Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,406
|$13,422
|$15,276
|Clean
|$10,991
|$12,924
|$14,683
|Average
|$10,159
|$11,927
|$13,496
|Rough
|$9,328
|$10,930
|$12,309
Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,530
|$13,346
|$15,021
|Clean
|$11,110
|$12,851
|$14,438
|Average
|$10,269
|$11,860
|$13,271
|Rough
|$9,429
|$10,869
|$12,104