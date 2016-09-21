  1. Home
Used 2016 Lincoln MKS

MSRP$39,010
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Spacious interior
  • plentiful standard features
  • good power and fuel economy from the turbocharged V6.

The 2016 Lincoln MKS covers all the luxury sedan basics and costs less than many competitors, but there are better choices out there for a large, premium-brand sedan.

Vehicle overview

With an all-new replacement waiting in the wings, the 2016 Lincoln MKS enters its final year unchanged. And in the hyper-competitive and ever-evolving world of big luxury sedans, that doesn't leave the Lincoln flagship in a very strong position.

Of course, that isn't to say that this dressed-up version of the Ford Taurus doesn't have its upsides. A turbocharged V6 engine with 365 hp and standard all-wheel drive is optional. The standard V6 uses front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional there, too. There's also an aesthetically pleasing — if somewhat tricky to use — touch-sensitive electronics interface, a roomy backseat and a huge trunk.

On a long road trip, the MKS's quiet passenger cabin is a relaxing place to roll away the miles. That said, the ride quality isn't quite as refined as its competitors. Likewise, several rivals feel more solid and well-planted on a winding stretch of road.

As we alluded to earlier, the MKS has no shortage of desirable competitors. European models like the 2016 Audi A6, the 2016 BMW 5 Series and the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class are more expensive and more refined. For a more apples-to-apples comparison, we suggest having a look at comparably priced models like the 2016 Acura RLX, 2016 Cadillac CTS, 2016 Chrysler 300, 2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2016 Lexus ES 350 sedans. Each has their own strengths, but they tend to make the MKS look and feel dated in terms of overall performance and features.

Lincoln MKS models

The 2016 Lincoln MKS sedan comes in two trim levels: MKS and MKS EcoBoost.

The base MKS model comes with standard 19-inch alloy wheels, driver-adjustable suspension dampers, rear parking sensors, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high beams, foglights, remote start, keyless entry and ignition, exterior keypad entry and heated mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming.

Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with driver memory settings and four-way lumbar adjustment), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a rearview camera. Additional features include Lincoln's Sync voice control, the MyLincoln Touch touchscreen electronics interface, a mobile WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

The MKS EcoBoost is similarly equipped but comes with a more powerful turbocharged V6 engine, standard all-wheel drive (optional on base models) and 20-inch wheels.

There are several options packages starting with the Elite package (Equipment Group 101A/201A), which includes blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, front multicontour seats with a massage feature, power-adjustable pedals, a power rear sunshade, wood interior accents, a navigation system and a premium 16-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio and Sirius/XM Travel Link services. Models equipped with the Elite package can also add the Cold Weather package (heated steering wheel and heated rear seats) and the Technology package, which features adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning system, lane-keeping assist and an automated parallel-parking system.

The only major stand-alone options are 20-inch wheels (for the base MKS) and a dual-panel sunroof.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Lincoln MKS returns with no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Lincoln MKS base model gets a 3.7-liter V6 mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. This engine generates 305 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for front-wheel-drive models is 22 mpg in combined driving (19 city/28 highway). That number drops to 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway) with all-wheel-drive.

The EcoBoost model is only offered with all-wheel drive and is propelled by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter that develops 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is rated at 20 mpg in combined driving (17 city/25 highway). In Edmunds testing, a Lincoln MKS EcoBoost dashed from zero to 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds.

Safety

The 2016 Lincoln MKS comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a MyKey feature that allows owners to set certain driving parameters for teen drivers. Sync also offers an emergency crash notification service that automatically dials 911 in the event of an airbag deployment.

Safety-related options include adaptive cruise control combined with a frontal collision warning with brake support (it primes the brake system to reduce braking distances in a potential panic stop), along with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems and lane-keeping assist.

In government crash tests, the MKS earned a top five-star rating for overall performance, with five out of five stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the MKS earned a top rating of "Good" for its safety in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength testing, but a "Poor" rating in the latest IIHS small-overlap frontal crash test.

Driving

The 2016 Lincoln MKS drives like the big luxury car it is. It's quiet and composed at highway speeds, but it doesn't have the solid feel of its competitors. Much the same can be said for the car's handling, which inspires confidence everywhere but tight, twisty back roads.

The standard 3.7-liter V6 engine feels smooth and capable, though it needs every one of its 305 horses to move this heavy car. Even so, we think this base engine should serve most buyers well. For those who feel the need for maximum thrust, the optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 all-wheel-drive EcoBoost model should fill the bill quite nicely. Buyers simply looking for all-weather peace of mind without the EcoBoost's steep price tag would do well to consider the base engine with all-wheel drive.

Interior

The 2016 Lincoln MKS has a classy passenger cabin done up in high-quality materials that accentuate the sleek design. There's optional wood and metal trim, while the standard setup has a notable lack of the buttons and knobs found on so many luxury models.

This simplified look is achieved with a variety of touch-sensitive switches. The downside is that the sliders used for audio and climate controls and the center-mounted touchscreen interface can be both difficult to see while driving and slow to respond to inputs.

Be that as it may, the MKS interior's best feature is its roominess. There's plenty of headroom and legroom all around, though the thick roof pillars, wide center console and small glass area make the front seats seem less spacious than they are. The rear seat is mounted high enough to allow adult occupants to achieve a natural sitting position, while large rear doors make for easy entry and exit. This size benefit continues out back, with a huge 19.2-cubic-foot trunk that's big enough to accommodate the luggage of a car full of individuals who don't understand the meaning of the phrase "packing light."

Used 2016 Lincoln MKS pricing

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, MKS is a hidden gem!
Carlos Chandler,
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

I was looking for something roomy, with a powerful engine (v6 or v8), a silky smooth ride, and all bells and whistles. So so glad I test drove the MKS in my car search. The press bashed this car for being too similar to the Ford Tuarus, but to me that's never been a consistently applied criticism, as journalists rate the Lexus ES 350 as a better car (it isn't) letting it off the hook despite being a glorified Toyota Avalon. The engine is from the SHO and it is bad ass. 350 ft lbs of torque that you feel the minute you push the pedal. In comfort mode it's like driving a modern reincarnation of the Town Car. In sport mode it's a large all wheel drive sports sedan. You can hear yourself breath it's so quite in the cabin and the leather is butter smooth. Just love it. Massaging seats, adjustable gas/break pedals, and dual moon roofs this car is first class.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Executive Car
John Austin,
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

The car has a clean set of lines with ample acceleration, but also has all the comforts required for this type of car. Extremely quiet. The turbo has no issues when needed, it's awesome.

5 out of 5 stars, Overpriced and over hyped
Jack Petro,
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Fusion has a better ride and steered better. Well equipped Fusion is overall better buy than Lincoln.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 6A
MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 6A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost features & specs
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lincoln MKS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
