Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,781
|$10,236
|$12,150
|Clean
|$7,289
|$9,574
|$11,340
|Average
|$6,304
|$8,251
|$9,719
|Rough
|$5,320
|$6,927
|$8,099
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,376
|$9,764
|$11,625
|Clean
|$6,910
|$9,133
|$10,850
|Average
|$5,976
|$7,871
|$9,300
|Rough
|$5,043
|$6,608
|$7,750
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,296
|$10,730
|$12,630
|Clean
|$7,771
|$10,036
|$11,788
|Average
|$6,722
|$8,649
|$10,104
|Rough
|$5,672
|$7,262
|$8,420