Consumer Rating
(49)
2016 Lexus NX 200t Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable cabin construction
  • generous backseat room
  • copious high-tech features
  • smooth and quiet engine.
  • Small cargo capacity
  • potentially distracting Remote Touch interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Limited cargo capacity means the 2016 Lexus NX 200t might not be the best choice for family-oriented shoppers, but its aggressive exterior design and high-tech interior will be draws for everybody else.

Vehicle overview

It's hard to stand out when you're in a field as competitive as the compact luxury SUV group, but that's exactly what the 2016 Lexus NX 200t (like its NX 300h hybrid sibling) manages to do. It starts with the NX's in-your-face styling, of course, which is defined by bold angles and slashes that make most rivals look tame. Love it or hate it, the NX's polarizing appearance at least guarantees that owners won't lose their Lexus in a crowded parking lot. That's not something we've always been able to say for this historically conservative brand's offerings.

Reasonable shoppers may disagree about the exterior design, but the NX is an unqualified success on the inside. The dashboard is at once sporty and upscale, with high-quality materials everywhere you look and touch. Comfortable, well-bolstered seats provide plenty of room — yes, even for adults in the backseat. The downside to the compact exterior dimensions is the relatively small cargo volume, which diminishes the appeal of this crossover SUV from a utility standpoint. But if you can live with that, you'll get a refined and capable turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the bargain, not to mention an impressive tech roster that's marred only by a frustrating infotainment controller and the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Buyers looking for more satisfying cargo capacity and infotainment controls would do well to check the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, both of which also offer a wider range of engines and specifications. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC looks promising, too, while the Acura RDX is a conservatively styled counterpoint to the NX that matches its promise of Japanese reliability. The Edmunds "B"-rated 2016 Lexus NX 200t remains a solid choice, though, especially if the dramatic design language speaks to you.

2016 Lexus NX 200t models

The 2016 Lexus NX 200t is a five-passenger compact luxury crossover SUV. It is available in a single trim level, but there is an NX 300h hybrid version that is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, rear privacy glass, LED brakelights, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, "NuLuxe" premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats (with two-way power driver lumbar adjustment), a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a cargo cover and an auto-dimming mirror. Standard technology features include a 7-inch display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free voice controls for iPhones, the Display Audio electronics interface and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. Also standard is Lexus Enform Service Connect, a service that permits remote vehicle status reports and maintenance alerts through a website or your smartphone.

The NX 200t F Sport package adds unique 18-inch wheels and styling elements along with summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, additional gauges, special interior trim, and an enhanced engine note that is synthesized through the car's sound system.

Other packages are also available, though availability can vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer. The Comfort package adds a power-adjustable steering wheel and driver memory functions. The Premium package includes the Comfort items along with 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, heated and ventilated front seats (no ventilation on F Sport) and a sunroof. The Luxury package includes the Comfort and Premium items along with a power liftgate, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and wood trim. A power-folding rear seat can be added to the Luxury package.

The Navigation package obviously includes a navigation system, but also adds the Remote Touch electronics interface, two additional speakers, voice controls, various Lexus Enform smartphone-integrated apps and a special smartphone app that allows you to remotely control and monitor various vehicle functions.

Stand-alone options include some of the above items plus a towing package, front and rear parking sensors, various advanced safety systems (see Safety section, below), upgraded LED headlamps and a wireless charging tray for Qi-compatible smartphones.

2016 Highlights

The NX 200t offers broader smartphone connectivity through Lexus' Enform products, but is otherwise unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Lexus NX 200t is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. All-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive NX 200t went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, which is about average for the segment with this type of engine.

The EPA rates fuel economy for the front-drive 2016 Lexus NX 200t at 25 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway). All-wheel-drive models return 24 mpg combined. On the Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route, a front-drive NX 200t returned 25.7 mpg, a fairly typical result relative to the EPA combined figure.

Safety

Every 2016 Lexus NX 200t comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a front passenger cushion airbag that prevents occupants from submarining under the seatbelt and off the seat. A rearview camera is also standard, along with Lexus Enform Safety Connect telematics that include automatic crash notification, stolen-vehicle location and an emergency assist button.

Optional features include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane-departure warning system and a frontal collision mitigation system (included with adaptive cruise control) that warns of a possible collision and can automatically apply the brakes in the event of driver inaction.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-drive NX 200t with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is good for the segment in general but about what we'd expect given the unusually sticky tires.

In crash tests performed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the NX 200t earned a five-star rating overall, including four stars for frontal protection and five stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2016 Lexus NX 200t a Top Safety Pick+, meaning it earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in each crash test and received an "Advanced" (three-out-of-five) rating in front crash prevention.

Driving

Much like the new 2016 RX, the NX 200t represents a renewed focus on driving enjoyment from Lexus. Its ride is relatively firm and its steering responsive, with body motions nicely controlled through turns and over bumps and dips. The NX connects with its driver to a degree that you might not expect in a Lexus SUV, and the optional F Sport package tries even harder with its sport-tuned suspension and admittedly extraneous Active Sound Control feature that pumps artificial engine noise into the cabin. Also in the extraneous-but-enjoyable camp are the F Sport's paddle shifters and its tuner-style boost gauge.

One of the reasons the F Sport has to use artificial noise enhancement is the quietness of the cabin. The engine is also hushed, especially when compared to the turbocharged four-cylinders of some competitors. It's also very smooth and respectably powerful. Current luxury SUV owners used to V6 engines might not even notice that there are two fewer cylinders under the hood.

Interior

The NX's cabin isn't as radically designed as the exterior, but it nevertheless exudes a cool, modern vibe that won't be mistaken for anything else in the segment. Construction is absolutely top-notch, with materials that look and feel rich. Soft leather lines the seats and passenger-side dash, and we appreciate the padded areas that cushion the center console to keep your legs from whacking against a hard surface. Details like contrast stitching, wood trim and a modern analog clock are tastefully applied.

The high-mounted climate controls are easy to reach and see, while other secondary controls are intuitive. The infotainment controls are less so, however. The standard Display Audio system utilizes a knob-and-screen system similar to Mercedes' COMAND system. We haven't had a chance to try the NX 200t with Display Audio, but most NX models are likely to leave the dealer lot with navigation and thus will be fitted with the latest iteration of Lexus' Remote Touch interface. With Remote Touch, various menus and icons are selected with a new console-mounted touchpad (like a laptop's). There is haptic feedback through that pad when you click something, but in general, we find that using Remote Touch draws too much of your attention from the road. Tech-savvy users might also be disappointed by the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Rear passengers in the NX should find a generous amount of space despite the vehicle's modest overall dimensions. Cargo space is tight, however. The NX's 54.6 cubic feet of total volume brings up the rear in this segment, and the raked liftgate seems to make it less versatile than even its modest volume number would suggest. With the seats up, cargo space shrinks to 17.7 cubic feet, making it less spacious than even some subcompact crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lexus NX 200t.

5(57%)
4(35%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.4
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Post soccer Mom car update
Linda,07/29/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Love this car! I thought the time had come to switch to a sedan and traded a Cadillac SRX (too big) for a Buick Regal. Missed having an SUV and I wanted all the bells and whistles I had. I have owned many vehicles and have only loved one, until now. Test drove BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, GMC, and Chevrolet. Looked at Audi. Did lots of research. I thought I wanted an RX350 however the new model was too large for my needs. Purchased this fully loaded NXT. It is the perfect size for commute, grocery shopping and errands. Purchased two large air conditioners and they fit perfectly by lowering the seats which go down without difficulty. The cabin space is generous. Perfect height for entering and exiting the vehicle. Placing and removing the occasional car seat for Grandchild is easy. No problem viewing my surroundings. Spent an hour personalizing and learning the information system, can now operate with ease while drinving. I was looking for a vehicle that offered the benefits of a large SUV, yet smaller and easier to handle. This is it!! Update after 3 years: still have the car, still Love it! Update: 8/2019 This is the longest I have owned a car and I still love it! I have researched new cars again, and have not found anything I would want to replace it with. Still very solid with no rattles and runs very well.
Pleased with my Lexus NXt
Barry,03/27/2016
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I recently retired and needed to replace my 2011 BMW X3. I loved my X3 but the new one was just too expensive. I test drove the BMW X1 and wanted to like it but the ride was too firm to suit me. I liked the Acura RDX but their option pricing required the loaded but most expensive Advance package just to get parking sensors. Plus, I did not feel the Acura style, interior or exterior, was up to the 2016 Lexus NXt. I requested quotes through the Edmunds link and was pleasantly surprised that an out of town dealer had by far the best deal. I got pretty much every option except the lane departure warning, dynamic cruise control and leather seats (you will be impressed with the comfort and looks of the Lexus synthetic leather seats!). I only have about 500 miles on it but so far I am very happy with my purchase. It is extremely comfortable, very quiet and has a high tech look. Yes, the touchpad controller is a bit fussy but you do get better with use (and many controls can be done from the steering wheel or verbally). As another reviewer commented, the cruising range is only a little over 300 miles but that is a minor complaint compared to the many positives with this vehicle.
Great tweener SUV
Happy with NX,05/30/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Was looking for an SUV bigger than an Audi Q3 or Mercedes GLA but not too big. Was looking at an Audi Q5, but since a new model is coming out soon, wanted to find a more current model. Happened to look at this Lexus. I'm a boomer and haven't been too keen on the nose of the most current Lexus models, but on the NX, it's not too big and in black or grey it's not so in your face. We decided to take it for a test drive and we were so impressed by the comfort and ride. Acceleration is good. Not the best in the segment, but good enough for getting on and off of highways and passing. Unless you have a need to race, this turbo 4 is more than adequate. The car ride is solid, like a bigger SUV but handling is good like a smaller SUV. I like that the steering is not overpowered and there is some road feel to it. The front seat is amazing. It's like getting a hug every time you get inside. Lexus makes getting in and out easy by automatically moving the seat back and steering wheel up when you exit the car and returning them to position when you buckle your belt or start the car. Rear seat legroom is excellent. Some complain about the AC controls being up high, but I find this position makes it easy to locate the buttons by not having to look down on the console. The touch pad gets a lot of complaints, but really, once you get things set up, you don't need it a whole lot. I use voice commands for navigation and phone calls. Radio presets make it easy to use the up and down buttons on the steering wheel to change channels. Storage is a bit on the smaller side with the rear seats up due to the angle of the rear hatch door. I actually like this because it makes it easier to open the rear hatch in a smaller garage space. I bought my high school daughter an old ML320 which has an upright hatch. Her SUV is 10 inches shorter, but she cannot open her hatch with the garage door shut because it swings out so far. In fact, I traded spaces with her so that we can both open out hatches with the garage door shut. All said, I'm really happy the the NX. It's exactly what I wanted - an SUV that rides more like a car than a truck, has decent acceleration, fits in my garage.
Getting there in style
P Karam,01/22/2016
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
There is no dispute on luxury and reliability. It's a Lexus. I have had mine just over a week, and so far it's a fun vehicle, handles well, comfortable, agile and luxurious. However, in as much as it is a Lexus it does fall short in a couple areas. 1/The fuel tank is too small and that is a complain on both of my previously owned Lexus both the GS350 and the RC350 and now the NX. 300 miles is just plain inadequate. And don't expect 30 MPG, if you have a heavy foot. My other grief is safety related. Lexus boasts safety so why can't I get 1 safety package with everything, Pre collision with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise, Blind spot, Lane departure alert with steering assist, Backup and overview camera in one package, not spread all over different packages. If safety is #1, let's put it all together. Lastly the cargo compartment is short by just a few inches. I literally had to wait over one month for mine. They could not find a white AWD F model fully loaded with pre collision which was a must have for me(Even though no one has proven that it stops itself). I had to settle for AWD with luxury package and no lane departure alert, no power rear seats. Otherwise it would have to be special order without December to remember deal. I will review further in the next month or so. After 3 months, 3000 miles, I am still very happy with my NX, zero problems. I still have the same complaints, Gas tank too small, although when the light comes on it takes just under 13 gallons out of the 15.9 gallon advertised capacity, meaning that you have to watch the LOW Fuel warning for at least 40 more miles, needs a little more power (275hp) and lastly, the pre-collision is worthless, it's just an alarm nothing else, it DOES NOT stop itself. I came very close in testing the integrity of the front bumpers. 2016, that is not acceptable Lexus. $5.00 more software. Now my NX is 17 months old, no problems what so ever. Runs great, however I have a new complaint. The AWD system is not as robust as I think it should be. It fails diagonal and roller test. It should probably be called Assisted front wheel drive. Subaru, Audi, and Mitsubishi have true AWD, with Subaru being exceptional. Many other AWD in that class also fail Roller and diagonal test, including Rogue, and RAV4. Lexus a couple dollars more of ABS software could get the job done. COME ON Lexus! 24 Months, still trouble free. Tailgate occasionally does not respond. The 2018 is out now and still Lexus has not improved the AWD system. Shameful. My 2004 XC70 passes. At least for 2018 there is a good safety package. Now it is 42 months, the lease is up, so I loose a perfectly great vehicle. After 42 months, there has been no problems. It is just unfortunate that Lexus still has not perfected the AWD System in 2019, leaving me with no choice but to go elsewhere. I had to make a rather undesirable decision to buy an Acura RDX with SH-AWD, which can send power to all 4 wheels. After 2 days, it is not a Lexus, I miss some features that I had on the Lexus. I will write a separate review on the Acura.
See all 49 reviews of the 2016 Lexus NX 200t
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

