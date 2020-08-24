Used 2012 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Dual Panel Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 3.7L 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Selectshift Cinnamon Metallic Light Camel; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **AUTONATION CERTIFIED**LEATHER INTERIOR**NAVIGATION**UPGRADED THX AUDIO SYSTEM**REAR VIEW CAMERA**BLIND SPOT ALERT**ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**DEAL PANEL MOONROOF** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHL9DR6CG802387

Stock: CG802387

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020