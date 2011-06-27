  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 626
  4. Used 1993 Mazda 626
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

1993 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda 626 for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,774
Used 626 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Completely redesigned for 1993. First import-badged car to be classified domestic by EPA. Driver airbag is standard, and ABS is optional. Top-end ES model gets 2.5-liter V6 engine. DX and LX powered by four-cylinder motor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda 626.

5(46%)
4(38%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Consider the manual trans.
ebutera,08/06/2011
Purchased this vehicle in May 2010 with low miles. The interior build quality is quite good, if a little boring, with few squeaks or rattles. Economical and "spacious", it's not exactly fun to drive but gets from A to B with little fuss. The term boring aptly describes this vehicle. The frustration comes in with the infamous flashing "hold" light; replaced the component the diagnostic told me to replace, to no avail. The trouble code causes the transmission to operate only up to 3rd gear. If you're considering this vehicle, get one with the manual transmission as they were not plagued with the problems of the automatic. Haven't had any other mechanical issues.
very poor
Esoof Bholat,07/07/2009
This car right now after driving 3 or 4 miles engine quit.some time start right away or some time you have to try several time.I don't want to spend too much money to fix it. What i learn this car is totally not dependable.I will never buy any Mazda again.
Piece of @$%*&#!
Hate Mazdas,11/04/2002
I HATE THIS CAR. Problems almost since day 1. Tachometer quit within first month. Needed tranny at around 50k mi. Tape deck quit. Power antennae died and clear coat started going second year. Lighted plastic door lock covers disintegrated. Rear view mirror falls off repeatedly. Side view mirror control broken. Locks ALWAYS freeze up in wet/cold weather. Often have to unlock shift lock that has mysteriously locked itself. There's more but I'm out of room.
JUST SAY NO TO THE AUTOMATIC
QUADZILLA,02/11/2003
This car blows. 3 TRANSMISSIONS (AT & 4cyl). 3 trannys at 101,000 miles. This thing has cost me a fortune. It finally died today- estimated 750 in repairs to pass inspection. FORGET IT!!! Problems with axles, water pump, tires, the list goes on & on. Worst car I EVER owned & no satisfaction from dealership. Trannys blow up after about 15,000 miles, everytime dealership fails to back up. Hey Mazda, if you're listening, BITE ME!! I take EXTREMELY good care of my vehicles & this is what I get. I had a '96 Honda Accord that i put 130K miles on, only having to replace timing belt & minor "maintence items".
See all 37 reviews of the 1993 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mazda 626

Used 1993 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include ES V6 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and DX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mazda 626?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mazda 626.

Can't find a used 1993 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,106.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,503.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,273.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,582.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 626 lease specials

Related Used 1993 Mazda 626 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles