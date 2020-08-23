Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me

134 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
NX 300h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 134 listings
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    45,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,490

    $2,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    44,827 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,306

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    22,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,967

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    37,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,977

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    38,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,537

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    34,711 miles

    $34,900

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    59,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,966

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    61,163 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,410

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    45,302 miles

    $29,977

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    66,144 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 300h

    60,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,777

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    certified

    2015 Lexus NX 300h

    9,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,900

    $4,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    14,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,000

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    30,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,431

    $3,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    49,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,598

    $2,930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    28,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,495

    $1,567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    27,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,990

    $1,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    16,779 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,400

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus NX 300h searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 134 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus NX 300h
  4. Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 300h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus NX 300h
Overall Consumer Rating
4.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (67%)
an awesome car but awful GPs
mushroom,09/04/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've driven many different cars and i love this hybrid it's comfortable and beautiful, the mpg is good (could be a bit better i thought for a hybrid) drives nice, quiet.. but for an expensive brand this company uses absolutely the worst GPS system!!! it's so frustrating for someone like me who has no sense of direction and rely on my GPS full time. it does not tell you the correct time with traffic (which it should because i pay for satellite) and it doesn't re-route you if there's heavy traffic like all my other cars did, can't choose min toll, never re-route to a side roads plus when i know my roads and i'm on a straight line home it tries to put me back on the highway to go 3 miles further to get home it's ridiculous!! this company needs to use a different GPS system, the MDX even cheap FORD has a better system!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
NX 300h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus NX 300h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings