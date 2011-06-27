I have a 2014 MKS 3.7 AWD and it is able vehicle that really isn't given the credit it deserves. I will admit that I use the car for business and it works well with clients as far as comfort, but also as far as not being so fancy that it is offensive. I have read numerous reviews about its similarities to the Ford Taurus and while there are similarities (size, weight, overall platform), the minute you get into the driver's seat you will notice that they do not feel THAT similar after all. In terms of the MKS, it has shown itself to be a surprising comfortable and agreeable vehicle after numerous daily commutes and several 4+ hour long car rides with four good size adults. The ride is smooth and quiet, but I will tell you that over choppy pavement the ride could use some additional dampening. The handling of the vehicle is fine, but there is some body roll, although not a huge amount and you generally walk away with a good feeling about the vehicle. I have been your typical import car snob in the past, but I have to give credit where it is due. The MKS is not likely to convert the sport sedan set or those who must have a 'prestige' brand in the driveway, but if you want a good car that is full of noticeably useful features and will leave you feeling comforted, the MKS is worth a look. If Lincoln continues to build on what they have here they will re-establish themselves firmly. The vehicle is not perfect, but it has been trouble free, with good power and good overall comfort. It could use a little leg room everywhere and some hipper styling, but I am perfectly happy with it and I find myself surprised that I am even driving a vehicle like this before I have even hit 40. I'll probably go back to something sportier the next time around, but I do like this car. If Lincoln is smart, they will keep all of this vehicle's finer qualities and package it in a body to grab people in the 35 and older set. If you have read this review, you should also know that I've since traded the MKS in for a 2016 XTS-a vehicle which smoother, quieter, roomier and more stylish. On first blush, the Lincoln seems okay, but after 125,000 miles the confining interior got to me and so did the slightly odd styling. I thought I liked the car, but after living with the Caddy for the last 24 months I find it difficult to remember liking the Lincoln as much as I seemed to before. Test drive them both before purchasing.

