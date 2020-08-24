Used 2012 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me
255 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,585$1,132 Below Market
- 98,574 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,988$540 Below Market
- 45,459 miles
$17,998
- 48,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,494
- 80,043 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,095
- 75,960 miles
$13,998
- 95,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,395
- 59,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,766
- 73,266 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
- 96,415 miles
$11,750
- 89,912 miles
$10,649
- 137,888 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 89,991 miles
$11,500
- 146,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,000$2,630 Below Market
- used
2013 Lincoln MKS56,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,480$1,627 Below Market
- used
2013 Lincoln MKS178,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900$1,484 Below Market
- used
2011 Lincoln MKS65,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$1,411 Below Market
- used
2011 Lincoln MKS62,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991$729 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
Matthew Rose,06/29/2018
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I mean seriously, this thing is insane 355 HP it’s literally got every dange option available for its year. The ride and handling is just smooth like butter but if you need some power it bunkers down and hugs the road, I’ve actually drove a SHO before and what I like the most about the MKS is, it has all the power of the SHO but the quiet and serene”ness” of Lincoln. Would totally buy it again and this one I got has 116k miles and still feels brand new.
Related Lincoln MKS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Tulsa OK
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Springfield IL
- Used Lincoln Navigator Boston MA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Decatur GA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Green Bay WI
- Used Lincoln Navigator Gilbert AZ
- Used Lincoln Corsair Memphis TN
- Used Lincoln Navigator New Haven CT
- Used Lincoln Navigator Austin TX
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Durham NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017 Tacoma WA
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2010 Plano TX
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2017 Irvine CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.