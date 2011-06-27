  1. Home
1992 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Touring Sedan is dropped.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Commuters racecar
hippiecat78,09/25/2008
I have owned this car for quite awhile now, bought it off a kid for $300 and bought a spare 626 lx for parts for $100. Best xcar I've ever owned (for a used car or other), had 160000 on the odo when I bought it and rolled it over 210000 just last week. Replaced the clutch, fuel pump and water pump for safety and reliability, tires and brakes as general maintenance. She won't die!! Would have loved to bought it new, oh the tales those tires would tell. Recommend it for fun and reliability and a good strong car for a teen or youngsters first car. Looks good drives great and oh sooo reliable , replaced the ac for commute and she keep going, she won't die (knock on wood).
Keeps on ticking
nr,01/22/2008
This car just keeps on going. I've owned it for 8 years now. Have had to do the usual maintenance for a vehicle that now has ~165k miles: radiator, tie rods, valve cover gasket, alternator and water pump. Burns a little oil these days, but not bad. With higher freeway speeds these days, it doesn't get as many mpg as at 55 mph. Still, I average about 24 mpg with close to a 50/50 mix of city and highway driving. Better than most cars these days.
4431398
arthur david,06/26/2002
excellent and confortable car, very goor mileage per gallon
Decent
Celine,09/17/2003
This was my first car. It was very nice and easy to drive for a 16 year old (even for a manual transmission). It gets pretty good gas mileage and drives very well. The only major problem with this vehicle is that it burns oil like no other. I have to buy a case of oil every month and a half to keep this car going. On long trips I need to stop, no not for gas, but to fill up the oil. However it's very reliable, I've only had to take it to the shop twice in the 2 years I've had it, and that was for a broken flasher and a muffler that fell out.
See all 14 reviews of the 1992 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mazda 626

Used 1992 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and DX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mazda 626?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mazda 626.

Can't find a used 1992 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,403.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,670.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 626 lease specials

