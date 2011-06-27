I bought this car for $350 with a bad head gasket because the parents had let their son drive in to school for three years. I put about $600 into fixing it up. Drove it for 4 years without a problem. About 32-34 MPG at first, and then recently got about 35-38 MPG on freeway. One tank I got 542 miles with just over 13 gallons. That's about 41 MPG! The head gasket went out again last year in the winter and so I bought an oldsmobile because the though of fixing a head gasket in sub-zero weather made me cringe. The olds got about 24 MPG and drove like a boat. I just fixed the mazda and it drives like a racecar and got 37 MPG on the last tank. I love this car!!! The head gasket parts cost $250.

