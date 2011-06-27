Vehicle overview

On outward appearances, the 2011 Lincoln MKS has the potential to battle for the hearts and minds of luxury car buyers. Underneath it all, though, is essentially a re-skinned Ford Taurus. That's a fine car, but not enough was done in the transformation from Taurus to MKS to warrant such a significant price jump, let alone choosing this Lincoln instead of any number of pure-bred luxury sedans. This year's minor feature additions do little to improve the MKS's standing.

Last year, Ford's twin-turbo "EcoBoost" engine debuted in the MKS lineup, giving buyers an engine choice that handily outperforms the base V6. However, when you consider that the considerably cheaper Ford Taurus SHO is essentially the same car underneath, and even makes an additional 10 horsepower, the EcoBoost model suddenly doesn't seem all that special. Further souring the deal is the car's lackluster handling and interior materials.

Like the Taurus, though, the 2011 Lincoln MKS benefits from a genuinely spacious interior, a long list of standard features and a gigantic trunk. Indeed, if you didn't know the Taurus existed and ignored the MKS's myriad competitors, the MKS would be a pretty nice car. But the reality is that the MKS is a rather middling choice. Instead, we think most luxury sedan shoppers would be happier with a 2011 Acura TL, 2011 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Cadillac CTS or 2011 Hyundai Genesis. And if you're considering the EcoBoost model, a similar amount of money could likely get you into more refined sedans like the 2011 Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. In short, it takes more than a tarted-up Taurus to do battle with some of the world's best all-around sedans.