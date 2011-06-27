  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKS
  4. Used 2011 Lincoln MKS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2011 Lincoln MKS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, plentiful standard features, top safety scores, good power and fuel economy from the turbocharged V6.
  • Lackluster base V6, strange combination of soggy handling and firm ride, mediocre interior materials, overpriced for what you get.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Lincoln MKS for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price
$10,999
Used MKS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though boasting a plethora of standard features and substantial interior space, the 2011 Lincoln MKS is outclassed by the competition and less expensive sedans alike.

Vehicle overview

On outward appearances, the 2011 Lincoln MKS has the potential to battle for the hearts and minds of luxury car buyers. Underneath it all, though, is essentially a re-skinned Ford Taurus. That's a fine car, but not enough was done in the transformation from Taurus to MKS to warrant such a significant price jump, let alone choosing this Lincoln instead of any number of pure-bred luxury sedans. This year's minor feature additions do little to improve the MKS's standing.

Last year, Ford's twin-turbo "EcoBoost" engine debuted in the MKS lineup, giving buyers an engine choice that handily outperforms the base V6. However, when you consider that the considerably cheaper Ford Taurus SHO is essentially the same car underneath, and even makes an additional 10 horsepower, the EcoBoost model suddenly doesn't seem all that special. Further souring the deal is the car's lackluster handling and interior materials.

Like the Taurus, though, the 2011 Lincoln MKS benefits from a genuinely spacious interior, a long list of standard features and a gigantic trunk. Indeed, if you didn't know the Taurus existed and ignored the MKS's myriad competitors, the MKS would be a pretty nice car. But the reality is that the MKS is a rather middling choice. Instead, we think most luxury sedan shoppers would be happier with a 2011 Acura TL, 2011 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Cadillac CTS or 2011 Hyundai Genesis. And if you're considering the EcoBoost model, a similar amount of money could likely get you into more refined sedans like the 2011 Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. In short, it takes more than a tarted-up Taurus to do battle with some of the world's best all-around sedans.

2011 Lincoln MKS models

The 2011 Lincoln MKS comes in three trim levels: FWD, AWD and EcoBoost. The FWD and AWD models come standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated power sideview mirrors with memory, integrated blind-spot mirror and auto-dimming on the driver side, automatic adaptive xenon headlamps, automatic high beams, keyless entry/ignition and a slick version of Ford's venerable touchpad entry system that's embedded in the base of the B-pillar.

Interior standard features include a power rear sunshade, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar), heated rear seats, driver memory settings, the Sync voice activation system (includes turn-turn directions), a THX-certified sound system with an in-dash six-disc MP3 changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The EcoBoost is similarly equipped but has a more powerful twin-turbocharged engine and 19-inch wheels.

Optional features include 19- or 20-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control and, on the EcoBoost, Ford's automatic parking system. The Navigation package adds a back-up camera, a touchscreen hard-drive-based navigation system with Sirius Travel Link, and an upgraded 14-speaker THX-certified surround-sound system with a single DVD/CD/MP3 player, HD radio, two subwoofers and 10GB of digital music storage. The Ultimate package adds all Navigation items plus upgraded leather upholstery and dual-pane sunroof (stand-alone on non-EcoBoost models). An EcoBoost Appearance package adds sporty exterior styling cues like unique 20-inch chrome wheels, exclusive seats, illuminated sill plates and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2011 Highlights

Aside from adding a few electronic features (HD Radio, Sync turn-by-turn directions and remote starting), the 2011 Lincoln MKS is largely unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Both FWD (front-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) trim levels share the same powertrain, a 3.7-liter V6 matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift control and paddle shifters. This engine generates 273 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque with regular unleaded, but filling up with a premium boosts power to 275 hp and 276 lb-ft. We managed a sluggish 7.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph in an AWD test car with this engine; expect the lighter front-wheel-drive model to shave a couple tenths off that time. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 city/24 highway mpg and 19 mpg combined with FWD and 16/23/19 with AWD.

The all-wheel-drive EcoBoost model is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 355 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The EcoBoost is considerably quicker and actually gets better fuel economy at 17/25/20. However, premium fuel is recommended for the EcoBoost engine.

Safety

The 2011 Lincoln MKS comes standard with stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and antilock brakes with brake assist. A collision warning system with brake support comes with the optional adaptive cruise control. In government crash tests, the MKS received a perfect five-out-of-five-stars rating for occupant protection in both frontal and side-impact crashes. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also awarded the MKS its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact testing.

Driving

All of the graceful curves, luxury features and Lincoln badging work well to mask the MKS's origins, but behind the wheel, there's no escaping the Ford Taurus underpinnings. A base V6-powered MKS would be outclassed by a Ford Fusion SEL V6 in terms of performance and its coarse engine noises further diminish it appeal -- especially when compared to other cars in its price range.

The EcoBoost engine is much more satisfying engine choice, but regardless of which powerplant is selected, handling is a bit of a disappointment. On curvy roads, the suspension feels dull and overly soft. Normally, this softness would translate to a cushiony ride quality, but oddly enough, the MKS still feels rather firm. In the end, the 2011 Lincoln MKS drives like a big sedan without the luxurious ride quality you'd expect.

Interior

The 2011 MKS features a pleasant interior design with standard leather upholstery and an attractive dash layout. Unfortunately, the cabin styling is hindered by some lesser quality materials and Ford-sourced switchgear. This is especially distressing when you realize that the MKS is not appreciably nicer than the much cheaper Taurus.

On the plus side, ventilated seats are a welcomed addition, as are the MKS's standard rear heated seats. The 2011 MKS offers plenty of interior and cargo space -- the trunk will hold 18.4 cubic feet. Rear passenger room and comfort are particularly impressive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lincoln MKS.

5(87%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Real Word Review of the 2010 Lincoln MKS
doc81,03/23/2011
I bought an MKS in December 2010, after three years of exhaustive online comparisons, Edmunds reviews filled with disdain, New England Automobile Shows and test drives. I was looking for 3 basic criteria in a new car: V-8 power, Rear-Leg room for my in-laws, and a Large Trunk which would easily fit my golf clubs. The MKS does all of this in spades!! The leather interior far surpasses the Ford Taurus. Only the BMW 760Li, Audi L8 and 2009 Infinity M45 were comparable...for $20-80K more! Overall, the MKS is a spacious full-sized luxury car, that errs on the side of technology rather than interior detail for less than half the cost of a comparable European luxury sedan.
Best Car I have ever owned.
bw134,01/01/2011
I purchased my 2011 MKS in November 2010. It is the finest car I have ever owned. I have owned two Infiniti Q45s, Chrysler 300-C (which was the worst car I have ever owned) and various other cars. The MKS is very fast, has all the bells and whistles, fun to drive, and also looks fantastic. Ford has done a terrific job with this one. I disagree with the testers who complained about the ride I feel it is very good. The all wheel drive is fantastic in the snow. During the snow storms of December 2010 I never got stuck while other cars were abandoned.
MKS Ecoboost - American Luxury is Fun again!
rick_et,11/03/2011
Purchased new on Sep 30, 2011. I love this vehicle. It's got plenty of horsepower and will rocket you onto the interstate or around those slow moving vehicles in the left lane. All the while surrounding you in the comfort of heated and cooled, soft leather seats and a surround sound audio system that puts you in the best seat of any venue while cranking out your favorite tunes. Everything sounds good in surround, even the stuff you hate! I like that Lincoln isn't trying to go Euro luxury with this vehicle. It is a big, well mannered, comfortable highway cruiser that stands out from the rest of the vehicles on the road. Be different, buy Lincoln.
I just love my MKS
Skip,11/03/2010
I have been a long time client to FOMOCO - starting with my 88 Thunderbird Turbo Coupe. I traded in my 2008 MKZ for a 2011 MKS and cannot be happier. This car is HOT and loads of fun to drive. I am so happy I decided to upgrade!
See all 8 reviews of the 2011 Lincoln MKS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2011 Lincoln MKS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
More about the 2011 Lincoln MKS

Used 2011 Lincoln MKS Overview

The Used 2011 Lincoln MKS is offered in the following submodels: MKS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Lincoln MKS?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Lincoln MKS trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Lincoln MKS Base is priced between $10,999 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 94197 and94197 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Lincoln MKSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lincoln MKS for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 MKSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,999 and mileage as low as 94197 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Lincoln MKS.

Can't find a used 2011 Lincoln MKSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKS for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,657.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,867.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKS for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,655.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Lincoln MKS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKS lease specials

Related Used 2011 Lincoln MKS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles