Used 2002 Mazda 626
Pros & Cons
- Sharp steering and handling, simple interior design, V6 engine can be ordered with manual transmission.
- Styling that could still use more excitement, shortage of horsepower when compared to other family sedans, silly optioning process requires an automatic transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A bland bread-and-butter sedan that's not big enough for families and not sporty enough for enthusiasts.
Vehicle overview
The Mazda 626 has been somewhat of a wallflower these past few years, watching the Ford Taurus, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry receive the most attention from people looking to buy a four-door family sedan. Rightly so, since the 626 isn't big enough to appeal to families or sporty enough to appeal to enthusiasts.
The 626 comes in three trim levels: LX, LX-V6 and ES-V6. While by no means visually exciting, the 626 still manages to be an attractive sedan. LX models have 15-inch wheels as standard, and the ES-V6 gets 16-inch wheels. The ES-V6 also comes with leather seating, an eight-way-adjustable driver seat and heated side mirrors.
Mazda prides itself on building cars that are fun to drive. Aiding the 626's cause is a sporty suspension. Equipped with MacPherson struts up front and Mazda's Twin-Trapezoidal Link (TTL) suspension at the rear, the 626 grips confidently on twisty roads, while out on the highway, the suspension manages to soak up nearly every pothole without jolting passengers into instant kidney failure. The 626's steering and braking are also up to the task of providing a more rewarding experience than your average family sedan.
For power, the LX features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing a meager 125 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The 2.5-liter V6 puts out 165 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque, far less power than primary competitors. Mazda does offer a manual transmission for both engines, making the 626 one of few family sedans available with a V6 and a stick, but stupidly forces buyers who want options like a moonroof or Bose speakers to order an automatic. So much for that whole "zoom-zoom" philosophy.
Inside, passengers are treated to a clean interior package. It's not exactly luxurious, but most of the controls are positioned for easy reach. Climate controls are easy enough for a four-year-old to use, with two large knobs for fan speed and temperature and two rows of push buttons to control venting, air circulation and air conditioning.
Seating is reasonably accommodating, but front passengers will be disappointed with the lack of lumbar support and headroom. Rear-seat occupants have a better deal, with good headroom and width for two, a set of cupholders, extra storage in the fold-down center armrest and magazine pockets in the back of the front seats.
Next year, a larger, more powerful, dynamically redesigned 626 is expected to debut. So for now, this relatively weak effort is expected to steal buyers who might otherwise be shopping for the perennially hot Honda Accord, the redesigned Toyota Camry and the amazingly competent Nissan Altima. The only way Mazda will be able to do that is to offer heavy incentives. If the deal is something you cannot pass up, the 626 will please the same way butter might when spread on Wonder Bread. But only if you're really hungry.
2002 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the 626
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda 626.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- handling & steering
- value
- appearance
- driving experience
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- acceleration
- seats
- climate control
- lights
- oil
- safety
- transmission
- warranty
- ride quality
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my Mazda 626 2002 used in 2003 with 1500 miles, ran the heck out of it from state to state for three years with no problems what so ever. It was such a great car that when my daughter needed a safe car I gave her my Mazda because it was safe, reliable and perfect for her. She is still driving it today with no problems other than regular maint. It has well over 100,000 and will likely last another ten years. I have looked and looked to purchase another one for myself and can not find one for sale (I suspect they have stayed in families, just like mine.) Excellent car! FYI mine was not a manual
Purchased 2002 626 in May 2006 with 57,000 miles. Car is in good to excellent shape. Getting about 23 MPG in mixed driving. Car has been very reliable and is a good comfortable road trip car for 4 people and plenty of luggage. 4 cylinder motor isn't all that powerful (the 2002 Altima has a much more powerful motor) and road noise is sometimes very noticeable.
This car was highly recommended by a consumer publication in Canada provided it did not come with the automatic transmission. My car is a 2002 with the 4 cylinder and manual transmission. The engine is definitely underpowered but if you dont mind shifting down and revving a bit, you can use the ample torque at about 3000 rpm to supply a fun driving experience. The car currently has 200,000 km (120,000 mi) on it. I keep it very well maintained, even changing the shocks and springs which give it a better ride than when new. This also helped preserve the suspension components, which take a pounding on the winter-ravaged streets in Montreal.
I have had several cars from compact to midsize cars not one of them could do what the 626 4 cylinder can do; drive from Raleigh NC to Philly Pa. on one tank of gas with gas to spare. I admit the car somewhat sluggish when pulling off but accelerates great after you are moving. The interior is nice but the seats could use lumbar support for longer drives.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|125 hp @ 5500 rpm
|ES-V6 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX-V6 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Mazda 626 a good car?
Is the Mazda 626 reliable?
Is the 2002 Mazda 626 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2002 Mazda 626?
The least-expensive 2002 Mazda 626 is the 2002 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,785.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $18,785
- ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $21,885
- LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $19,985
What are the different models of Mazda 626?
More about the 2002 Mazda 626
Used 2002 Mazda 626 Overview
The Used 2002 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2002 Mazda 626?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Mazda 626 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 626 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 626.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Mazda 626 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 626 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2002 Mazda 626?
Which 2002 Mazda 626s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Mazda 626.
Can't find a new 2002 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda 626 for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,067.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,536.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2002 Mazda 626?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related Used 2002 Mazda 626 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles