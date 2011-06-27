  1. Home
2009 Lincoln MKS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-appointed and roomy interior, many comfort and convenience gadgets come standard, available all-wheel drive.
  • Lackluster acceleration from unrefined engine, overly soft handling, pricey.
Used MKS for Sale
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

A mix of modern features and accessories puts the 2009 Lincoln MKS a step ahead of some rivals, but subpar performance and a steep MSRP make it hard to say where this new model fits in.

Vehicle overview

Lincoln hasn't always kept up with the competition in the luxury sedan segment. As rivals evolved with more avant-garde styling, better handing and the latest technology, Lincoln lagged behind, struggling to break free of its antiquated image. Earlier in this decade, the brand introduced its midsize LS sedan to much fanfare, but sales numbers fell short of expectations. More recently, Lincoln rolled out the entry-level MKZ sedan, but in our eyes, this model doesn't do enough to distinguish itself from its mundane Ford Fusion sibling. Now, Ford's premium division is trying again with the 2009 Lincoln MKS.

The MKS is the company's new full-size flagship. It's based on Ford's D3 platform, the same one used on the previous-generation Volvo S80 and the current-generation Ford Taurus. Given this pedigree, you're pretty much guaranteed a roomy interior and good safety scores, but we question whether it's an appropriate choice for what Lincoln identifies as its "luxury flagship." The base MKS is a front-wheel-drive sedan, but an all-wheel-drive option is available. For now, the MKS comes with just one engine: a 273-horsepower 3.7-liter V6. Next year, Lincoln promises a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that should produce about 340 hp.

The 2009 Lincoln MKS has some things going for it, including a bevy of standard features, an attractively laid out interior and a remarkably comfortable backseat. If these traits appeal to you, Lincon's newest sedan is worth a look. However, overall performance frankly isn't up to snuff, and the interior loses some of its luster upon closer inspection, evincing too many low-quality plastics. There are plenty of other choices to consider at this elevated price point, including the Acura TL, Lexus ES 350 and Volvo S80. The MKS also sits price-wise near the new rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Genesis, and those looking for a similar front-wheel-drive package at a lower price may find the Hyundai Azera or Toyota Avalon more to their liking. In other words, the 2009 MKS -- with a price tag of more than $45,000 when well equipped -- is up against some stiff competition.

2009 Lincoln MKS models

The 2009 Lincoln MKS comes in two trim levels: front-wheel drive and AWD. Standard features on both include 18-inch wheels; heated power sideview mirrors with memory and auto-dimming on the driver side; xenon HID headlamps; cruise control; a new capless fuel-filling system (used previously on the Ford GT and now appearing on new models, including the Ford Flex); and a sleek, inconspicuous touchpad entry system. Inside, the MKS comes standard with Ford's voice-activated Sync system, leather upholstery, a tilt/telescoping power steering wheel with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated 12-way power front seats, heated rear seats, a rear center armrest with pass-through slot and an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Optional features include 19- or 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, rain-sensing wipers and a dual-pane sunroof. In the cabin, options include wood or aluminum trim, a touchscreen navigation system with Sirius Travel Link, a back-up camera, a power rear window sunshade, adaptive cruise control (which uses radar to adjust speed based on traffic in front of the car) and an upgraded 14-speaker 600-watt THX-certified stereo system with two subwoofers. Many of these features can be bundled together in Lincoln's Navigation, Technology or Ultimate Packages.

2009 Highlights

Introduced for 2009, the MKS is Lincoln's newest luxury sedan. This full-size four-door incorporates many new technologies, such as the Sync multimedia integration system, radar-based cruise control, Sirius Travel Link and a THX entertainment system.

Performance & mpg

Both front-wheel-drive and AWD trim levels share the same powertrain, a 3.7-liter V6 matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2009 MKS is somewhat unusual compared to other luxury sedans in that it can run on either premium fuel or lower-octane grades. With non-premium fuel, the MKS generates an estimated 273 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. Filling up with a higher octane can boost the power by a couple of horses.

We managed a middling 7.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph in our AWD test car; expect the lighter front-wheel-drive model to shave a couple tenths off that time. EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2009 Lincoln MKS are 17/24 mpg city/highway for the front-wheel-drive model and 16/23 for AWD.

Safety

The 2009 Lincoln MKS comes standard with stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and antilock brakes with brake assist.

Driving

Behind the wheel, the 2009 Lincoln MKS disappoints compared with its talented rivals. Power from the 3.7-liter V6 is merely adequate, and this engine doesn't sound sufficiently refined for luxury-sedan duty. With the optional 20-inch wheels, the ride is not as smooth as we'd expect from a large luxury sedan, and even the midlevel 19s produce a firmer ride than expected, which may not go over well with the average MKS shopper. Yet handling is borderline sloppy, with pronounced body roll, and steering feel is in short supply. The MKS's elevated driving position and formidable curb weight make it feel more like a crossover SUV than a flagship sedan.

Interior

Interior design is on par with other cars in this segment, featuring standard leather upholstery and an attractive dash layout. Materials quality is a mixed bag, however, with too much chintzy plastic and Ford-grade switchgear. Lincoln's ventilated seats are a nice touch, as are the MKS's standard rear heated seats. Moreover, the 2009 MKS offers plenty of interior and cargo space -- the trunk will hold 18.4 cubic feet. Rear passenger room and comfort are particularly impressive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lincoln MKS.

5(65%)
4(16%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
80 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You take the good, you take the bad...
sully77,12/30/2010
I purchased my 2009 MKS approximately one month ago. Thus far I've had mixed reviews on it, but overall I'm happy with it. I took it to the Appalachian Mtns of Virginia where I encountered 6" of snow. The front-wheel drive handled it without any issue's or problems.
Are you kidding me?
Gary,08/30/2009
There is no car on the road better than this one for the price. I decided to trade from my Caddy CTS and was ready to go back to previously owned models, and I've had them all. Infinity FX, Acura TL, Mercedes S and E series, Lexus LS, I could go on and on. If anyone had told me I'd end up with a Lincoln MKS I'd have laughed. I had decided on a fully loaded Lexus GS350 when I drove this car. My wife loved it, I was blown away by the technology and the combination of luxury and handling. What's the rap from the Editors? Good grief, there is no car on the road that compares at this price. Perfect combination of luxury and performance from a guy that loves both. Best car I've ever had.
The best of 52 cars I've owned.
scott,01/09/2010
I got MKS in June 08 by accident. I have owned six Cadillacs, the last one being a $65,000 2005 sts. I was tired of waiting for Cadillac to come up with something new in that size. The 09 MKS cost $21,000 less than the 05 sts. Although not as agile and fast as the Cadillac, I find that I don't really need all that performance at the margins. Simply put, this car has the best stereo and navigation system and is the quietest, most comfortable, most commented-on-by-strangers, most fuel-efficient (for its size) car I've had. I drove 4,000 miles in ten days with nary a crick in the neck nor stress in the lumbar.
Much potential. Disappointing craftsmanship.
James Idol,03/30/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2009 MKS as a 3 year old Certified Preowned Vehicle. I was seduced by the technology, power, and handling. Ride is okay, but you feel the bumpy roads compared to my previous Town Cars. I was in the shop very often at the beginning. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but it was most inconvenient. I had to go in 3 times to fix 2 lumbar supports. Two of the door locks fell into the door. They never properly fixed the front seat back so it is not flush to this day. I had to take the car in 12 times to finally fix the AC. The air would blow erratically rather than with a steady stream. Strangely I love this car when it is in proper working order. It's now 2018. After having the car for nearly six years, with 197000 miles, I love it. What a trooper. I've spent money to keep it in good condition, but it performs practically like new. At 9 years old, people think it looks new. It's my dear friend.
See all 80 reviews of the 2009 Lincoln MKS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lincoln MKS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Lincoln MKS

Used 2009 Lincoln MKS Overview

The Used 2009 Lincoln MKS is offered in the following submodels: MKS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Lincoln MKS?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Lincoln MKS trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Lincoln MKS Base is priced between $7,999 and$13,590 with odometer readings between 55475 and89904 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Lincoln MKSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Lincoln MKS for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2009 MKSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 55475 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Lincoln MKS.

Can't find a used 2009 Lincoln MKSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKS for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,507.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,406.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKS for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,021.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,844.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Lincoln MKS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

