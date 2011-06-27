  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2007 Mazda 3
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$3,144$3,782
Clean$1,780$2,858$3,441
Average$1,412$2,287$2,759
Rough$1,045$1,715$2,077
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,338$3,645$4,349
Clean$2,120$3,313$3,957
Average$1,682$2,651$3,173
Rough$1,245$1,989$2,388
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,926$3,115$3,757
Clean$1,746$2,832$3,418
Average$1,386$2,266$2,741
Rough$1,026$1,700$2,063
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,002$3,046$3,610
Clean$1,815$2,769$3,285
Average$1,441$2,216$2,634
Rough$1,066$1,662$1,983
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$3,230$3,823
Clean$1,935$2,937$3,478
Average$1,536$2,350$2,789
Rough$1,137$1,763$2,099
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,633$2,539$3,029
Clean$1,480$2,309$2,756
Average$1,175$1,847$2,210
Rough$870$1,386$1,663
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,891$2,892$3,433
Clean$1,714$2,629$3,124
Average$1,360$2,104$2,505
Rough$1,007$1,578$1,885
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,362$3,555$4,199
Clean$2,141$3,232$3,820
Average$1,700$2,586$3,063
Rough$1,258$1,940$2,306
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,146$3,255$3,854
Clean$1,945$2,960$3,507
Average$1,544$2,368$2,812
Rough$1,143$1,776$2,117
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,542$2,543$3,083
Clean$1,398$2,312$2,805
Average$1,109$1,850$2,249
Rough$821$1,388$1,693
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,032$3,089$3,660
Clean$1,842$2,808$3,330
Average$1,462$2,247$2,670
Rough$1,082$1,686$2,010
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,087$3,131$3,696
Clean$1,892$2,847$3,362
Average$1,502$2,278$2,696
Rough$1,112$1,709$2,029
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,267$3,430$4,059
Clean$2,055$3,119$3,693
Average$1,631$2,495$2,961
Rough$1,207$1,872$2,229
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,322$3,528$4,180
Clean$2,105$3,207$3,803
Average$1,671$2,566$3,049
Rough$1,237$1,925$2,296
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,258$3,409$4,033
Clean$2,047$3,100$3,669
Average$1,625$2,480$2,942
Rough$1,202$1,860$2,215
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,787$2,950$3,578
Clean$1,620$2,682$3,255
Average$1,286$2,146$2,610
Rough$952$1,610$1,964
Sell my 2007 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,312 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,312 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,312 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Mazda 3 ranges from $821 to $3,083, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.