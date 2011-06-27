  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New option packages added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda 626.

5(48%)
4(30%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(11%)
4.0
27 reviews
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best car
austin318,07/24/2013
i have had 5 cars before this. a vw jetta. a ford ranger, a doge neon. a chevy blazer and a honda civic.and i drive cars like a speed racer and this is by far the best car i have owned. i purchased for 750$ thinking i would get an ok car just to drive for a little while. and then i drove it. and it drives really smooth and is actually kind of fast. this is a very fun car to drive. it drives perfect on the highway and gets great gas millage. about 32mpg. i put 20 dollars every other week and i drive it alot. the tranny shifts perfect. although my shifter is a little loose. wich is no problem. car has 226,xxx miles and still runs strong.
What a car!!!
love_my_626,06/01/2011
I bought this car for $350 with a bad head gasket because the parents had let their son drive in to school for three years. I put about $600 into fixing it up. Drove it for 4 years without a problem. About 32-34 MPG at first, and then recently got about 35-38 MPG on freeway. One tank I got 542 miles with just over 13 gallons. That's about 41 MPG! The head gasket went out again last year in the winter and so I bought an oldsmobile because the though of fixing a head gasket in sub-zero weather made me cringe. The olds got about 24 MPG and drove like a boat. I just fixed the mazda and it drives like a racecar and got 37 MPG on the last tank. I love this car!!! The head gasket parts cost $250.
mazda 626 lx 1991
doni,12/01/2002
i had this car for 4 years and i had lots of problemes with it cause i was pushing it hard, i had to replace the timing belt, cv join twice, brakes, stereo sucks , and the transmison went out at 235 k, i changed the 4 suspension, went you push hard a car thats what it those, drive across canda 4 times whitout stoping, and lots of travel....
Yuck!!!
Ldowdy,08/12/2004
I hate this car. I have had problems with the brakes off and on. A spark plug flew out of the engine block while I was driving it. Now it doesn't always start in park and often stalls at stops and hesitates when I accelerate from a standstill. I can't wait to get rid of it. I also find that it doesn't have much get up and go on the freeway. Which would be o.k. if the car ran well and was reliable in other aspects
See all 27 reviews of the 1991 Mazda 626
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 4700 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mazda 626 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mazda 626

Used 1991 Mazda 626 Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda 626 is offered in the following submodels: 626 Hatchback, 626 Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback, DX 4dr Sedan, GT Turbo 4dr Hatchback, LE 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

Can't find a used 1991 Mazda 626s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 626 for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $18,153.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,304.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 626 for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,183.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,960.

