Vehicle overview

Lincoln has been struggling with its identity for a while now, but by most accounts the brand is making headway. The 2013 Lincoln MKS comes with a number of styling changes, more standard and optional equipment, and a thorough upgrade to the car's performance and ride. All of these individual adjustments add up to create an improved MKS that should make it easier for those shopping in the luxury sedan segment to feel better about choosing a Lincoln for a better reason than simply "buy American."

Visually, the 2013 MKS is more elegant, with subtly yet significantly revised sheet metal that provides this large sedan with a more elegant, premium flair all its own. The dramatic-looking grille is still there (and will still be an acquired taste), but at least now it's been narrowed and swept back for a sleeker, more dramatic look. Inside, the MKS has more standard features, additional sound deadening and a far richer, more elegant design. The latest MyLincoln Touch system also lends a certain futuristic aesthetic, but it's far from user-friendly.

Powertrains remain fundamentally familiar, yet both available engines have increased output and efficiency. The base 3.7-liter V6 now makes 300 horsepower, a rise from last year's 273, while the turbocharged V6 gets another 10 hp for a total of 365 hp. Accompanying this are improved brakes, steering and an all-new adaptive suspension system that uses computer-controlled dampers to enhance both ride and handling. Unfortunately, the EcoBoost's big 20-inch wheels undo some of the suspension's talents, resulting in rather harsh responses over particularly rough pavement.

So while its many improvements for 2013 make the Lincoln MKS easier to consider, it still faces an uphill battle against the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This Lincoln is at least cheaper when similarly equipped, though, and there's still the appeal of buying from an American nameplate. If that's important, though, Cadillac's elegant XTS and sporty CTS are excellent choices in their own right. So is the luxurious, value-conscious Hyundai Genesis sedan, though it's obviously not American. Finally, there's the Ford Taurus, which is similar in many ways and comes with a lower price. In the face of these strong alternatives, we suggest taking a long look around before taking a Lincoln MKS home.