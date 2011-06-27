Used 2017 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews
Great Road Vehicle, pleasurable to drive
Larry , 07/11/2020
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Very comfortable car with adequate space in cargo area. The Ecoboost V6 is just outstanding, tremendous passing power. 22.5 mpg on road at a steady 75-80 mpg. Third Row seats are a joke as they are in other vehicles with similar setup. Residual value is poor but I always get top $$ when I sell a car as they always have low mileage and look 'new'
