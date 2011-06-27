Used 2009 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me
- $7,499Great Deal | $1,160 below market
2009 Lincoln MKS Base100,412 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carizona - Chandler / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R89G623002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2009 Lincoln MKS Base120,164 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capital City Pre-Owned - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93RX9G600403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $1,248 below market
2009 Lincoln MKS Base122,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lord Automotive - Worcester / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R19G616066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,850Good Deal | $404 below market
2009 Lincoln MKS Base122,720 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Platinum Auto Group - Minster / Ohio
THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A 50/50 LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES WHICHEVER COM, AWD.ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HAND SELECTED BY OUR BUYERS. COME CHECK OUT OUR INVENTORY TODAY, YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.Why Platinum Auto? - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping at Platinum Automotive is car buying the way it should be: fun, informative and fair. Here are our promises:* Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple* Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!* One Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car* Pressure Free Road TestCall us today ay 419 629-2610 or Facetime us for a full live walkaround presentation!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R19G609859
Stock: S8278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- $5,995Fair Deal | $285 below market
2009 Lincoln MKS Base162,326 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Northeast Auto Gallery - Bedford / Ohio
*** LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE ***BUY NOW WHILE PRICES ARE LOW! *** NEAG CERTIFIED *** BEST PRICE ON CARFAX CERTIFIED *** BUY THIS CAR FROM YOUR HOME, WE WILL ARRANGE FINANCING AND SHIPPING IN FEW EASY STEPS, RELAX AND ENJOY THIS NEW WAY TO BUY A CAR!*** VIEW OUR WEBSITE WWW.NEAUTOGALLERY.COM TO SEE OUR INVENTORY AND OBTAIN FINANCING!*** OUR VEHICLES ARE INSPECTED, SERVICED AND DETAILED!*** NATIONWIDE WARRANTY!*** NATIONWIDE SHIPPING TO YOUR DOOR!***WE OFFER HIGHER TRADE VALUES!***WE OFFER MUCH SHORTER TRANSACTION TIMES!***OUR FINANCING AND SIGNING ARE SIMPLE- OFTEN UNDER 30 MINUTES!***WE OFFER $200 REFERRAL BONUS TO ALL PRIOR BUYERS!*** - 2009 LINCOLN MKS AWD, CARFAX CERTIFIED, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING! XENON HEADLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL MOONROOF, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTED SEATS, THX AUDIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REVERSE CAMERA! THIS 2009 LINCOLN MKS AWD IS IN VERY NICE SHAPE IN AND OUT! THE EXTERIOR IS VERY NICE AND GLOSSY ALL AROUND. THE INTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN. THIS VEHICLE RUNS AND HANDLES EXCELLENT. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND SAVE! OPTIONS: AWD, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS, REAR SPOILER, PARK SENSORS, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, SEATS AND DUAL MOONROOF, WOODEN TRIM, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE, REAR AIR, THX AUDIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REVERSE CAMERA, CD PLAYER SYNC, AUX, USB, POWER BACK SHADE, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, SECURITY, WOODEN STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE, POWER TILT, HEATED MIRRORS, GARAGE OPENER, OWNER'S MANUAL. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R59G631315
Stock: 1315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Price Drop$7,950Fair Deal
2009 Lincoln MKS Base113,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Features include: Moonroof, Leather, Navigation, Recent Trade, Park Assist, Remote Entry.This 2009 Lincoln MKS Base features a Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic exterior and a Charcoal Black Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Lincoln MKS Base includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Back-Up Sensors, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 24.0 highway, 17.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Lincoln MKS contact Kings Honda before this Lincoln is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R19G632592
Stock: 9G632592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- New Listing$8,500Good Deal
2009 Lincoln MKS Base81,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
Audiophile/AM/FM In-Dash 6CD/MP3/SIRIUS Sat, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Vehicle is being sold AS-IS.Vehicle does have some existing scratches and dents which can be fixed for an additional cost.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 49212 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R19G623343
Stock: L7C90947A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,895Good Deal | $493 below market
2009 Lincoln MKS Base164,350 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michigan Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R29G600278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,998
2009 Lincoln MKS Base74,435 milesDelivery available*
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R39G601862
Stock: 19162799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,990
2009 Lincoln MKS Base82,110 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R99G626554
Stock: 2000630418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $10,525Fair Deal
2009 Lincoln MKS Base82,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Quaden Motors - Nashotah / Wisconsin
2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD!!! Accident-free CarFax on this 82,000 mile Lincoln MKS. Loaded up with heated/cooled leather seats, navigation, sunroof with rear sky roof, back-up camera, blue-tooth hook-up, trip computer, push button start, power tilt/telescoping steering column, 60 watt audio system, and so much more!! Fully safety inspected at our dealership with a fresh oil change, all new brakes, and a new air filter this Lincoln is road ready! A service contract is available for peace of mind, so contact us today to schedule a showing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R39G611368
Stock: P-2496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Fair Deal
2009 Lincoln MKS Base116,572 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diamond Jim's Motor Cars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R29G635015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,950
2009 Lincoln MKS Base122,375 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Debruhl's Used Cars - Asheville / North Carolina
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $10,950 * * 2009 ** Lincoln * * MKS * * Base * Equipped with a backup sensor, push button start, parking assistance, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, and AM/FM radio and CD player, this 2009 Lincoln MKS Base is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a gorgeous black exterior and a charcoal black interior, this car is a great pick. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. DeBruhl's Used Car Superstore is the largest independent auto dealer in WNC! We offer a full range of financing with our guarantee credit approval, everyone is approved here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94R49G610603
Stock: 610603-R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,440Fair Deal
2009 Lincoln MKS Base104,403 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lou Fusz Chevrolet - Saint Peters / Missouri
2009 Lincoln MKS FWD Duratec 3.7L V6 iVCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12604 miles below market average! Lou Fusz Chevrolet is 20 minutes from anywhere in Saint Louis. Located at 5120 N. Service Road, St. Peters, MO 63376. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, Saint Charles County or Saint Louis City, you are less than 20 minutes away from the Ultimate Pre-Owned buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R19G628672
Stock: C12591Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $8,476
2009 Lincoln MKS BaseNot providedDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of Lee's Summit - Lees Summit / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM94RX9G618754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,850Fair Deal
2009 Lincoln MKS Base136,553 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Primeaux Mitsubishi - Bixby / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R19G623830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2009 Lincoln MKS BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buy Auto Sales - Wallingford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R99G604507
Stock: 604507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Fair Deal
2009 Lincoln MKS Base97,860 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lynch Auto Plaza - Topeka / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM93R49G623241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
