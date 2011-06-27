  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,605$6,407$7,966
Clean$4,448$6,188$7,668
Average$4,136$5,751$7,073
Rough$3,823$5,314$6,478
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,822$7,974$9,839
Clean$5,625$7,702$9,471
Average$5,229$7,157$8,736
Rough$4,834$6,613$8,001
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,272$7,269$8,999
Clean$5,093$7,021$8,663
Average$4,735$6,525$7,990
Rough$4,377$6,029$7,318
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,812$6,653$8,247
Clean$4,649$6,426$7,939
Average$4,322$5,971$7,323
Rough$3,995$5,517$6,707
Sell my 2013 Mazda 5 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 5 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mazda 5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mazda 5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,426 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mazda 5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mazda 5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Mazda 5 ranges from $3,995 to $8,247, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Mazda 5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.