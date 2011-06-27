Used 2013 Mazda 5 Consumer Reviews
Great for the money!
We bought this brand new after loving our test drive. After a year, the handling is excellent. It is fun to drive...tight steering and great visibility. Road noise is fair but a bit loud. Cons include the front seat arm rests, they are very small and rather uncomfortable. Anyone over 5' 10" will be kind of cramped. Also the stereo knob is very slippery to grip...silly I know but annoying. The temperature and fan knob settings are all on a very small display on the dash...hard to read. So my minor gripes may be picky but my humble opinion. Still very happy with the overall ride and versatility of this small minivan!!
Built to last!!!!!
Simply built to last. I bought my 2013 Mazda5 Sport used in November 2013 with 6K miles on it. I drive 350 miles per day doing a delivery route. I now have 306K miles and had absolutely no problems. I replace the oil every 5K, transmission fluid 60K, brake fluid 60K, coolant 90K, PS fluid 90K, plugs 90K, and fuel induction cleaning 90K. Original engine and transmission run great. I still average 29.2 mpg making 15 stops along my 350 mile route. The car is rated at 28 mpg highway. I will buy another one if the ever gives up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bought used in 2015, still own in 2018
My Mazda 5 Sport with auto transmission is a very nice small mini-van. I bought this car used with 31,000 miles on it and now have 86,000 miles on it. I hope to take it to more than 200,000 miles. The torque out of the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder is the best part about this car. This car loves to be driven easy and it will torque its way through super smooth shifts through all 5 gears. The ride is soft and easy, too. Some people think the Mazda 5 should handle like a sporty car because it's a Mazda (remember "zoom-zoom"?), but it really rides like a luxury car. It can be driven hard, but it weighs too much for the horsepower it has and the vehicle doesn't respond well to flick turns or slalom maneuvers. It will set up for a fast turn as long as you anticipate it and guide the car in. The only major fault to the Mazda 5 is the rear independent suspension is not adjustable for camber and this car will wear out rear tires in about 24,000 miles. The fix is to install adjustable upper control arms and then get the wheels aligned with about 250 pounds in the cargo area by the mechanic that installed the control arms for you. BTW, get a transmission flush every 30,000 miles. These "sealed for life" transmissions will become disposable if they aren't maintained, no matter that Mazda left service intervals for transmissions out of their owners manuals. Finally, in this global market we live in just because a car wears a Japanese brand doesn't mean it was made in Japan. My wife's Honda Civic (made in USA) and my old Toyota Matrix (made in Canada) are just two examples. However the Mazda 5 happens to be a Japanese car that is actually made in Japan. Hiroshima, Japan in fact.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Perfect for us!
When my wife and I decided to replace our 2003 Jeep Liberty, we set some stringent criteria. We wanted a car that could seat our baby, our 4-yo, and an adult or two on occasion, when relatives visit. However, it also needed to be small enough to maneuver easily in and out of parking spaces in suburban malls or NYC, get at least 20-miles per gallon mixed, and be fun to drive even on windy roads. Its outside had to look appealing, and its inside had to handle abuse from the kids well. Finally, it had to cost less than $30,000 with all extras. Frankly, we did not think such a car existed...until we found the Mazda 5. Our Mazda has turned out to be everything we hoped it would be.
A mini-van that is still mini
We needed to replace an old '97 Mercury Villager, but did not want to buy a not-so mini Sienna, Odyssey, or Quest. We researched the min-vans, cross-overs, and SUVs, and stumbled on the M5. All the features presented looked good and its was smaller than the Villager, which was fine because it gave better gas mileage. We're fine with the styling (those swoopy body curves), and I'm indifferent to the front "smiley" face. With just under 2 months, our overall impression is that it handles well, but the ride is harsh. The interior has lots of hard plastic. Interior space is snug, but is usable and flexible. The ride in the 3rd bench is harsh. Gas economy on highway close to 28 mpg.
Sponsored cars related to the 5
Related Used 2013 Mazda 5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6