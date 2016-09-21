Used 2016 Lincoln MKS
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Spacious interior
- plentiful standard features
- good power and fuel economy from the turbocharged V6.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lincoln MKS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was looking for something roomy, with a powerful engine (v6 or v8), a silky smooth ride, and all bells and whistles. So so glad I test drove the MKS in my car search. The press bashed this car for being too similar to the Ford Tuarus, but to me that's never been a consistently applied criticism, as journalists rate the Lexus ES 350 as a better car (it isn't) letting it off the hook despite being a glorified Toyota Avalon. The engine is from the SHO and it is bad ass. 350 ft lbs of torque that you feel the minute you push the pedal. In comfort mode it's like driving a modern reincarnation of the Town Car. In sport mode it's a large all wheel drive sports sedan. You can hear yourself breath it's so quite in the cabin and the leather is butter smooth. Just love it. Massaging seats, adjustable gas/break pedals, and dual moon roofs this car is first class.
The car has a clean set of lines with ample acceleration, but also has all the comforts required for this type of car. Extremely quiet. The turbo has no issues when needed, it's awesome.
Fusion has a better ride and steered better. Well equipped Fusion is overall better buy than Lincoln.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|305 hp @ 6500 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|305 hp @ 6500 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|365 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKS a good car?
Is the Lincoln MKS reliable?
Is the 2016 Lincoln MKS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Lincoln MKS?
The least-expensive 2016 Lincoln MKS is the 2016 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,010.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,010
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,005
- 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $46,000
What are the different models of Lincoln MKS?
More about the 2016 Lincoln MKS
Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Overview
The Used 2016 Lincoln MKS is offered in the following submodels: MKS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2016 Lincoln MKS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Lincoln MKS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 MKS 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 MKS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Lincoln MKS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 MKS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Lincoln MKS?
Which 2016 Lincoln MKSES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lincoln MKS for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2016 MKSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 60421 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Lincoln MKS.
Can't find a new 2016 Lincoln MKSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln MKS for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,880.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,860.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lincoln MKS?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
