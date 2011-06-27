Used 2014 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews
Enjoying our 2014 MKT EcoBoost
We replaced our aging MB R320 with the MKT. We checked competing vehicles but the Lincoln was the best value. The ride is good except on harsh roads, due to the optional 20" wheels. We are having no problems with Lincoln Sync and find it easy to use. The car is extremely quiet even compared to the MB. Handling is sharp, unlike the numb MB. The dual turbo do their job nicely. Gas mileage is as advertised so far. More foot room should be provided for the driver, the only real flaw so far. The safety features like blind spot warning and adaptive cruise control work great. Lane drift warning is annoying and I shut it off. I would not hesitate to recommend this car.
An unappreciated value
While the platform is aging, the MKT is a unsung value in the luxury crossover space. Some car reviewers dislike the exterior styling, but I love it. Unlike most SUV/CUV designs today, the MKT is long, sleek with a bit lower height profile than most. Makes it more like a big station wagon than a truck like SUV. After four years, the MKT has been exceptionally reliable and the Lincoln dealer is awesome - great support, service and design. Power and interior pace is plentiful and has some really great features (e.g. rear bucket seat with heating and cooling, rear fridge, automated parking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and more). Oddly, however, it lacks front parking sensors(?!). Other cons are that as with the older platform, the ride quality is not best-in-class.
Great Car
Never own a car that I enjoyed more. I have owned Cadillac's for over the last 30 years. I use to trade every two years. I have complaints of Cadillac's , but this Lincoln rides the best of any car I have every owned.
Surprisingly Good - A Functional Fashion Statement
Was initially looking at Land Rover RR Sport. But while that was a better car (amazing handling and style) the MKT was an elegant and less expensive alternative. Packed with technology (adaptive cruise, cooled seats front/rear) and I really like the style - it's elegant and stands out (not sure why critics don't like styling). Some elements reveal that the platform is based on a family car (e.g. old fashioned foot operated parking brake, no front parking sensors even on top level model). Great power with 365 hp V6 and interior style with two rows of bucket seat is great.
