Used 2014 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

255 listings
MKS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in Gray
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    177,205 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    43,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,300

    $2,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    37,392 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,992

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    44,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,879

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    67,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,988

    $1,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    94,668 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,500

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    44,708 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,998

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    77,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,507

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    60,369 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,980

    $580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in Red
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    67,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,986

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    51,680 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    17,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    21,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,591

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    103,694 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,657

    $953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    93,338 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,495

    $229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    75,064 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    112,001 miles
    Fair Deal

    $11,900

    $213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    47,228 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,878

    $1,206 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKS searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.19 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (22%)
Better than it is given credit for...
Z Jenkins,10/24/2015
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a 2014 MKS 3.7 AWD and it is able vehicle that really isn't given the credit it deserves. I will admit that I use the car for business and it works well with clients as far as comfort, but also as far as not being so fancy that it is offensive. I have read numerous reviews about its similarities to the Ford Taurus and while there are similarities (size, weight, overall platform), the minute you get into the driver's seat you will notice that they do not feel THAT similar after all. In terms of the MKS, it has shown itself to be a surprising comfortable and agreeable vehicle after numerous daily commutes and several 4+ hour long car rides with four good size adults. The ride is smooth and quiet, but I will tell you that over choppy pavement the ride could use some additional dampening. The handling of the vehicle is fine, but there is some body roll, although not a huge amount and you generally walk away with a good feeling about the vehicle. I have been your typical import car snob in the past, but I have to give credit where it is due. The MKS is not likely to convert the sport sedan set or those who must have a 'prestige' brand in the driveway, but if you want a good car that is full of noticeably useful features and will leave you feeling comforted, the MKS is worth a look. If Lincoln continues to build on what they have here they will re-establish themselves firmly. The vehicle is not perfect, but it has been trouble free, with good power and good overall comfort. It could use a little leg room everywhere and some hipper styling, but I am perfectly happy with it and I find myself surprised that I am even driving a vehicle like this before I have even hit 40. I'll probably go back to something sportier the next time around, but I do like this car. If Lincoln is smart, they will keep all of this vehicle's finer qualities and package it in a body to grab people in the 35 and older set. If you have read this review, you should also know that I've since traded the MKS in for a 2016 XTS-a vehicle which smoother, quieter, roomier and more stylish. On first blush, the Lincoln seems okay, but after 125,000 miles the confining interior got to me and so did the slightly odd styling. I thought I liked the car, but after living with the Caddy for the last 24 months I find it difficult to remember liking the Lincoln as much as I seemed to before. Test drive them both before purchasing.
Report abuse
