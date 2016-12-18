Used 2013 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me
- 146,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,000$2,630 Below Market
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat AWD Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Push Button Start, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, AWD All Wheel Drive, Back Up Camera, MKS EcoBoost, EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged, AWD. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT8DG603853
Stock: 20G4906A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 56,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,480$1,627 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Ft Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. AWD. Welcome to Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, one of America's premier marketers of High-Line and Luxury automobiles. Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, Family owned and operated. All of our pre-owned vehicles are put through our award winning service department for a 130+ point inspection. Each car is then brought up to spec and detailed inside and out. Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick Welcome to Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, one of America's premier marketers of High-Line and Luxury automobiles. At McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, Volvo Cars of Fort Myers. Family owned and operated. All of our pre-owned vehicles are put through our award winning service department for a 130+ point inspection. Each car is then brought up to spec and detailed inside and out. PLEASE NOTE: We make every attempt to collect all items on any on vehicle that are purchased or traded in, A second key, floor mats, owner's manual and items similar to navigation SD cards MAY NOT be available on all pre-owned vehicles. All prices are plus tax, tag, licensing and $799 dealership fee and may not include certification and reconditioning costs. While Every Reasonable Effort Is Made To Ensure The Accuracy Of This Data, We Are Not Responsible For Any Errors Or Omissions Contained On These Pages. We are human and do make mistakes. Listing may have errors with pricing, color, equipment, and descriptions of our vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK7DG607482
Stock: FM2113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 178,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900$1,484 Below Market
Doan Ford - Belmont / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK9DG605864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,573 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,905$1,055 Below Market
Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg Lincoln - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! LOCAL TRADE, Super Low Miles at Just 81572 !, AWD/4WD, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE HISTORY REPORT, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Dual-Panel Moonroof, Equipment Group 101A, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation System, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, THX II Audio System. Odometer is 3323 miles below market average! 2013 Lincoln MKS AWD Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic 6-Speed Automatic18/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickBob Rohrman Schaumburg Lincoln Schaumburg Lincoln is the premier Lincoln dealer in Schaumburg IL. Also serving Chicago, IL and Suburbs. Selling new, preowned,used and certified Lincolns, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Schaumburg, Illinois, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Arlington Heights, Long Grove, Buffalo Grove, Addison, Naperville, North Aurora, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Elmhurst, Northlake, Lincolnwood, Franklin Park, Elgin, Des Plaines, Park Ridge, St. Charles, Downers Grove, Wheaton, Inverness, Huntley, Batavia, Lake Zurich, Mundelein, West Dundee, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Gurnee,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK7DG614898
Stock: P1482A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 94,800 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK4DG602001
Stock: 602001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,670 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,991$2,223 Below Market
Pugmire Lincoln of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
This outstanding example of a 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost is offered by PUGMIRE LINCOLN INC.. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lincoln MKS EcoBoost. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lincoln MKS EcoBoost, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The Lincoln MKS EcoBoost will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT1DG605640
Stock: AV21639B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 113,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,495$1,892 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2013 Lincoln MKS with the 3.7L 6 cylinder engine. Heated and ventilated leather seats; sunroof. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK4DG605092
Stock: 26169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,901
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This 2013 Lincoln MKS is proudly offered by Audi Grapevine CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lincoln MKS that you won't find in your average vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2013 Lincoln MKS: The 2013 Lincoln MKS is a full-size luxury sedan that appeals to those who want an extremely well-equipped, comfort-oriented and technology-loaded sedan. Before its 2013 redesign it was already a formidable rival to the likes of the Volvo S80, Lexus ES 350 and Acura TL, but with its new continuously damping suspension and Drive Control interface--plus a host of active safety features--it sets its sights on the tech prowess of top German sport sedans...if not quite in all-out performance, in features and interior appointments. Considering all the phenomenal tech features packed into the Lincoln MKS, it is priced about $10k less than comparable German sport sedans, such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class or BMW 5-Series, when packed with some of those same items. This model sets itself apart with Softer exterior, strong EcoBoost V6, plush interior, accident avoidance technology, more luxury features, Drive Control allows a choice between luxury and sport, and available all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DKXDG603976
Stock: DG603976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 116,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,999$1,055 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Engine Charcoal Black; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Silver Diamond Premium Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Lincoln MKS, awd EcoBoost 3.5l with 116,127mi. This Lincoln includes: nonsmoker 2 keys 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lincoln MKS, awd. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKS, awd EcoBoost 3.5l. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Tires can be an expensive maintenance item. Luckily, this vehicle's tires are newly installed, so you've got miles and miles to go before you need to replace them. This Lincoln MKS, awd EcoBoost 3.5l has a showroom quality finish with no dents or scratches visible. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2013 Lincoln MKS, awd: The 2013 Lincoln MKS is a full-size luxury sedan that appeals to those who want an extremely well-equipped, comfort-oriented and technology-loaded sedan. Before its 2013 redesign it was already a formidable rival to the likes of the Volvo S80, Lexus ES 350 and Acura TL, but with its new continuously damping suspension and Drive Control interface--plus a host of active safety features--it sets its sights on the tech prowess of top German sport sedans...if not quite in all-out performance, in features and interior appointments. Considering all the phenomenal tech features packed into the Lincoln MKS, it is priced about $10k less than comparable German sport sedans, such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class or BMW 5-Series, when packed with some of those same items. Interesting features of this model are Softer exterior, strong EcoBoost V6, plush interior, accident avoidance technology, more luxury features, Drive Control allows a choice between luxury and sport, and available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT5DG600120
Stock: DG600120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 79,518 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,250$1,425 Below Market
Capital Mazda of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
Capital Lincoln Mazda is very proud to offer this terrific-looking 2013 Lincoln MKS Silver Diamond Premium Coat Metallic EcoBoost with the following features: HEATED SEATS**, RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, FULLY DETAILED**, SAFETY INSPECTED**, 4D Sedan, 10 Speakers, 1st Row Multi-Contour Seats, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Panel Moonroof, Elite Package, Equipment Group 202A, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Package, Premium Wood Package, Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3-Capable/Lincoln Premium Audio, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation System, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, THX II Audio System.Odometer is 12056 miles below market average!Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick Here at Capital Lincoln Mazda we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 921-2497 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT2DG600057
Stock: LL19492A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 57,094 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,999$1,186 Below Market
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Be prepared for people to stare with envy when you are behind the wheel of our stunning 2013 Lincoln MKS Sedan in White Platinum. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 offering 304hp while paired with a 6 Speed Select shift Automatic transmission. You are in for a smooth, responsive ride that rewards you with up to 27mpg on the highway with this Front Wheel Drive sedan. Superb engineering with modern advances makes this MKS an absolute pleasure to handle. Lincoln designed this sedan with elegant lines and gorgeous styling as you can see with its signature split-wing grille with integrated headlamps. Elegance continues to our MKS interior where you will find a sleek control panel with modern touch controls, heated and cooled leather front seats, a heated steering wheel, a sunroof, and premium wood trim. My Lincoln touch keeps you up-to-date and lets you customize your media devices to fit your needs. Technology has made this sedan a dream to drive with the lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. No detail has gone unnoticed and Lincoln once again proves why they are at the top when it comes to luxury automobiles on the market today. Lincoln's dedication to safety means you can feel secure on the road with six airbags, a backup camera, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring and an anti-theft system. You will feel pampered behind the wheel of this Lincoln MKS and you deserve it! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. This Vehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior Service Contract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the original manufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and/or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK2DG611134
Stock: CMKP2596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 47,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,985$1,586 Below Market
Seminole Chevrolet - Sanford / Florida
**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **LEATHER**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **POWER REAR TAILGATE**, **EQUIPMENT PACKAGE 102A**, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat, 19' Premium Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 31108 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK8DG601126
Stock: L1238048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 115,650 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,800$679 Below Market
Junction Buick GMC - Chardon / Ohio
One owner!! Leather heated seats with memory seating!! Backup camera! BlueTooth Connectivity! Rain Sensing Wipers?! Auto-Dimming RearView Mirror, Power Seats, Mirrors and Child Locks, Backup Camera. Recently inspected and serviced by our professional technicians here at Junction Auto Family. Call for your free vehicle history report. www.JunctionAutoFamily.com. Get your next new to you vehicle at Junction, 12423 Mayfield rd, Chardon, OH, 44024. The Junction Auto Family is a fifth generation family owned dealership doing business locally for 89 years!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DKXDG605274
Stock: 605274D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 78,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991$1,041 Below Market
Parkway Ford Lincoln - Lexington / North Carolina
2013 Lincoln MKS Base FWD Tuxedo Black Metallic1st Row Multi-Contour Seats, 20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Dual-Panel Moonroof, Elite Package, Equipment Group 102A, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Package, Premium Wood Package, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation System, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, THX II Audio System. Clean CARFAX.Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK9DG601829
Stock: UK3902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 113,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,500$524 Below Market
Prestige Motors - Roanoke / Virginia
Options A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Emergency Trunk Release Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Mirror Memory MP3 Player Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Telematics Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Universal Garage Door Opener Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Leather Odometer Operable Mechanical 3.7L None ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel V6 Cylinder Engine Keys Combo - 1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK9DG616393
Stock: a2207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,367$889 Below Market
Jim Shorkey Kia - North Huntington / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! 2013 Lincoln MKS AWD Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 20317 miles below market average! ***This vehicle has just arrived and the current list price DOES NOT include cosmetic and mechanical reconditioning costs. Our average reconditioning costs are $800 to $900, but do vary by make model and condition. For a reconditioning estimate on this specific vehicle, just give us a call/text/email/ or stop in!*** AWD, Vehicle Detailed. Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK9DG604924
Stock: U20683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 97,405 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,500$479 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic FWD 18/27 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK1DG608127
Stock: 608127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 90,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,450$553 Below Market
LKL Motors - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FTXDG609024
Stock: 2173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS
- 5(67%)
- 4(22%)
- 2(11%)
