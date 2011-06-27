Estimated values
2006 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$1,754
|$2,096
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,648
|$1,965
|Average
|$944
|$1,436
|$1,702
|Rough
|$805
|$1,224
|$1,439
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$2,060
|$2,516
|Clean
|$1,177
|$1,936
|$2,358
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,687
|$2,043
|Rough
|$876
|$1,437
|$1,728