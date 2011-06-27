  1. Home
Used 2017 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews

Select your model:
Great Road Vehicle, pleasurable to drive

Larry , 07/11/2020
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very comfortable car with adequate space in cargo area. The Ecoboost V6 is just outstanding, tremendous passing power. 22.5 mpg on road at a steady 75-80 mpg. Third Row seats are a joke as they are in other vehicles with similar setup. Residual value is poor but I always get top $$ when I sell a car as they always have low mileage and look 'new'

