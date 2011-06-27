Vehicle overview

Now that Jaguar has been sold off, the 2010 Lincoln MKS is Ford's flagship sedan. And if you are to believe Lincoln's marketing, it's their starship, too. However, we doubt the designers of the starship Enterprise would ever base their baby on a cargo freighter. Related to -- and not particularly different from -- the workaday Ford Taurus, the MKS doesn't deliver the goods as effectively or as inexpensively as other luxury sedans.

There is at least some good news for the MKS as it enters its second year of production. An optional "EcoBoost" twin-turbocharged V6 is now available, and it cranks out 355 horses, a considerable improvement over the 273-horsepower output of the base V6. The EcoBoost model also gets standard all-wheel drive. However, the mechanically similar Ford Taurus SHO gets the same amped-up powertrain -- with an extra 10 hp to boot -- for a whopping $10,000 less than the approximate $48,000 MSRP of the turbocharged MKS. In today's marketplace, the turbocharged MKS is overpriced compared to the 375-hp Hyundai Genesis V8 (about $37,000) and outclassed by similarly priced cars from BMW, Infiniti, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. The base MKS, with its coarse-sounding V6 and front-wheel-drive layout, is even less appealing.

The 2010 Lincoln MKS does have a couple things going for it, though, namely its massive interior and long list of luxury features. But these are mostly consolation prizes. Besides the aforementioned and highly regarded Hyundai Genesis (V8 or V6) or more prestigious Cadillac CTS, Jaguar XF or Mercedes-Benz E-Class, you could also do better (and spend less) with cars like the Acura TL SH-AWD or Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion. Even affordable front-wheel-drive cruisers like the Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon could be considered as viable alternatives to the base MKS. In short, it takes more than a tarted-up Taurus to do battle with some of the world's best all-around sedans.