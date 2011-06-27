  1. Home
1990 Mazda 626 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Some production moved to Michigan plant that produces MX-6 and Ford Probe. A new grille, alloy wheels, taillights, upholstery, and steering wheel debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mazda 626.

5(36%)
4(64%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is simply solid!
autobahn5,09/22/2009
I've had a wonderful experience using my car. It still stands solid after 12 years of use, almost on a daily basis (bought it used). It's my only car and I'm not even thinking of buying another yet. The AC is superb, the seats are well designed, has a box and tray apart from the glove compartment that allows the additional advantage of resting my right arm while driving. The car's speed is incredible at its age. It routinely shames several other car makes on the highways. Whatever the terrain, I'm never worried in my 626. Rarely develops faults. Just routine maintenance- change of oil, filter and spark plugs + flushing of radiator and AC condenser + regular engine cleaning.
Oldie but goodie
Dave,06/09/2010
Got my first one in 2002 with 120k on it, drove it for another 100k when the transmission finally crapped out. Liked it so much, I found one on eBay with 100k on it, bought it drove it cross-country (PA to CO) sight unseen and had zero mechanical issues with it. Had a timing belt fail about 6 months later, but other wise it's been great. It has a persistent oil leak (dunno where), and the A/C pooped out a while ago but that's pretty minor for a run-around/short-distance commuter car. I wish it has cup holders (tired of spilling beverages), but it still runs strong, no other mechanical issues. VERY pleased with the quality/longevity of both of these vehicles.
What a Great Car
SASkinny,11/06/2003
Purchased it used (1 owner) from a dealer w/32000 miles in 94. Now we drive it only 4-5000 miles a year, but it always has been very reliable. We have the hatchback which is basically a streamlined stationwagon. Very handy for trips to lumberyard. It has 121000 miles and is very peppy(w/ automatic!), handles well and costs nothing more than oil changes and rare tire/brake/exhaust work.
very reliable car
Bart Menayas,01/31/2007
I bought an'89 Mazda 626 with an unbelievable 221,000 miles, and I've driven it to 320,000 miles without a single problem. It still drives great.
See all 25 reviews of the 1990 Mazda 626
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mazda 626

Used 1990 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1990 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Hatchback, 626 Sedan. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Hatchback, and GT Turbo 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mazda 626?

Which used 1990 Mazda 626s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1990 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,782.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,679.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,763.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mazda 626?

