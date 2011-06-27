Used 2011 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$11,000Great Deal | $1,411 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS Base65,445 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ryan Chevrolet - Minot / North Dakota
KBB Fair Market Range High: $11,796 ***RECENT ARRIVAL, ***BACK-UP CAMERA***, ***HANDS FREE CALLING***, ***BLUETOOTH***, ***VOICE RECOGNITION***, ***LOW SUPPLY HIGH DEMAND***, ***ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX***, ***EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS are available***, ***INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE ON DEMAND***, ***LEATHER SEATS***, ***OVER 30 DIFFERENT LENDERS!!! LOCK IN FINANCING NOW!!!***, .....AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!!, 4D Sedan, Duratec 3.7L V6 VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Champagne, Leather. 17/24 City/Highway MPG Here at Ryan Chevrolet all of our pre-owned vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use independent software to research internet listings on all vehicles in our market so we can insure that our prices are the most competitive. We would also like you to know that we will provide an up to date market analysis on every car in our inventory to clearly display how our vehicle compares to those in our market. We will review this report with you on any vehicle you are interested in. DON'T SHOP HARDER, SHOP SMARTER!!! COMPETITIVE PRICING PROVIDES REALISTIC VALUE-BASED PRICES ON ALL OUR OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES, ALL THE TIME!! This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market to help pass the savings on to you! WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning the negotiating contest with our guests. We combine value pricing and great customer service. Your trade in value will remain the same regardless of your vehicle of interest. TECHNOLOGY IS THE RIGHT WAY TO THE RIGHT PRICE!!!! 2011 Lincoln MKS Base FWD Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR1BG610972
Stock: T6616202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $11,991Great Deal | $729 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS Base62,425 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive 3.7L 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine Cashmere; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9ER8BG606626
Stock: BG606626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $5,995Good Deal
2011 Lincoln MKS Base154,960 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clear title luxury sedan. Leather heated seats. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR3BG607667
Stock: 607667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- $12,680Good Deal | $1,523 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS Base26,763 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR7BG611298
Stock: 611298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,300Good Deal | $877 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost89,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2011 Lincoln MKS 4dr EcoBoost features a EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tuxedo Black Metallic with a Charcoal Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Voice-Activated DVD Navigation System, Ecoboost Appearance Package, Navigation Package, Order Code 201A, Ultimate Package, 16 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Premium audio system: THX II, Radio data system, Radio: THX II Certified Audio System with 6CD, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SIRIUS Travel Link, THX II with 5.1 Surround Sound, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear-View Camera, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Unique Decklid Lip Spoiler, Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Buckets, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Perforated Leather Trimmed Heated/Cooled Buckets, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers, Navigation System, Heat Package, Bluetooth, Heated Door Mirrors, BackUp Camera 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT1BG603495
Stock: AA3495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $10,500Good Deal | $606 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS Base87,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky
4 NEW TIRES! LOADED! CLEAN! Drive home today in luxury in the '11 Lincoln MKS well equip with Tan Leather/AWD/V6 Engine/18 Alloy Wheels/Wood-grain/Heated and Cooled Seats/Power Seats and Power Windows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9ER0BG600190
Stock: 7474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990Fair Deal | $413 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost132,624 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grebner Motors - Kewanee / Illinois
If you're searching for a reliable car at the fraction of the cost, the LINCOLN MKS fits the bill. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. It comes loaded with Backup Camera, CD Player, Sirius XM, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Memory Seat, Front Cooled Seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats and Leather Seats. The 6 cylinder Silver car will feel quick and responsive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT0BG614066
Stock: 3644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- Price Drop$11,750Fair Deal
2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost101,353 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rearview Camera, 12-way Power Drivers Seat, 20 x 8 Polished Cast-Aluminum 11-Spoke Wheels, Memory seat, Premium audio system: THX II, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details. Awards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT0BG609286
Stock: G709362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $11,478Fair Deal
2011 Lincoln MKS Base102,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rearview Camera, 12-Way Power Drivers Seat, 20 x 8 Polished Cast-Aluminum 11-Spoke Wheels, Memory seat, Premium audio system: THX II, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details. Awards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9ER0BG610766
Stock: G709375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $10,894
2011 Lincoln MKS Base113,910 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9ER5BG609533
Stock: m46609533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- $15,998
2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost57,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Lithia Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Lithia Springs / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT2BG612397
Stock: 18914723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,998
2011 Lincoln MKS Base53,200 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR2BG608695
Stock: 19344617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,991
2011 Lincoln MKS Base78,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bozard Ford Lincoln - Saint Augustine / Florida
LOADED MKS!! LUXURY FOR LESS! This 2011 LINCOLN MKS is Equipped With Standard features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows with 4 one-touch, Heated drivers seat, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 2 drivers, 273 hp horsepower, 3.7 liter V6 DOHC engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Heated passenger seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, windows, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 24 and EPA city (mpg): 17, Front fog/driving lights, Remote window operation, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Auto-dimming mirrors - Electrochromatic, driver only, Clock - In-radio display, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Power steering, Rear bench seats, Stability control, Transmission controls on steering wheel - Gear shift controls, Trip computer... and much more!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR7BG603847
Stock: 202266A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$14,500
2011 Lincoln MKS Base57,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2011 Lincoln MKS Base Red FWD Duratec 3.7L V6 VCT 24V Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following 16 Speakers, 18 x 7.5 Bright Machined 10-Spoke Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: THX II, Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Buckets, Radio data system, Radio: THX II Certified Audio System w/6CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated fron
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DRXBG606256
Stock: J7798C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $13,998Fair Deal
2011 Lincoln MKS Base45,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bohn Ford - Harvey / Louisiana
We are excited to offer this 2011 Lincoln MKS. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lincoln MKS. This low mileage Lincoln MKS has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Lincoln MKS: The LINCOLN MKS is a full-sized sedan and utilizes a platform shared with the Ford Taurus, with a very roomy interior and tons of technology that is new for Lincoln, such as keyless entry and adaptive cruise control, items usually found on much higher-priced luxury sedans. The EcoBoost engine improves both performance--by 75 hp--and fuel economy, with an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include efficient EcoBoost engine available, Affordable, mid-priced luxury, and distinctive design We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR8BG612315
Stock: BG612315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $9,999Good Deal | $224 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS Base120,974 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motors on Ten - Ramsey / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9ER8BG607260
Stock: 10751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Fair Deal | $214 below market
2011 Lincoln MKS Base121,316 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gordons Auto Sales - Greenville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9ER5BG604767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,856Fair Deal
2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost88,985 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Korum Hyundai - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT3BG607452
Certified Pre-Owned: No