Purchased this vehicle in May 2010 with low miles. The interior build quality is quite good, if a little boring, with few squeaks or rattles. Economical and "spacious", it's not exactly fun to drive but gets from A to B with little fuss. The term boring aptly describes this vehicle. The frustration comes in with the infamous flashing "hold" light; replaced the component the diagnostic told me to replace, to no avail. The trouble code causes the transmission to operate only up to 3rd gear. If you're considering this vehicle, get one with the manual transmission as they were not plagued with the problems of the automatic. Haven't had any other mechanical issues.

