Used 2013 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Engine Charcoal Black; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Silver Diamond Premium Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Lincoln MKS, awd EcoBoost 3.5l with 116,127mi. This Lincoln includes: nonsmoker 2 keys 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lincoln MKS, awd. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKS, awd EcoBoost 3.5l. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Tires can be an expensive maintenance item. Luckily, this vehicle's tires are newly installed, so you've got miles and miles to go before you need to replace them. This Lincoln MKS, awd EcoBoost 3.5l has a showroom quality finish with no dents or scratches visible. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2013 Lincoln MKS, awd: The 2013 Lincoln MKS is a full-size luxury sedan that appeals to those who want an extremely well-equipped, comfort-oriented and technology-loaded sedan. Before its 2013 redesign it was already a formidable rival to the likes of the Volvo S80, Lexus ES 350 and Acura TL, but with its new continuously damping suspension and Drive Control interface--plus a host of active safety features--it sets its sights on the tech prowess of top German sport sedans...if not quite in all-out performance, in features and interior appointments. Considering all the phenomenal tech features packed into the Lincoln MKS, it is priced about $10k less than comparable German sport sedans, such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class or BMW 5-Series, when packed with some of those same items. Interesting features of this model are Softer exterior, strong EcoBoost V6, plush interior, accident avoidance technology, more luxury features, Drive Control allows a choice between luxury and sport, and available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHL9FT5DG600120

Stock: DG600120

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020