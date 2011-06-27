Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews
Super car luxury sedan
I leased this Maserati in July 2017. The color is type of gray named as "Grigio ". in side is mixed brown leather and silk by famous Italian suit designer Ermenegildo Zegna. It is a heavy large sedan. It is very roomy inside. Although there are few parts from Chrysler, but those mixed with very nice stitched leather, and it really doesn't bother me. I enjoy much every morning turning on the engine and hearing the load raspy sound of Ferrari built engine ! The seats are not too sporty like BMW or Porsche with lots of side support. They are just fine ! It takes time to learn how to use the shifter. Now after 9 months I am doing great on changing gears with shifter- no steering wheel shift paddle- If you drive more than 30 miles a day you will pay much for gas, and need more maintenance , and maybe not a every day driving car ! You don't need to show off and push the sport button for loader engine note, other cars will slow down to just take a look. Many times I heard " This is a really beautiful car " ! Formidable luxury the original race-bred luxury sedan you can drive everyday- so far no single problem. I pay about 6o $ every 2 weeks.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Quattroporte
Related Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019