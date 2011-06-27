  1. Home
Used 2013 Mazda 5 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2013 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,940
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,940
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,940
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,940
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Floor Mats, All-Weatheryes
Sirius Satellite Radio (Late Availability)yes
Interior Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,940
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Clear Film, Rear Bumper Topyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Clear Film, Front Paint Protectionyes
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Front track60.2 in.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.
Gross weight4610 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume142.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1193 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Exterior Colors
  • Zeal Red Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Meteor Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,940
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,940
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,940
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
