Used 2012 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    95,242 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,585

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    98,574 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $9,988

    $540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    45,459 miles

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    48,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,494

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    80,043 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,095

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in Silver
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    75,960 miles

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in Red
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    95,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,395

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    59,501 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,766

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    73,266 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    96,415 miles

    $11,750

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    89,912 miles

    $10,649

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    137,888 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKS

    89,991 miles

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    146,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $2,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    56,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,480

    $1,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    178,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,900

    $1,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKS
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKS

    65,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    $1,411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKS

    62,425 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,991

    $729 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Should be named the Lincoln SHO
Matthew Rose,06/29/2018
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I mean seriously, this thing is insane 355 HP it’s literally got every dange option available for its year. The ride and handling is just smooth like butter but if you need some power it bunkers down and hugs the road, I’ve actually drove a SHO before and what I like the most about the MKS is, it has all the power of the SHO but the quiet and serene”ness” of Lincoln. Would totally buy it again and this one I got has 116k miles and still feels brand new.
Report abuse
