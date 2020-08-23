Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 45,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,490$2,080 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*NX300h AWD..PREMIUM PKG..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..BLIND SPOT..HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS..SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8G2033068
Stock: G2033068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 44,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,306$975 Below Market
Freeland Chevrolet - Antioch / Tennessee
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3920 miles below market average!Nebula Gray Pearl 2016 Lexus NX 300h 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 4D Sport Utility AWD eCVTBluetooth Smart technology, Full Balance of Factory Warranty, Back Up Camera, Heated and Cooled Seats, MP3- USB / I-Pod Ready, Hands Free Calling, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Seats, Keyless Entry, Local Trade-in, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, NX 300h, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, eCVT, AWD, Nebula Gray Pearl, Creme w/Leather Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Lexus Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 3.542 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Lexus Enform w/Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, LOW MILEAGE CLEAN TRADE! JUST ARRIVED! AWAITING DETAIL!, NX 300h, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, eCVT, AWD, Nebula Gray Pearl, Creme w/Leather Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Lexus Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.***** Text Us @ 615-293-5047. Freeland Superstore in Nashville, TN. Since opening our doors, Freeland Superstore has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We specialize in all credit needs and loans to help everyone get on the road quickly and easily.****PRICE INCLUDES $750 FINANCE COUPON**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0G2036269
Stock: MR101235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 22,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,967
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari Maserati San Diego is excited to offer this 2016 Lexus NX 300h . Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Lexus NX 300h gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus NX 300h is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. You can tell this 2016 Lexus NX 300h has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 22,748mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Lexus NX 300h: The Lexus NX enters into the growing compact SUV market, but offers a bit more luxury and a lot more style than any of its competitors. The Lexus NX also stands out with its available hybrid powertrain, making this the sixth hybrid Lexus in their lineup. With a short wheelbase, ideal for city driving, the Lexus NX is easy to park and maneuver. However, with decent ground clearance, it has no trouble negotiating bumpy country lanes or dealing with light off-road duty during picnic trips. For drivers who want a little extra dose of excitement, the NX is available in F-sport guise. With unique styling features and sportier demeanor, the F-Sport looks meaner and even more serious than the standard NX. Interesting features of this model are sporty styling, practical interior, available hybrid powertrain, available all-wheel drive, powerful but efficient engine choices, and Compact dimensions
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ3G2033558
Stock: S10223A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 37,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,977
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED HYBRID!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZXG2045884
Stock: LP200340
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 38,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,537
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control Virtual Appointments, Private Appointments, Oil Changed, New Engine Air Filter, New Cabin Air Filter, Multi-Point Inspected, and Vehicle Detailed -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lexus NX 300h is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Multi-Point Inspection Oil Changed -CARFAX 1-Owner ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ6G2045686
Stock: 28278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 34,711 miles
$34,900
Park Place Lexus Plano - Plano / Texas
*NX300H AWD, Luxury, Navigation Package! ** L-Certified until 2 years from date of purchase with no mileage limitation* Equipped with Navigation and Rear View Backup Camera, Voice activated Bluetooth Hands Free System, Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Outer Mirrors with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Tilt, Heated, Memory, Intuitive Parking Assist w/Clearance & Back Sonar, Pre-Collision System w/ All-Speed Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Power Open/Close Rear Cargo Door, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Power One-Touch Moonroof, and much more!! For additional details about this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive, please call the number on this page or email us through the form provided. You Will Be Connected To The Internet Manager For Direct And Hassle Free Pricing. Our inventory is constantly changing and we frequently have vehicles not yet listed on the internet, so please contact us if you don't see what you are looking for!*Park Place Lexus Plano...Your "Experts in Excellence"*Lexus confidently stands behind these exceptional vehicles with the L/Certified Limited Warranty,6* when combined with the new vehicle Basic Warranty can provide up to 6 years of vehicle warranty coverage. Mileage is unlimited. The L/Certified Limited Warranty offers many of the coverage benefits and privileges new-car buyers receive. The L/Certified Limited Warranty includes coverage for a complimentary loaner car, Roadside Assistance7* and Trip Interruption Service. Warranty is valid for a minimum of two years/unlimited mileage after the expiration of 4 yr/50,000 mile new vehicle Basic Warranty, or two years from your L/Certified purchase or lease date, whichever occurs later. Mileage is unlimited. There is no deductible: Repairs made under this warranty will be made at no cost to you. Except for excluded components (see below), this warranty covers any repair or replacement of components that fail under normal use due to a defect in materials or workmanship, such as: engine, transmission, steering, brakes (excluding rotors and pads), fuel system, cooling, A/C and heating systems, electrical, and restraint systems.*COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE*From the day you purchase or lease your L/Certified Vehicle, you receive Complimentary Maintenance covering the next four factory-recommended services for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.8**161-POINT INSPECTION*Each L/Certified by Lexus vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection including: engine, exterior, interior, electronics, safety devices, undercarriage and a road test. During the inspection process, we focus on the details. Specially trained technicians inspect every aspect of the pre-owned , right down to the first aid kit, spare tire and glovebox light.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZXG2042998
Stock: G2042998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 59,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,966
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
WAS $29,900, FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 59,512 Miles! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Hybrid, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, CD PlayerPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyA GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $29,900.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE upgraded DRLs and turn signals, Power Back Door, auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock and panic alarm, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J, Tires: P225/60R18 All-Season, Linear Black Shadow Wood Trim, Rain-Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Destination Assist and eDestination (, requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect), Lexus Insider, 2 Additional Speakers, SD Navigation SystemEXPERTS RAVEGreat Gas Mileage: 35 MPG City.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (35 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYWRBZXG2009964
Stock: P11130
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 61,163 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,410
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
2 yr L/ Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! NX 300h trim. L/ Certified, Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera, LUXURY PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE, ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMO.KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE upgraded DRLs and turn signals, Power Back Door, auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock and panic alarm, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J, Tires: P225/60R18 All-Season, Linear Black Shadow Wood Trim, Rain-Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Destination Assist and eDestination (, requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect), Lexus Insider, 2 Additional Speakers, SD Navigation SystemBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (35 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYWRBZ5G2010813
Stock: P6067
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 45,302 miles
$29,977
Performance Lexus River Center - Covington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8G2037234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,144 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
Lexus of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ7G2047737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,777
Lowe Toyota of Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (35 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYWRBZ8G2011406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Lexus NX 300h9,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900$4,689 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED HYBRID!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! LOW MILES!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8F2015927
Stock: UXL2030550A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 14,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,000$2,733 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Premium Package Navigation System Package Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Power Back Door Accessory Package All-Weather Floor Liners & Cargo Tray Mudguards Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Atomic Silver Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener HEATED WOOD Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Tires - Rear All-Season SILVER LINING METALLIC MUDGUARDS (PPO) ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLACK, SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener HEATED WOOD Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Tires - Rear All-Season SILVER LINING METALLIC MUDGUARDS (PPO) ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLACK, SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0H2062095
Stock: H2062095
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 30,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,431$3,961 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, Extra Clean, ONLY 30,733 Miles! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AWD! Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, HYBRID!CARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, HYBRID! AWD! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System Rear Spoiler, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J, Tires: P225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Destination Assist (, requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect), Lexus Insider, 2 Additional Speakers, SD Navigation System, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) all-speed cruise control (ACC) and pre-crash system (PBA + PB), ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY manual fold, heater, tilt w/reverse shift, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, POWER BACK DOOR auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock and panic alarm, ROOF RACK CROSS BARS, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Protector, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch, HEATED WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. Serviced herePricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ7H2067729
Stock: P9981
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 49,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,598$2,930 Below Market
Berlin City Toyota - Gorham / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ5H2051027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,495$1,567 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Admire the bold styling of our One Owner 2017 Lexus NX NX 300h AWD brought to you in eye-catching Obsidian! Powered by 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that is combined with a pair of electric motors that offer 194hp paired with its seamless CVT for easy passing. This All Wheel Drive Hybrid combination yields near 30mpg on the highway and offers driving dynamics that will leave you with a permanent smile! Visually dramatic, our 300h evokes a sense of classic elegance paired with ultimate athleticism. The exterior is perfectly enhanced with alloy wheels, brilliant LED headlights, LED fog lights, and running lights. Befitting its heritage of luxury and craftsmanship, the NX cabin is uniquely designed featuring power-adjustable seats with heated and cooled seating, a sunroof, heated steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and power-folding and reclining rear seats. Enjoy next-level connectivity behind the wheel with a prominent interface display screen, Bluetooth phone/audio, Siri Eyes Free, Scout GPS Link full-color Navigation smartphone app, Lexus Enform Service Connect, and a dynamite sound system with CD, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack. Our Lexus NX 300h has received superior safety scores thanks in part to innovative features such as a rearview camera, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect telematics that include automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and an emergency assist button. The cool, modern vibe of the NX is something you've got to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ1H2069511
Stock: 19109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 27,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,990$1,539 Below Market
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 27,299 Miles! REDUCED FROM $34,990!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera, POWER BACK DOOR AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J, Tires: P225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Destination Assist (, requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect), Lexus Insider, 2 Additional Speakers, SD Navigation System, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) all-speed cruise control (ACC) and pre-crash system (PBA + PB), ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY manual fold, heater, tilt w/reverse shift, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, POWER BACK DOOR auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock and panic alarm, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Protector, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch. AFFORDABLE: Was $34,990. CARFAX 1-Owner 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ5H2067132
Stock: LP11564
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 16,779 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,400
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Lexus NX? This is it. 1-OWNER!!... REGULAR OIL CHANGES!!... FULL FACTORY WARRANTY (15MO/33K MILES) POWERTRAIN (39MO/53K MILES) REMAIN!!... HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS!!... PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF/SUNROOF!!... SD NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!... PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!... BLUETOOTH STREAMING!!... APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE!!... REAR VISION CAMERA!!... PWR BACK DOOR!!... 17-INCH ALUMINUM ALLOY!!... LIKE NEW....EXCELLENT CONDITION!!.... Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Lexus NX NX 300h offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. This low mileage Lexus NX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0H2064624
Stock: H2064624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus NX 300h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 300h
- 5(33%)
- 4(67%)
Related Lexus NX 300h info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus LX 570 Dallas TX
- Used Lexus NX 300 Lakeland FL
- Used Lexus ES 350 Miami Beach FL
- Used Lexus NX 300 Sacramento CA
- Used Lexus LC 500 Torrance CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Irving TX
- Used Lexus LX 570 Bradenton FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Santa Monica CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Edison NJ
- Used Lexus IS 300 Nashua NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus LX 570 2016 Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014 Oakland CA
- Used Lexus GS 350 2013 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019