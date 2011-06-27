Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,144
|$3,782
|Clean
|$1,780
|$2,858
|$3,441
|Average
|$1,412
|$2,287
|$2,759
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,715
|$2,077
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,338
|$3,645
|$4,349
|Clean
|$2,120
|$3,313
|$3,957
|Average
|$1,682
|$2,651
|$3,173
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,989
|$2,388
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,926
|$3,115
|$3,757
|Clean
|$1,746
|$2,832
|$3,418
|Average
|$1,386
|$2,266
|$2,741
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,700
|$2,063
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$3,046
|$3,610
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,769
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,441
|$2,216
|$2,634
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,662
|$1,983
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$3,230
|$3,823
|Clean
|$1,935
|$2,937
|$3,478
|Average
|$1,536
|$2,350
|$2,789
|Rough
|$1,137
|$1,763
|$2,099
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,539
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,480
|$2,309
|$2,756
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,847
|$2,210
|Rough
|$870
|$1,386
|$1,663
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$2,892
|$3,433
|Clean
|$1,714
|$2,629
|$3,124
|Average
|$1,360
|$2,104
|$2,505
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,578
|$1,885
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$3,555
|$4,199
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,232
|$3,820
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,586
|$3,063
|Rough
|$1,258
|$1,940
|$2,306
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,255
|$3,854
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,960
|$3,507
|Average
|$1,544
|$2,368
|$2,812
|Rough
|$1,143
|$1,776
|$2,117
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,542
|$2,543
|$3,083
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,312
|$2,805
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,850
|$2,249
|Rough
|$821
|$1,388
|$1,693
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,032
|$3,089
|$3,660
|Clean
|$1,842
|$2,808
|$3,330
|Average
|$1,462
|$2,247
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,686
|$2,010
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,087
|$3,131
|$3,696
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,847
|$3,362
|Average
|$1,502
|$2,278
|$2,696
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,709
|$2,029
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,430
|$4,059
|Clean
|$2,055
|$3,119
|$3,693
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,495
|$2,961
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,872
|$2,229
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$3,528
|$4,180
|Clean
|$2,105
|$3,207
|$3,803
|Average
|$1,671
|$2,566
|$3,049
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,925
|$2,296
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,258
|$3,409
|$4,033
|Clean
|$2,047
|$3,100
|$3,669
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,480
|$2,942
|Rough
|$1,202
|$1,860
|$2,215
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,787
|$2,950
|$3,578
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,682
|$3,255
|Average
|$1,286
|$2,146
|$2,610
|Rough
|$952
|$1,610
|$1,964