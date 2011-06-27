  1. Home
2010 Lincoln MKS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, plentiful standard features, top safety scores, good power from the turbocharged V6.
  • Lackluster base V6, strange combination of soggy handling and firm ride, mediocre interior materials, overpriced for what you get.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lincoln MKS's newly optional turbocharged V6 is a welcome addition, but it's not enough to keep this car from being outclassed by better and less expensive luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

Now that Jaguar has been sold off, the 2010 Lincoln MKS is Ford's flagship sedan. And if you are to believe Lincoln's marketing, it's their starship, too. However, we doubt the designers of the starship Enterprise would ever base their baby on a cargo freighter. Related to -- and not particularly different from -- the workaday Ford Taurus, the MKS doesn't deliver the goods as effectively or as inexpensively as other luxury sedans.

There is at least some good news for the MKS as it enters its second year of production. An optional "EcoBoost" twin-turbocharged V6 is now available, and it cranks out 355 horses, a considerable improvement over the 273-horsepower output of the base V6. The EcoBoost model also gets standard all-wheel drive. However, the mechanically similar Ford Taurus SHO gets the same amped-up powertrain -- with an extra 10 hp to boot -- for a whopping $10,000 less than the approximate $48,000 MSRP of the turbocharged MKS. In today's marketplace, the turbocharged MKS is overpriced compared to the 375-hp Hyundai Genesis V8 (about $37,000) and outclassed by similarly priced cars from BMW, Infiniti, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. The base MKS, with its coarse-sounding V6 and front-wheel-drive layout, is even less appealing.

The 2010 Lincoln MKS does have a couple things going for it, though, namely its massive interior and long list of luxury features. But these are mostly consolation prizes. Besides the aforementioned and highly regarded Hyundai Genesis (V8 or V6) or more prestigious Cadillac CTS, Jaguar XF or Mercedes-Benz E-Class, you could also do better (and spend less) with cars like the Acura TL SH-AWD or Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion. Even affordable front-wheel-drive cruisers like the Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon could be considered as viable alternatives to the base MKS. In short, it takes more than a tarted-up Taurus to do battle with some of the world's best all-around sedans.

2010 Lincoln MKS models

The 2010 Lincoln MKS comes in three trim levels: FWD, AWD and EcoBoost. The FWD and AWD models come standard with 18-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, heated power sideview mirrors with memory and auto-dimming on the driver side, adaptive xenon headlamps, keyless entry/ignition, ambient interior lighting, a power rear sunshade, cruise control, the voice-activated Sync system, leather upholstery, a tilt/telescoping power steering wheel with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated 12-way power front seats, heated rear seats, a rear center armrest with pass-through slot, a THX-certified AM/FM stereo system with an in-dash six-CD changer, Sirius Satellite Radio and an auxiliary jack, and a slick version of Ford's venerable touchpad entry system that's embedded in the base of the B-pillar. The EcoBoost is similarly equipped but has a more powerful twin-turbocharged engine and 19-inch wheels.

Optional features include 19- or 20-inch wheels and a dual-pane sunroof. Interior options include wood or aluminum trim, a touchscreen hard-drive-based navigation system with Sirius Travel Link, a back-up camera, adaptive cruise control (which uses radar to adjust speed based on traffic in front of the car) and an upgraded 14-speaker THX-certified surround-sound system with two subwoofers and 10GB of digital music storage. These features are typically bundled together in Lincoln's Navigation, Technology or Ultimate Packages. A late-availability EcoBoost Appearance Package adds sporty exterior styling cues like unique 20-inch chrome wheels, exclusive seats, illuminated sill plates and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2010 Highlights

The big news for the 2010 Lincoln MKS is the debut of the optional "EcoBoost" twin-turbocharged V6, which is packaged with an electric power steering system. New standard features include adaptive xenon headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry/ignition, paddle shifters, interior ambient lighting and a power sunshade for the rear window.

Performance & mpg

Both FWD (front-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) trim levels share the same powertrain, a 3.7-liter V6 matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control and paddle shifters. This engine generates 273 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque with regular 87 octane, but Lincoln says filling up with a higher octane can boost power by a couple horses. We managed a sluggish 7.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph in an AWD test car with this engine; expect the lighter front-wheel-drive model to shave a couple tenths off that time.

The all-wheel-drive EcoBoost model comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 355 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The EcoBoost is considerably quicker without exacting a penalty in fuel economy -- at a Ford-estimated 16 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, it gets essentially the same mileage as the non-turbocharged models (17/24 for FWD, 16/23 for AWD). Note, however, that premium fuel is recommended.

Safety

The 2010 Lincoln MKS comes standard with stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and antilock brakes with brake assist. A collision warning system with brake support comes with the optional adaptive cruise control. In government crash tests, the MKS received a perfect five-star rating for occupant protection in both frontal and side-impact crashes. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the MKS its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side impact testing.

Driving

The 2010 Lincoln MKS drives like what it is: a really expensive Ford Taurus. In fact, the base MKS with its 3.7-liter V6 would have trouble keeping up with a Ford Fusion SEL V6, and its coarse noises aren't exactly what buyers with $40,000-plus budgets are hoping to hear. The twin-turbocharged engine is far more satisfying from a driving standpoint. When taken on a curvy road, the MKS's handling is a letdown, feeling dull and overly soft. Yet this softness doesn't translate into comfort, as the MKS is in fact rather firm-riding. It's the worst of both worlds -- rides like a sport sedan, handles like a boat.

Interior

The 2010 MKS's overall interior design is pleasing, featuring standard leather upholstery and an attractive dash layout. Materials quality is a mixed bag, however, with too much chintzy plastic and Ford-grade switchgear. Believe it or not, the cheaper MKZ sedan and even the Ford Flex wagon have equal or better interior materials. Lincoln's ventilated seats are a nice touch, as are the MKS's standard rear heated seats. The 2010 MKS offers plenty of interior and cargo space -- the trunk will hold 18.4 cubic feet. Rear passenger room and comfort are particularly impressive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lincoln MKS.

Most helpful consumer reviews

New (gently used rather) MKS for Me
turbo_nut,06/18/2011
Brought home my MKS a couple of weeks ago, and so far have only good things to say. The car looks great, and is a pleasure to drive. From the excellent power of the twin turbo v-6 to the well appointed interior, it's just about everything I was looking for in a luxury sedan. I purchased the Tuxedo Black version, and once I had the windows tinted out, it made the car look complete. Overall, I'm very happy with this purchase. Just a note, if you're looking for a 'sport' luxury sedan, this isn't the car for you. If you're after a well appointed cruiser that rides like a dream, then I would suggest checking out the MKS
Replaced with a 2013 Lincoln MKs
Great Scotsman,05/09/2016
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Able to negotiate a great deal on a high mileage 3 year old luxury car with all the options and have enjoyed every moment driving it since. Began with 70,000 miles and have not had a single mechanical, functional or accessory problem. The twenty inch wheels were a problem when finding winter snow treads - so I bought eighteen inch wheels and new snow/ice tires for winter driving. Car did great in a difficult winter. Engine [V6 ecoboast] has plenty of power when needed, otherwise delivers high mpg [22-27] on road trips. I unqualifiedly recommend searching for this model coming off lease with many miles of future driving pleasure. I bought the 3 year 36,000 miles premium warranty and should have saved my money. Not a single claim or need for it, after 17,000 miles of rigorous country driving.
90 days and happy
Ken Preis,04/14/2010
I have 2000 miles on my 2010 MKS and I couldn't be more pleased. My last American made car was over 15 years ago, last 4 cars were Acuras: 2 Legends, 1 RL and 1 MDX. I'm enjoying this baby immensely and have never, ever had so many strangers come up to me and tell what a good looking car it is. One common comment: Lincoln got it right this time. Most amazing to me is the overall mpg of 21.2. No trips just around town. Can't wait to take it on a 2,500 trip this summer.
My Lincoln Is Better Than Your Review
Larry Haley,01/20/2010
All of you Lincoln MKS Nay-Sayers. Immediately retract your statements of discontent. I recently came off lease of a Mercedes GL 450 and was quite apprehensive about the MKS due to the lack-luster reviews it got from non- consumers who's testomony to Lincoln are memories of their grand parents Continental. I have the Eco-Boost MKS in candy red and loaded to the tilt with amenities. The interior spacial accomodations rival that of the; BMW-750, Audi-A8, Lexus-LS460 as well as the S550. At the cost of the; BMW-5 Series, A6 and or the E-Class. The only thing that I miss about my Mercedes is the thing that most of you can't see past. A LOGO MKS VS Genesis: You're Joking Right
See all 29 reviews of the 2010 Lincoln MKS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lincoln MKS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2010 Lincoln MKS Overview

The Used 2010 Lincoln MKS is offered in the following submodels: MKS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

