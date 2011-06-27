1993 Mazda 626 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Completely redesigned for 1993. First import-badged car to be classified domestic by EPA. Driver airbag is standard, and ABS is optional. Top-end ES model gets 2.5-liter V6 engine. DX and LX powered by four-cylinder motor.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
ebutera,08/06/2011
Purchased this vehicle in May 2010 with low miles. The interior build quality is quite good, if a little boring, with few squeaks or rattles. Economical and "spacious", it's not exactly fun to drive but gets from A to B with little fuss. The term boring aptly describes this vehicle. The frustration comes in with the infamous flashing "hold" light; replaced the component the diagnostic told me to replace, to no avail. The trouble code causes the transmission to operate only up to 3rd gear. If you're considering this vehicle, get one with the manual transmission as they were not plagued with the problems of the automatic. Haven't had any other mechanical issues.
Esoof Bholat,07/07/2009
This car right now after driving 3 or 4 miles engine quit.some time start right away or some time you have to try several time.I don't want to spend too much money to fix it. What i learn this car is totally not dependable.I will never buy any Mazda again.
Hate Mazdas,11/04/2002
I HATE THIS CAR. Problems almost since day 1. Tachometer quit within first month. Needed tranny at around 50k mi. Tape deck quit. Power antennae died and clear coat started going second year. Lighted plastic door lock covers disintegrated. Rear view mirror falls off repeatedly. Side view mirror control broken. Locks ALWAYS freeze up in wet/cold weather. Often have to unlock shift lock that has mysteriously locked itself. There's more but I'm out of room.
QUADZILLA,02/11/2003
This car blows. 3 TRANSMISSIONS (AT & 4cyl). 3 trannys at 101,000 miles. This thing has cost me a fortune. It finally died today- estimated 750 in repairs to pass inspection. FORGET IT!!! Problems with axles, water pump, tires, the list goes on & on. Worst car I EVER owned & no satisfaction from dealership. Trannys blow up after about 15,000 miles, everytime dealership fails to back up. Hey Mazda, if you're listening, BITE ME!! I take EXTREMELY good care of my vehicles & this is what I get. I had a '96 Honda Accord that i put 130K miles on, only having to replace timing belt & minor "maintence items".
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5500 rpm
Related Used 1993 Mazda 626 info
