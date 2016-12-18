Used 2013 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

255 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MKS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    146,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,000

    $2,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    56,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,480

    $1,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    178,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $1,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Gray
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    81,573 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,905

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    94,800 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    97,670 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,991

    $2,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    113,995 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,495

    $1,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    21,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,901

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    116,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,999

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    79,518 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,250

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    57,094 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

    $1,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    47,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,985

    $1,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    115,650 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,800

    $679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    78,960 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,991

    $1,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    113,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

    $524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    37,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,367

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS

    97,405 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,500

    $479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    90,044 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $13,450

    $553 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKS
  4. Used 2013 Lincoln MKS

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.49 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Lincoln's return to the luxury car market!
R MacD,12/18/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Sound, reliable luxury vehicle. Loaded with features and safety components. Good MPG for large, 4,000 lb. luxury car. Drove Lincoln Mark 6's, 7's & 8's all thru the 80's & 90's, then went with two BMW 7 Series for 15 years...I'm back with the new line of Lincoln MKS & Continental series. Why pay $90,000+ when you can get all the comfort features for half the price. Maybe not quit as quiet or positive road handling, but I'm very pleased with comfort and drivability. The maintenance cost after warranty are exceptionally expensive for BMW/Mercedes models with Lincoln truly much more reasonable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
MKS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln MKS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings