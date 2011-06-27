Close

Ryan Chevrolet - Minot / North Dakota

KBB Fair Market Range High: $11,796 ***RECENT ARRIVAL, ***BACK-UP CAMERA***, ***HANDS FREE CALLING***, ***BLUETOOTH***, ***VOICE RECOGNITION***, ***LOW SUPPLY HIGH DEMAND***, ***ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX***, ***EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS are available***, ***INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE ON DEMAND***, ***LEATHER SEATS***, ***OVER 30 DIFFERENT LENDERS!!! LOCK IN FINANCING NOW!!!***, .....AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!!, 4D Sedan, Duratec 3.7L V6 VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Champagne, Leather. 17/24 City/Highway MPG Here at Ryan Chevrolet all of our pre-owned vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use independent software to research internet listings on all vehicles in our market so we can insure that our prices are the most competitive. We would also like you to know that we will provide an up to date market analysis on every car in our inventory to clearly display how our vehicle compares to those in our market. We will review this report with you on any vehicle you are interested in. DON'T SHOP HARDER, SHOP SMARTER!!! COMPETITIVE PRICING PROVIDES REALISTIC VALUE-BASED PRICES ON ALL OUR OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES, ALL THE TIME!! This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market to help pass the savings on to you! WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning the negotiating contest with our guests. We combine value pricing and great customer service. Your trade in value will remain the same regardless of your vehicle of interest. TECHNOLOGY IS THE RIGHT WAY TO THE RIGHT PRICE!!!! 2011 Lincoln MKS Base FWD Clean CARFAX.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHL9DR1BG610972

Stock: T6616202

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020