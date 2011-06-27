Vehicle overview

Mazda has been bleeding red ink for many years now, mostly due to home market sales woes. However, the company hasn't been igniting sales charts in the U.S. in recent years either, and we have a hard time understanding why. Mazda builds some of the most innovative, unique and fun-to-drive cars money can buy, yet they sit on showroom floors unsold.

Take the 626, for example. In size and price, it competes with a wide range of cars in the U.S. market, but offers more solid engineering and sporting performance than most. It looks good but somewhat bland, with flowing organic lines and an interesting dash layout. The 626, built in Flat Rock, Mich., alongside the Ford Probe (with whom the 626 shares its available V6 engine) and the Mazda MX-6, was the first Japanese-branded sedan to be called a true domestic by government agencies, yet it remains as reliable as a Timex. But it sits, while Camry after Accord after Lumina roll out of neighboring dealerships.

We think things are about to change for Mazda, and the 1996 626 reflects some of the things to come from this automaker. This year, the 626 gets updated styling, highlighted by a new chrome-trimmed grille that gives the sedan a strong family resemblance to the Millenia. The hood has been raised to give the 626 a more substantial appearance, and chrome has been added to the rear as well, in the form of a license surround molding.

Dual airbags, height-adjustable seat belts, and side impact protection that meets 1997 requirements are all standard on the 1996 626. Anti-lock brakes are optional on LX and LX V6 models; they come standard on the ES. The best value is offered by the LX V6, which doesn't top $22,000 when equipped with ABS. Better yet, the Mazda can be equipped with the V6 and a five-speed shifter, unlike comparable models from Honda and Toyota.

We like the 626's unique interior design. Seating is comfortable, and the rear bench is roomy and supportive -- more so than that found in the Nissan Altima. Controls are well placed and highly legible. We're still debating the exterior of the 626. Some like the new chrome and more prominent hood, while others liked this Mazda just as it was; crisp, clean and uncluttered.

Perhaps the tide is turning. We already recommend the 626 to folks who want a reliable, fun-to-drive sedan. With Accord-beating performance, Lumina-beating sophistication and Camry-beating prices, how can you go wrong with the 626?