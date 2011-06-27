  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 626
  4. Used 1996 Mazda 626
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

1996 Mazda 626 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda 626 for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$727 - $1,777
Used 626 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mazda has been bleeding red ink for many years now, mostly due to home market sales woes. However, the company hasn't been igniting sales charts in the U.S. in recent years either, and we have a hard time understanding why. Mazda builds some of the most innovative, unique and fun-to-drive cars money can buy, yet they sit on showroom floors unsold.

Take the 626, for example. In size and price, it competes with a wide range of cars in the U.S. market, but offers more solid engineering and sporting performance than most. It looks good but somewhat bland, with flowing organic lines and an interesting dash layout. The 626, built in Flat Rock, Mich., alongside the Ford Probe (with whom the 626 shares its available V6 engine) and the Mazda MX-6, was the first Japanese-branded sedan to be called a true domestic by government agencies, yet it remains as reliable as a Timex. But it sits, while Camry after Accord after Lumina roll out of neighboring dealerships.

We think things are about to change for Mazda, and the 1996 626 reflects some of the things to come from this automaker. This year, the 626 gets updated styling, highlighted by a new chrome-trimmed grille that gives the sedan a strong family resemblance to the Millenia. The hood has been raised to give the 626 a more substantial appearance, and chrome has been added to the rear as well, in the form of a license surround molding.

Dual airbags, height-adjustable seat belts, and side impact protection that meets 1997 requirements are all standard on the 1996 626. Anti-lock brakes are optional on LX and LX V6 models; they come standard on the ES. The best value is offered by the LX V6, which doesn't top $22,000 when equipped with ABS. Better yet, the Mazda can be equipped with the V6 and a five-speed shifter, unlike comparable models from Honda and Toyota.

We like the 626's unique interior design. Seating is comfortable, and the rear bench is roomy and supportive -- more so than that found in the Nissan Altima. Controls are well placed and highly legible. We're still debating the exterior of the 626. Some like the new chrome and more prominent hood, while others liked this Mazda just as it was; crisp, clean and uncluttered.

Perhaps the tide is turning. We already recommend the 626 to folks who want a reliable, fun-to-drive sedan. With Accord-beating performance, Lumina-beating sophistication and Camry-beating prices, how can you go wrong with the 626?

1996 Highlights

Chrome is tacked on front and rear, and the hood is raised a bit to give the 626 a more substantial look. ABS is available as a stand alone option on LX and LX-V6 models for the first time (formerly, you had to buy an option package), and side-impact protection meets 1997 standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mazda 626.

5(30%)
4(35%)
3(21%)
2(12%)
1(2%)
3.8
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't believe the hype
mn mike,11/21/2008
2.0L I4, 5sp trans, 221k miles. Only problems I have had were wear/tear items (rotten plug wires, oil sending unit failure, vacuum hose leak, drive axles at 120k, struts at 120k). Don't know where people are having the problems with the trans, as I am still on my original clutch. Purchased this car w/32k miles in 2000, and heavy mix of city & hwy driving, have had no major problems. Not a speed demon of a vehicle, but gets me from A to B safely and comfortably (and I'm 6'4"!).
Still Kickin' at 195,000 13 years
bubsdad1,01/25/2009
This is not an exciting car. It does its job fine and I am realizing it is getting near time to replace it (Looking at the Mazda 3, the 6 is too big now) No big problems in the years (10+) I have owned it. Gets out of alignment and shaky but it can be counted on. We get rough weather here in New England and it makes it through the snow no problem. Usually get 32 mpg commuting. Roomy enough for our family of 4 now. Small things starting to go. Drivers side door lock is busted from outside. Shaky, getting old, but not bad for the $6000 I spent over a decade ago! The 5 speed manual is the way to go!
Reliable Used Vehicle
Leif Wanager,09/23/2009
This was my first Mazda and I have been impressed with its performance and reliability. It's fun to drive. Great for a non-boring A-to-B commute.
lemon
carless in seatle,03/18/2004
Replaced two engines (one rebuilt) and one transmission, 2 air sensors and the entire exhaust way too soon. Turned the car in with it's third catastrophic power train failure with only 90,000 miles. Very disappointed.
See all 57 reviews of the 1996 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Mazda 626

Used 1996 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1996 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Sedan. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, LX V6 4dr Sedan, ES V6 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mazda 626?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mazda 626 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Mazda 626.

Can't find a used 1996 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,704.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,292.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,050.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,371.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Mazda 626?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 626 lease specials

Related Used 1996 Mazda 626 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles