I've had a wonderful experience using my car. It still stands solid after 12 years of use, almost on a daily basis (bought it used). It's my only car and I'm not even thinking of buying another yet. The AC is superb, the seats are well designed, has a box and tray apart from the glove compartment that allows the additional advantage of resting my right arm while driving. The car's speed is incredible at its age. It routinely shames several other car makes on the highways. Whatever the terrain, I'm never worried in my 626. Rarely develops faults. Just routine maintenance- change of oil, filter and spark plugs + flushing of radiator and AC condenser + regular engine cleaning.

