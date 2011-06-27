Vehicle overview

With its impressive grille and handsomely sculpted body, the 2012 Lincoln MKS certainly looks the part of an upscale luxury sedan. But as with many things in life, you have to spend some time to find a car's true character, and then what you'll discover here is essentially a reskinned Ford Taurus. The Taurus is a fine car, but there's just not enough of a difference between the two for us, even though the MKS's large price premium covers a commensurate level of standard equipment. Furthermore, the Lincoln MKS finds itself in a tough segment where there are a number of more refined choices.

Although the powerful twin-turbo "EcoBoost" V6 that is available in the MKS provides plenty of performance, one could simply choose the similarly powered and considerably less expensive Taurus SHO if a roomy sedan with pin-you-to-the-seat acceleration is desired. Also the MKS lacks either the spark of excitement or the whisper of refinement in the way it goes down the road that could help it measure up to its very tough competition in this class. Comfort, quietness and power are the simple pleasures offered here.

On the positive side, the 2012 Lincoln MKS has a long, long list of standard features, a genuinely spacious interior and a massive trunk. Indeed, if you didn't know the Taurus existed and ignored the premium-sedan competition, the MKS would be a pretty compelling car. But in this demanding segment, we suggest shoppers also consider the Acura TL, Buick LaCrosse and Hyundai Genesis. And if you're considering the EcoBoost model, a similar amount of money could get you into more refined sedans like the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.