struts needs replacing.
Dont buy kee max
nokeemax,05/16/2010
I bought this car from kee max several years ago, the engine blew before I made it home (less than 15 miles). Kee max buys cars from auction and puts them directly on their lot. After spending approx $2500 on a new engine, this car keeps going and going. It now has over 144,000 miles and still going strong.
See all 35 reviews of the 2001 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Mazda 626

Used 2001 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 2001 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Mazda 626?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Mazda 626.

Can't find a used 2001 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,823.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,770.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,361.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

