Used 1995 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews

Change the Tranny Oil! sonnyreid , 08/17/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A reviewer wrote in that this car has a transmission without a filter. It makes common sense that, to keep the selnoid valves from gumming up with dirty transmission oil, an easy and inexpensive way to keep that transmission in peak working order BEFORE it crashes is to change the oil.....a little PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE will go a long way to keeping this car on the road and out of the shop. One guy wrote that he bought the car at 113,000 miles on it and 2,000 miles later, the transmission went out. Now...ask yourself...do you think the previous owner changed the transmission oil frequently? (every 35,000 miles)

BEST CAR EVER ADOLFHDEZ007 , 06/21/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful THIS THE BEST CAR YOU CAN BUY I BOUGHT IT FOR $7000 AND SINCE THEN I HAVEN'T PUT ANY MONEY FIXIN IT I THINK PEOPLE SOMETIMES LIKES TO BUY HONDAS BECAUSE THE TRADITION THE LAST FOREVER LET ME TELL YOU THIS CAR IN SOME WAYS IS BETTER THAN HONDA AND CHEAPER ALSO SO YOU DECIED WHAT YOU WANT TO BUY BUT TO ME THIS CAR IS THE BEST AND RIGHT NOW I'M LOOKING FOR MY 2ND ONE AND IS GOING TO BE A MAZDA MILLENIA. THANK YOU.

No Problems DS , 09/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my mazda for almost 18 years now and i still haven't had any problems. I get great fuel economy and the performance is always excellent. I love my car and i always will. ZWorks well through any weather condition especially in the rain and snow.

1995 Mazda 626 4cyl automatic 145k miles Dual Trace , 10/18/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in 1996 (left over from previous year). Despite other opinions I love the way it looks and I consider it basically trouble free. Friends with Hondas and Toyotas envy me for the little trouble I had with it. Reached 145k miles and never got me stuck on the road. The only main problems I had were the oxygen sensor (changed it 3 times). I lately read Mazda 626 is known for faulty oxygen sensors. Changed timing belt twice as the book recommends. I think it was a really great car for the money, but now the catalytic converter needs some $800 repair job. I would buy Mazda again, but hate the looks of the new Mazda 6: too bulky. Will consider buying a 2007 Acura TL.