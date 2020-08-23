Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me

Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California

Ferrari Maserati San Diego is excited to offer this 2016 Lexus NX 300h . Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Lexus NX 300h gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus NX 300h is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. You can tell this 2016 Lexus NX 300h has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 22,748mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Lexus NX 300h: The Lexus NX enters into the growing compact SUV market, but offers a bit more luxury and a lot more style than any of its competitors. The Lexus NX also stands out with its available hybrid powertrain, making this the sixth hybrid Lexus in their lineup. With a short wheelbase, ideal for city driving, the Lexus NX is easy to park and maneuver. However, with decent ground clearance, it has no trouble negotiating bumpy country lanes or dealing with light off-road duty during picnic trips. For drivers who want a little extra dose of excitement, the NX is available in F-sport guise. With unique styling features and sportier demeanor, the F-Sport looks meaner and even more serious than the standard NX. Interesting features of this model are sporty styling, practical interior, available hybrid powertrain, available all-wheel drive, powerful but efficient engine choices, and Compact dimensions

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBJRBZ3G2033558

Stock: S10223A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-15-2020