  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKS
  4. Used 2014 Lincoln MKS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2014 Lincoln MKS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior
  • plentiful standard features
  • good power and fuel economy from the turbocharged V6
  • top crash test scores.
  • Too similar to the Ford Taurus
  • electronics interface can be frustrating to use
  • cabin feels confining despite its spacious dimensions.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Lincoln MKS for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$14,217 - $16,995
Used MKS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Lincoln MKS covers all the luxury sedan basics and costs less than many competitors, but there are better choices out there for a large, premium-brand sedan.

Vehicle overview

Long known as a purveyor of large, comfy cars that simulate the experience of being in your living room, Lincoln is trying to reinvent both its image and its vehicle lineup in an effort to attract a more youthful clientele. At the upper end of this revitalized lineup, you'll find the 2014 Lincoln MKS. Boasting an available 365-horsepower turbocharged V6, dramatic styling and a spacious, leather-lined cabin loaded with the latest high-tech features, the MKS appears to check all the boxes for a large luxury sedan.

Alas, there are a few rough edges. Most problematic is that the MKS just isn't different enough from its corporate sibling, the Ford Taurus. Particularly inside the cabin, you never really escape the feeling that you're just driving a more expensive Ford with the same frustrating electronics interface that's slow to respond and prone to freezing up. And while the Lincoln is quick when equipped with the available turbocharged EcoBoost V6, it's a large, heavy car and you feel all of those pounds as you go down the road. The MKS is serviceable as a highway cruiser, but it's definitely not a sport sedan.

In addition, the 2014 Lincoln MKS competes with some heavy hitters. Given the lofty starting price on the EcoBoost version, you might conceivably shop this Lincoln against higher-end midsize luxury sedans like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, all of which are vastly more refined but significantly more expensive when similarly equipped. More likely, you'll be comparing the MKS with similarly priced cars like Cadillac's CTS and XTS, the Chrysler 300 and the Hyundai Genesis. All of these sedans have fresher, less derivative designs, but the XTS, in particular, stands out, as it offers interior room on par with that of the MKS and is quite a bit more enjoyable to drive.

2014 Lincoln MKS models

The 2014 Lincoln MKS is a large sedan that comes in three trim levels: FWD, AWD and EcoBoost.

The FWD and AWD models come with standard 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, rear parking sensors, adaptive xenon headlamps, automatic high beams, foglamps, remote start, keyless ignition/entry, exterior keypad entry and heated mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming.

Inside you'll find leather upholstery, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats with driver memory settings and four-way lumbar adjustment, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, Sync voice control, the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface, mobile Wi-Fi, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

The MKS EcoBoost is similarly equipped but comes with a turbocharged engine, standard all-wheel drive and 20-inch wheels.

There are several optional packages. The Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. The Technology package features adaptive cruise control, a collision mitigation system, lane-keeping assist and automated parallel-parking assist. The Elite package includes blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, front multicontour seats with a massage feature, power-adjustable pedals, a power rear sunshade, a premium 16-speaker surround-sound audio system (with HD radio), a navigation system and a premium wood accent package.

The only major stand-alone options are 20-inch wheels (for FWD and AWD) and a dual-panel sunroof.

2014 Highlights

For 2014 the Lincoln MKS sees a number of minor changes, including a bit more power for the base V6 and a shuffling of standard and optional features.

Performance & mpg

The FWD (front-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) models use the same powertrain: a 3.7-liter V6 matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. This engine generates 305 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/28 mpg highway). With AWD, those numbers drop to 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

The all-wheel-drive EcoBoost model is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, an MKS EcoBoost sprinted to 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds. Fuel economy is estimated at 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2014 Lincoln MKS comes standard with stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, antilock brakes, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a MyKey feature that allows owners to set certain driving parameters for teen drivers. Sync also offers an emergency crash notification service that automatically dials 911 in the event of an airbag deployment.

Adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake support (it primes the brake system to reduce braking distances for an ensuing panic stop) is available as an option, as are blind-spot/cross-traffic warning systems and lane-keeping assist.

In government crash tests, the MKS earned a top five-star rating for overall performance, with five out of five stars being given for overall front-impact protection and overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the MKS earned a top rating of "Good" for its safety in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength testing.

Driving

The 2014 Lincoln MKS feels like the big, solid car it is when driven down the freeway. The steering is responsive and well weighted and provides a welcome sense of control. However, the MKS lacks the ride quality refinement of most similarly priced luxury sedans. In terms of engines, the base 3.7-liter V6 is sufficient for moving the big and heavy MKS. The EcoBoost V6 is very spirited, providing the swift and effortless acceleration you'd expect from a V8.

Interior

The 2014 MKS features an attractive cabin with sweeping lines and a subtle ambient lighting system that adds to the luxury vibe. Materials quality and fit and finish are generally very good, although several items such as the turn signals are shared with lesser Fords. It's a small detail, but one that makes cars from Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz feel more special.

The standard MyLincoln Touch interface consists of three display screens and the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice, touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, and it provides some nice customization possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved and the system is slow to react to touch inputs and prone to glitches that cause it to freeze up and reboot unexpectedly. Furthermore, the touch-sensitive sliders that replace the traditional volume and fan speed knobs may look futuristic, but they're fussy to use.

A large sedan, the 2014 MKS offers plenty of interior and cargo space, with generous head- and legroom. However, the front seat area feels oddly confining despite the voluminous scale due to the car's rising beltline, thick roof pillars and tall center console. Rear passenger comfort is commendable, though, as the high-mounted seat provides especially good thigh support. The trunk is one of the largest you'll find, with a capacity of 19.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lincoln MKS.

5(33%)
4(45%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than it is given credit for...
Z Jenkins,10/24/2015
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a 2014 MKS 3.7 AWD and it is able vehicle that really isn't given the credit it deserves. I will admit that I use the car for business and it works well with clients as far as comfort, but also as far as not being so fancy that it is offensive. I have read numerous reviews about its similarities to the Ford Taurus and while there are similarities (size, weight, overall platform), the minute you get into the driver's seat you will notice that they do not feel THAT similar after all. In terms of the MKS, it has shown itself to be a surprising comfortable and agreeable vehicle after numerous daily commutes and several 4+ hour long car rides with four good size adults. The ride is smooth and quiet, but I will tell you that over choppy pavement the ride could use some additional dampening. The handling of the vehicle is fine, but there is some body roll, although not a huge amount and you generally walk away with a good feeling about the vehicle. I have been your typical import car snob in the past, but I have to give credit where it is due. The MKS is not likely to convert the sport sedan set or those who must have a 'prestige' brand in the driveway, but if you want a good car that is full of noticeably useful features and will leave you feeling comforted, the MKS is worth a look. If Lincoln continues to build on what they have here they will re-establish themselves firmly. The vehicle is not perfect, but it has been trouble free, with good power and good overall comfort. It could use a little leg room everywhere and some hipper styling, but I am perfectly happy with it and I find myself surprised that I am even driving a vehicle like this before I have even hit 40. I'll probably go back to something sportier the next time around, but I do like this car. If Lincoln is smart, they will keep all of this vehicle's finer qualities and package it in a body to grab people in the 35 and older set. If you have read this review, you should also know that I've since traded the MKS in for a 2016 XTS-a vehicle which smoother, quieter, roomier and more stylish. On first blush, the Lincoln seems okay, but after 125,000 miles the confining interior got to me and so did the slightly odd styling. I thought I liked the car, but after living with the Caddy for the last 24 months I find it difficult to remember liking the Lincoln as much as I seemed to before. Test drive them both before purchasing.
I traded my Mercedes C350 Coupe, 4MATIC, for MKS
Richard Bell,10/25/2015
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The MKS is a fine automobile. There is absolutely no comparison between the Mercedes Benz and the Lincoln MKS. The Lincoln MKS wins hands down. The MKS has real leather, not "leatherette" vinyl on the seats as in all C Class Mercedes Benz. In the MKS, you can actually feel the road, not so in the Mercedes. The Mercedes is quicker 0-60, but the MKS is heads and shoulders above the Mercedes in every other category. To me, the ride comfort is far superior to the Mercedes Benz C Class. The electronics are much more intelligently layed out, and the menu's are logical. The Mercedes navigation "Becker Map Pilot" is the German equivalent of a bad joke. The Lincoln's premium sound system is just as good as the Harmon Kardon in the Mercedes. Trunk room in the MKS is fantastic, and the Mercedes trunk room is horrible. The Lincoln is a few thousand less that the Mercedes, and a much better buy, for the money, the ride, and comfort. Well, I have now owned this vehicle for over a year, and everything I said above is still true. I probably shouldn't say this, but this Lincoln MKS easily exceeds 100 mph. Yes, the Mercedes did too, but the MKS is certainly as stable at speed as the Mercedes was. The other day, I loaded 30 pieces of St. Augustine SOD in the trunk, the pieces are about 30" x 18", and the guy said they would never fit in the trunk ....until I open it...they fit just fine. I still like this car, it is comfortable on trips, and nimble enough to drive comfortably in heavy traffic. If Lincoln hadn't discontinued the MKS model, they would have sold several million if they only produced it in a convertible model. I am rapidly approaching two years of ownership and near 30,000 miles on the odometer and this MKS has not skipped a beat. Everything is holding up well, and no visits required for maintenance. Wash and wax, change the oil at regular intervals, and the car still looks great. The new Lincoln's look good, but I'm not ready to trade yet. My vehicle is now 6 model years old, coming up on 36,000 miles, and not one problem experienced with this vehicle. What absolutely blows my mind is that it only has a trade-in value around $10,000.00 bucks. Who is it that gave this car a bad rap? It's as good, if not better than the Mercedes's it replaced.
comfort city
DAVID THOMPSON,12/11/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
My previous car was a Lincoln which i drove for 142000 miles and created my interest in another Lincoln. I was looking forward to front wheel drive since i live on a long upward sloping drive. This car has great traction and I want comfort. This car is great in both areas. The car is quiet. There was one recall which the dealer took care of nicely. I love to drive this car.
Love the MKS
Ed Bell,04/08/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The touch screen for control of fan speed and touch screen for radio volume control are terrible. Way to sensitive! The dashboard controls in general require you to take your eyes off the road for to long of a period to operate.
See all 9 reviews of the 2014 Lincoln MKS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Lincoln MKS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Lincoln MKS

Used 2014 Lincoln MKS Overview

The Used 2014 Lincoln MKS is offered in the following submodels: MKS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lincoln MKS?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lincoln MKS trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lincoln MKS Base is priced between $14,217 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 50211 and79911 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lincoln MKSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lincoln MKS for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 MKSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,217 and mileage as low as 50211 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lincoln MKS.

Can't find a used 2014 Lincoln MKSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKS for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,029.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKS for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,710.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,563.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lincoln MKS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKS lease specials

Related Used 2014 Lincoln MKS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles