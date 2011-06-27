1992 Mazda 626 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,773
Used 626 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Touring Sedan is dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda 626.
Most helpful consumer reviews
hippiecat78,09/25/2008
I have owned this car for quite awhile now, bought it off a kid for $300 and bought a spare 626 lx for parts for $100. Best xcar I've ever owned (for a used car or other), had 160000 on the odo when I bought it and rolled it over 210000 just last week. Replaced the clutch, fuel pump and water pump for safety and reliability, tires and brakes as general maintenance. She won't die!! Would have loved to bought it new, oh the tales those tires would tell. Recommend it for fun and reliability and a good strong car for a teen or youngsters first car. Looks good drives great and oh sooo reliable , replaced the ac for commute and she keep going, she won't die (knock on wood).
nr,01/22/2008
This car just keeps on going. I've owned it for 8 years now. Have had to do the usual maintenance for a vehicle that now has ~165k miles: radiator, tie rods, valve cover gasket, alternator and water pump. Burns a little oil these days, but not bad. With higher freeway speeds these days, it doesn't get as many mpg as at 55 mph. Still, I average about 24 mpg with close to a 50/50 mix of city and highway driving. Better than most cars these days.
arthur david,06/26/2002
excellent and confortable car, very goor mileage per gallon
Celine,09/17/2003
This was my first car. It was very nice and easy to drive for a 16 year old (even for a manual transmission). It gets pretty good gas mileage and drives very well. The only major problem with this vehicle is that it burns oil like no other. I have to buy a case of oil every month and a half to keep this car going. On long trips I need to stop, no not for gas, but to fill up the oil. However it's very reliable, I've only had to take it to the shop twice in the 2 years I've had it, and that was for a broken flasher and a muffler that fell out.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mazda 626 features & specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 626
Related Used 1992 Mazda 626 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019