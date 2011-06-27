I have owned this car for quite awhile now, bought it off a kid for $300 and bought a spare 626 lx for parts for $100. Best xcar I've ever owned (for a used car or other), had 160000 on the odo when I bought it and rolled it over 210000 just last week. Replaced the clutch, fuel pump and water pump for safety and reliability, tires and brakes as general maintenance. She won't die!! Would have loved to bought it new, oh the tales those tires would tell. Recommend it for fun and reliability and a good strong car for a teen or youngsters first car. Looks good drives great and oh sooo reliable , replaced the ac for commute and she keep going, she won't die (knock on wood).

