  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 626

Used 2002 Mazda 626

2002 Mazda 626
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,208 - $2,836
Consumer Rating
(44)

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and handling, simple interior design, V6 engine can be ordered with manual transmission.
  • Styling that could still use more excitement, shortage of horsepower when compared to other family sedans, silly optioning process requires an automatic transmission.
Mazda 626 years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda 626 for Sale
2002
2001
2000

Edmunds' Expert Review

A bland bread-and-butter sedan that's not big enough for families and not sporty enough for enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda 626 has been somewhat of a wallflower these past few years, watching the Ford Taurus, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry receive the most attention from people looking to buy a four-door family sedan. Rightly so, since the 626 isn't big enough to appeal to families or sporty enough to appeal to enthusiasts.

The 626 comes in three trim levels: LX, LX-V6 and ES-V6. While by no means visually exciting, the 626 still manages to be an attractive sedan. LX models have 15-inch wheels as standard, and the ES-V6 gets 16-inch wheels. The ES-V6 also comes with leather seating, an eight-way-adjustable driver seat and heated side mirrors.

Mazda prides itself on building cars that are fun to drive. Aiding the 626's cause is a sporty suspension. Equipped with MacPherson struts up front and Mazda's Twin-Trapezoidal Link (TTL) suspension at the rear, the 626 grips confidently on twisty roads, while out on the highway, the suspension manages to soak up nearly every pothole without jolting passengers into instant kidney failure. The 626's steering and braking are also up to the task of providing a more rewarding experience than your average family sedan.

For power, the LX features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing a meager 125 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The 2.5-liter V6 puts out 165 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque, far less power than primary competitors. Mazda does offer a manual transmission for both engines, making the 626 one of few family sedans available with a V6 and a stick, but stupidly forces buyers who want options like a moonroof or Bose speakers to order an automatic. So much for that whole "zoom-zoom" philosophy.

Inside, passengers are treated to a clean interior package. It's not exactly luxurious, but most of the controls are positioned for easy reach. Climate controls are easy enough for a four-year-old to use, with two large knobs for fan speed and temperature and two rows of push buttons to control venting, air circulation and air conditioning.

Seating is reasonably accommodating, but front passengers will be disappointed with the lack of lumbar support and headroom. Rear-seat occupants have a better deal, with good headroom and width for two, a set of cupholders, extra storage in the fold-down center armrest and magazine pockets in the back of the front seats.

Next year, a larger, more powerful, dynamically redesigned 626 is expected to debut. So for now, this relatively weak effort is expected to steal buyers who might otherwise be shopping for the perennially hot Honda Accord, the redesigned Toyota Camry and the amazingly competent Nissan Altima. The only way Mazda will be able to do that is to offer heavy incentives. If the deal is something you cannot pass up, the 626 will please the same way butter might when spread on Wonder Bread. But only if you're really hungry.

2002 Highlights

This year, to get any options on the LX four-cylinder or the ES-V6 model, you must order an automatic transmission. So much for that whole "zoom-zoom" philosophy. The former budget sport sedan, the LX-V6, can't be equipped with any options at all, save a slushbox. And the ES (in V6 format only for the new year) loses standard equipment; the moonroof, cassette player and Bose speakers are part of an optional ES Premium package.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda 626.

5 star reviews: 54%
4 star reviews: 32%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 44 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • sound system
  • fuel efficiency
  • spaciousness
  • acceleration
  • seats
  • climate control
  • lights
  • oil
  • safety
  • transmission
  • warranty
  • ride quality
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • road noise
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The most reliable car I ever owned
mazdamom6,

I bought my Mazda 626 2002 used in 2003 with 1500 miles, ran the heck out of it from state to state for three years with no problems what so ever. It was such a great car that when my daughter needed a safe car I gave her my Mazda because it was safe, reliable and perfect for her. She is still driving it today with no problems other than regular maint. It has well over 100,000 and will likely last another ten years. I have looked and looked to purchase another one for myself and can not find one for sale (I suspect they have stayed in families, just like mine.) Excellent car! FYI mine was not a manual

3.875 out of 5 stars, 2002 626 LX - 4 cylinder / Automatic
Dan,

Purchased 2002 626 in May 2006 with 57,000 miles. Car is in good to excellent shape. Getting about 23 MPG in mixed driving. Car has been very reliable and is a good comfortable road trip car for 4 people and plenty of luggage. 4 cylinder motor isn't all that powerful (the 2002 Altima has a much more powerful motor) and road noise is sometimes very noticeable.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Reliable all the way
mazdamontrealer,

This car was highly recommended by a consumer publication in Canada provided it did not come with the automatic transmission. My car is a 2002 with the 4  cylinder and manual transmission. The engine is definitely underpowered but if you dont mind shifting down and revving a bit, you can use the ample torque at about 3000 rpm to supply a fun driving experience. The car currently has 200,000 km (120,000 mi) on it. I keep it very well maintained, even changing the shocks and springs which give it a better ride than when new. This also helped preserve the suspension components, which take a pounding on the winter-ravaged streets in Montreal.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Much better than people think
RTG,

I have had several cars from compact to midsize cars not one of them could do what the 626 4 cylinder can do; drive from Raleigh NC to Philly Pa. on one tank of gas with gas to spare. I admit the car somewhat sluggish when pulling off but accelerates great after you are moving. The interior is nice but the seats could use lumbar support for longer drives.

Write a review

See all 44 reviews

Features & Specs

LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
LX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
ES-V6 4dr Sedan features & specs
ES-V6 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
LX-V6 4dr Sedan features & specs
LX-V6 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Mazda 626 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2002 626 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda 626 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 626 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 626 has 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda 626. Learn more

Is the Mazda 626 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda 626 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 626. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 626's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2002 Mazda 626 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2002 Mazda 626 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2002 626 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2002 Mazda 626?

The least-expensive 2002 Mazda 626 is the 2002 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,785.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $18,785
  • ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $21,885
  • LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $19,985
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda 626?

If you're interested in the Mazda 626, the next question is, which 626 model is right for you? 626 variants include LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M). For a full list of 626 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2002 Mazda 626

Used 2002 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 2002 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2002 Mazda 626?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Mazda 626 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 626 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 626.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Mazda 626 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 626 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2002 Mazda 626?

Which 2002 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Mazda 626.

Can't find a new 2002 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda 626 for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,067.

Find a new Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,536.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials

Related Used 2002 Mazda 626 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider