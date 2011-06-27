Estimated values
2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,524
|$23,646
|$25,832
|Clean
|$20,893
|$22,943
|$25,037
|Average
|$19,630
|$21,537
|$23,446
|Rough
|$18,367
|$20,131
|$21,855
Estimated values
2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,061
|$23,101
|$25,202
|Clean
|$20,443
|$22,414
|$24,426
|Average
|$19,208
|$21,041
|$22,874
|Rough
|$17,972
|$19,667
|$21,322
Estimated values
2016 Lexus NX 200t 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,522
|$21,518
|$23,572
|Clean
|$18,949
|$20,878
|$22,846
|Average
|$17,804
|$19,599
|$21,394
|Rough
|$16,658
|$18,319
|$19,942
Estimated values
2016 Lexus NX 200t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,099
|$22,200
|$24,360
|Clean
|$19,509
|$21,540
|$23,610
|Average
|$18,330
|$20,220
|$22,110
|Rough
|$17,151
|$18,900
|$20,609