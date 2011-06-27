Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,605
|$6,407
|$7,966
|Clean
|$4,448
|$6,188
|$7,668
|Average
|$4,136
|$5,751
|$7,073
|Rough
|$3,823
|$5,314
|$6,478
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,822
|$7,974
|$9,839
|Clean
|$5,625
|$7,702
|$9,471
|Average
|$5,229
|$7,157
|$8,736
|Rough
|$4,834
|$6,613
|$8,001
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,272
|$7,269
|$8,999
|Clean
|$5,093
|$7,021
|$8,663
|Average
|$4,735
|$6,525
|$7,990
|Rough
|$4,377
|$6,029
|$7,318
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,812
|$6,653
|$8,247
|Clean
|$4,649
|$6,426
|$7,939
|Average
|$4,322
|$5,971
|$7,323
|Rough
|$3,995
|$5,517
|$6,707