Used 2012 Lincoln MKS Consumer Reviews

I mean seriously, this thing is insane 355 HP it’s literally got every dange option available for its year. The ride and handling is just smooth like butter but if you need some power it bunkers down and hugs the road, I’ve actually drove a SHO before and what I like the most about the MKS is, it has all the power of the SHO but the quiet and serene”ness” of Lincoln. Would totally buy it again and this one I got has 116k miles and still feels brand new.

carlcampbell , 01/02/2012

I have been seriously looking for a new American car for over 2- months and finally decided to buy a MKS. This is a fine car. It is very nice looking, drives smooth, gets good mileage, is high tech, has nice looking interior and large trunk. Everythink is A-OK except for a fatal flaw. The huge center console consumes all but a very small part of the center leg room. After driving the car for a short time, we could not get out of it fast enough. Leg cramps are certain to be experienced on a road trip. This is sad for a nice large vehicle like the MKS. What kind of "designers" and decision makers does Ford have. This is sad and I am sure this will cost Ford a lot of money.