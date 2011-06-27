Close

Audiophile/AM/FM In-Dash 6CD/MP3/SIRIUS Sat, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Vehicle is being sold AS-IS.Vehicle does have some existing scratches and dents which can be fixed for an additional cost.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 49212 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM93R19G623343

Stock: L7C90947A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020