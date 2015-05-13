Used 2000 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me
- 181,113 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$4,250
- 174,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,996
- 237,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,999
- used
1999 Mazda 626201,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
- 116,290 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 231,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,500
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 626
csousa48,05/13/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
I bought my 626 (5 speed) used in 2003. It had 58K miles on it. Today, I've racked up 293,000 miles on it. Yes, 293K miles, and the only major repairs were: replaced the clutch ($400), replaced front right axle ($80 part), and did other regular maintenance, like battery, tires, oil changes etc. The rear spoiler did seperate about 10K miles ago and the headliner inside the car ripped and is sagging. But the car is 15 years old. This has been the BEST car I've ever owned. It is still my daily driver. It is still fast and fun. I don't what I'm gonna do when and if it ever fails me. It's been a super great car!
