There is no dispute on luxury and reliability. It's a Lexus. I have had mine just over a week, and so far it's a fun vehicle, handles well, comfortable, agile and luxurious. However, in as much as it is a Lexus it does fall short in a couple areas. 1/The fuel tank is too small and that is a complain on both of my previously owned Lexus both the GS350 and the RC350 and now the NX. 300 miles is just plain inadequate. And don't expect 30 MPG, if you have a heavy foot. My other grief is safety related. Lexus boasts safety so why can't I get 1 safety package with everything, Pre collision with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise, Blind spot, Lane departure alert with steering assist, Backup and overview camera in one package, not spread all over different packages. If safety is #1, let's put it all together. Lastly the cargo compartment is short by just a few inches. I literally had to wait over one month for mine. They could not find a white AWD F model fully loaded with pre collision which was a must have for me(Even though no one has proven that it stops itself). I had to settle for AWD with luxury package and no lane departure alert, no power rear seats. Otherwise it would have to be special order without December to remember deal. I will review further in the next month or so. After 3 months, 3000 miles, I am still very happy with my NX, zero problems. I still have the same complaints, Gas tank too small, although when the light comes on it takes just under 13 gallons out of the 15.9 gallon advertised capacity, meaning that you have to watch the LOW Fuel warning for at least 40 more miles, needs a little more power (275hp) and lastly, the pre-collision is worthless, it's just an alarm nothing else, it DOES NOT stop itself. I came very close in testing the integrity of the front bumpers. 2016, that is not acceptable Lexus. $5.00 more software. Now my NX is 17 months old, no problems what so ever. Runs great, however I have a new complaint. The AWD system is not as robust as I think it should be. It fails diagonal and roller test. It should probably be called Assisted front wheel drive. Subaru, Audi, and Mitsubishi have true AWD, with Subaru being exceptional. Many other AWD in that class also fail Roller and diagonal test, including Rogue, and RAV4. Lexus a couple dollars more of ABS software could get the job done. COME ON Lexus! 24 Months, still trouble free. Tailgate occasionally does not respond. The 2018 is out now and still Lexus has not improved the AWD system. Shameful. My 2004 XC70 passes. At least for 2018 there is a good safety package. Now it is 42 months, the lease is up, so I loose a perfectly great vehicle. After 42 months, there has been no problems. It is just unfortunate that Lexus still has not perfected the AWD System in 2019, leaving me with no choice but to go elsewhere. I had to make a rather undesirable decision to buy an Acura RDX with SH-AWD, which can send power to all 4 wheels. After 2 days, it is not a Lexus, I miss some features that I had on the Lexus. I will write a separate review on the Acura.

Read more