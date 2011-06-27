Used 2006 Mazda 5 Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.4 cu.ft.
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3333 lbs.
Gross weight4572 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1239 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Blue Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Whitewater Pearl
  • Cardinal Red Mica
  • Stellar Silver Mica
  • Strato Blue Mica
  • Carbon Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
